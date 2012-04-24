TEXT-S&P raises Oracle to 'A+', off watch

Overview
-- We believe U.S. database and applications software developer and
marketer Oracle has the business profile and financial capacity to finance
ongoing acquisitions and share repurchases while maintaining an appropriate
capital structure at the 'A+' rating level.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Oracle to 'A+' from 'A'
and our rating on its commercial paper program to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', removing
all of the ratings from CreditWatch Positive.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Oracle will maintain
its exceptional liquidity position, manage debt to EBITDA at 1.25x or below
over the long term, and maintain a net cash positive position.
Rating Action
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on the Redwood Shores, Calif.-based Oracle Corp. to 'A+'
from 'A'.
We also raised our issue-level rating on Oracle's senior unsecured notes to
'A+' from 'A', and raised the commercial paper (CP) rating to 'A-1+' from
'A-1'. At the same time, we removed all ratings on the company from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Jan. 24,
2012. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Oracle reflect the company's "modest" financial risk profile,
very strong earnings and cash flow protection levels, and exceptional
liquidity which provides the company the flexibility to fund ongoing
acquisitions, cash dividends, and share repurchases.
With revenues in excess of $36 billion for the latest 12 months as of Feb. 29,
2012, Standard & Poor's views Oracle as possessing a "strong" business risk
profile, reflecting the company's position as the leading developer and
marketer of database and applications software. Its database management
systems are the fundamental architecture and tools necessary to build any
application. Oracle's product line offers a combination of features and
functionality that enable the company to benefit from the broad-based computer
industry trends, including cloud computing. Oracle designed its software to be
portable to a variety of hardware platforms, independent of operating system
or manufacturer. Thus, revenues are not overly affected by product cycles in
any particular computing segment. This open architecture approach limits
customers' strategic risks in choosing Oracle.
A key competitive strength is Oracle's successful integration of strategic
acquisitions. Acquisitions have significantly strengthened Oracle's global
market position, broadened its product suite, and added to its base of
contractually recurring maintenance revenues, which compensates for somewhat
less predictability in new software license and consulting sales. In January
2010, Oracle completed its acquisition of Sun Microsystems Inc. Although at
the time, we expected the integration to be more challenging than the
company's historical, software-only acquisition profile, Oracle has improved
its hardware contribution margins in recent quarters, which has mitigated
declining sales in Sun's legacy hardware products. Oracle has engaged in
smaller acquisitions since completing the Sun purchase, including Taleo and
Rightnow in early 2012, which will help the company improve its cloud
computing offerings. We expect acquisitions to remain part of Oracle's growth
strategy, albeit at a more moderate level over the intermediate term.
Oracle's research and development (R&D) expenditures, historically about 12%
of sales, are likely to rise modestly, reflecting Sun's higher technology
development costs. Nevertheless, we believe Oracle's operating leverage across
its customer base and distribution channels should enable the company to
maintain EBITDA margins in the mid-40% area, even after incorporating Sun's
lower margin products.
Oracle has exceptional financial flexibility to fund ongoing acquisitions,
cash dividends ($1.1 billion in fiscal 2011), and share repurchases from cash
on hand and available liquidity sources without materially weakening its
financial profile. Total debt to EBITDA was modest at 0.9x for the latest 12
months as of Feb. 29, 2012. The company has relatively moderate capital
expenditures and should continue to generate strong annual discretionary cash
flow, in the $10 billion area. Our rating on Oracle incorporates the company's
objective of maintaining a positive net cash position over the long term. We
also expect debt to EBITDA to be maintained at 1.25x or below over the long
term. While the current rating incorporates the potential for periodic spikes
in leverage, Oracle is likely to reduce debt and restore balance-sheet
strength rather quickly from its earnings and free operating cash flow (FOCF)
within 12 months..
Liquidity
Our 'A-1+' CP rating is based on Oracle's exceptional liquidity and very
strong free cash flow generation. As of Feb. 29, 2012, there was no CP
outstanding. Over the short term, we expect the company to have significant
access to capital and material alternative sources of liquidity. Oracle
operates in highly competitive markets, although we do not expect that to have
a material negative effect on liquidity or financial performance in the near
term.
The following factors support the 'A-1+' short-term rating:
-- Annual discretionary cash flow in excess of $9 billion is supported by
strong operating profitability and moderate working capital and capital
expenditure levels;
-- No downgrade triggers that would accelerate the maturity of Oracle's
debt; and
-- Cash and securities of about $30 billion (as of Feb. 29, 2012), with
about $25 billion held by foreign subsidiaries).
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect Oracle to maintain a capital structure in
line with current ratings, coupled with strong earnings and cash flow
protection. Highly competitive industry conditions, an active acquisitive
growth strategy, and ongoing shareholder-friendly initiatives currently limit
a possible upgrade. A material deterioration in credit protection
measures-including sustained positive net debt balances-because of
debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchase activity could lead to a lower
rating.
Ratings List
Upgraded And Off CreditWatch
To From
Oracle Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ A/Watch Pos/A-1
Senior Unsecured A+ A/Watch Pos
Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1/Watch Pos
