TEXT-S&P rates Laredo Petroleum notes 'B-'

April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to Laredo Petroleum Inc.'s proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The issue rating on the notes is 'B-' (two notches below the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company expects to use proceeds to repay outstandings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The ratings on Laredo Petroleum reflect its weak business risk, characterized by a growing, albeit geographically concentrated, reserve base, its high percentage of proved undeveloped reserves (PUDs), its "aggressive" financial risk, and negative cash flow generation. The company's success in growing its reserve base through its drilling program and acquisitions financed principally with equity offset these risks somewhat. Laredo's reserve base has grown significantly because of the acquisition of Broad Oak Energy in 2011, to about 822 billion cubic foot equivalent (bcfe). However, we note the reserve base contains a relatively high percentage of PUDs, and has limited geographic diversity. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Laredo Petroleum Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- New rating Proposed $400 mil sr unsecd nts due 2022 B- Recovery rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.