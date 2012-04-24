版本:
2012年 4月 25日

TEXT-S&P raises Oracle to 'A+', off watch

Overview	
     -- We believe U.S. database and applications software developer and 	
marketer Oracle has the business profile and financial capacity to finance 	
ongoing acquisitions and share repurchases while maintaining an appropriate 	
capital structure at the 'A+' rating level.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Oracle to 'A+' from 'A' 	
and our rating on its commercial paper program to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', removing 	
all of the ratings from CreditWatch Positive.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Oracle will maintain 	
its exceptional liquidity position, manage debt to EBITDA at 1.25x or below 	
over the long term, and maintain a net cash positive position.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on the Redwood Shores, Calif.-based Oracle Corp. to 'A+'
from 'A'. 	
	
We also raised our issue-level rating on Oracle's senior unsecured notes to 	
'A+' from 'A', and raised the commercial paper (CP) rating to 'A-1+' from 	
'A-1'. At the same time, we removed all ratings on the company from 	
CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Jan. 24, 	
2012. The rating outlook is stable. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Oracle reflect the company's "modest" financial risk profile, 	
very strong earnings and cash flow protection levels, and exceptional 	
liquidity which provides the company the flexibility to fund ongoing 	
acquisitions, cash dividends, and share repurchases. 	
	
With revenues in excess of $36 billion for the latest 12 months as of Feb. 29, 	
2012, Standard & Poor's views Oracle as possessing a "strong" business risk 	
profile, reflecting the company's position as the leading developer and 	
marketer of database and applications software. Its database management 	
systems are the fundamental architecture and tools necessary to build any 	
application. Oracle's product line offers a combination of features and 	
functionality that enable the company to benefit from the broad-based computer 	
industry trends, including cloud computing. Oracle designed its software to be 	
portable to a variety of hardware platforms, independent of operating system 	
or manufacturer. Thus, revenues are not overly affected by product cycles in 	
any particular computing segment. This open architecture approach limits 	
customers' strategic risks in choosing Oracle.	
	
A key competitive strength is Oracle's successful integration of strategic 	
acquisitions. Acquisitions have significantly strengthened Oracle's global 	
market position, broadened its product suite, and added to its base of 	
contractually recurring maintenance revenues, which compensates for somewhat 	
less predictability in new software license and consulting sales. In January 	
2010, Oracle completed its acquisition of Sun Microsystems Inc. Although at 	
the time, we expected the integration to be more challenging than the 	
company's historical, software-only acquisition profile, Oracle has improved 	
its hardware contribution margins in recent quarters, which has mitigated 	
declining sales in Sun's legacy hardware products. Oracle has engaged in 	
smaller acquisitions since completing the Sun purchase, including Taleo and 	
Rightnow in early 2012, which will help the company improve its cloud 	
computing offerings. We expect acquisitions to remain part of Oracle's growth 	
strategy, albeit at a more moderate level over the intermediate term.	
	
Oracle's research and development (R&D) expenditures, historically about 12% 	
of sales, are likely to rise modestly, reflecting Sun's higher technology 	
development costs. Nevertheless, we believe Oracle's operating leverage across 	
its customer base and distribution channels should enable the company to 	
maintain EBITDA margins in the mid-40% area, even after incorporating Sun's 	
lower margin products. 	
	
Oracle has exceptional financial flexibility to fund ongoing acquisitions, 	
cash dividends ($1.1 billion in fiscal 2011), and share repurchases from cash 	
on hand and available liquidity sources without materially weakening its 	
financial profile. Total debt to EBITDA was modest at 0.9x for the latest 12 	
months as of Feb. 29, 2012. The company has relatively moderate capital 	
expenditures and should continue to generate strong annual discretionary cash 	
flow, in the $10 billion area. Our rating on Oracle incorporates the company's 	
objective of maintaining a positive net cash position over the long term. We 	
also expect debt to EBITDA to be maintained at 1.25x or below over the long 	
term. While the current rating incorporates the potential for periodic spikes 	
in leverage, Oracle is likely to reduce debt and restore balance-sheet 	
strength rather quickly from its earnings and free operating cash flow (FOCF) 	
within 12 months..	
	
Liquidity	
Our 'A-1+' CP rating is based on Oracle's exceptional liquidity and very 	
strong free cash flow generation. As of Feb. 29, 2012, there was no CP 	
outstanding. Over the short term, we expect the company to have significant 	
access to capital and material alternative sources of liquidity. Oracle 	
operates in highly competitive markets, although we do not expect that to have 	
a material negative effect on liquidity or financial performance in the near 	
term. 	
	
The following factors support the 'A-1+' short-term rating: 	
     -- Annual discretionary cash flow in excess of $9 billion is supported by 	
strong operating profitability and moderate working capital and capital 	
expenditure levels;	
     -- No downgrade triggers that would accelerate the maturity of Oracle's 	
debt; and	
     -- Cash and securities of about $30 billion (as of Feb. 29, 2012), with 	
about $25 billion held by foreign subsidiaries).	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect Oracle to maintain a capital structure in 	
line with current ratings, coupled with strong earnings and cash flow 	
protection. Highly competitive industry conditions, an active acquisitive 	
growth strategy, and ongoing shareholder-friendly initiatives currently limit 	
a possible upgrade. A material deterioration in credit protection 	
measures-including sustained positive net debt balances-because of 	
debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchase activity could lead to a lower 	
rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Oracle Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A+/Stable/A-1+     A/Watch Pos/A-1	
 Senior Unsecured                       A+                 A/Watch Pos	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               A-1/Watch Pos	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
