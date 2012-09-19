版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 22:21 BJT

TEXT-S&P puts DriveTime's 'B' ratings on watch developing

Overview
     -- DriveTime has entered into an agreement to sell itself in separate 
transactions.
     -- We are placing our 'B' ratings on DriveTime and its $200 million 
senior notes on CreditWatch with developing implications.
     -- The CreditWatch reflects our view that there is a good likelihood the 
parties will complete the transaction, as well as our belief that there is not 
enough information available at this time about the eventual capital structure 
and ownership of the newly formed acquiring entity.

Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' issuer 
credit ratings on DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. and DT Acceptance Corp. 
(DriveTime) on CreditWatch with developing implications. We also placed our 
'B' rating on DriveTime's $200 million senior secured notes on CreditWatch 
developing.

Rationale
The CreditWatch action follows DriveTime's announcement that it has entered 
into a definitive agreement to sell itself in separate transactions. DriveTime 
has agreed to sell its finance receivable portfolio to Santander Consumer USA 
Inc. And a new entity owned by third-party investors will acquire all of the 
outstanding stock of DriveTime, thereby acquiring all of DriveTime's used 
vehicle dealerships and other facilities. In addition to standard closing 
conditions, the transaction is contingent on the purchasers successfully 
completing an offer to repurchase DriveTime's $200 million senior notes. In 
our view, there is a good likelihood the transaction will be completed. 
However, we expect the purchasers will need to repurchase the senior notes at 
a substantial premium to par, which may complicate the acquisition's 
completion.

CreditWatch
We do not believe there is enough information available at this time about the 
eventual capital structure and ownership of the newly formed entity acquiring 
DriveTime to determine the potential rating. If the parties do not consummate 
the transaction, we would likely maintain our 'B' ratings on DriveTime and its 
senior notes.

Related Criteria And Research
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004

Ratings List

CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
DriveTime Automotive Group Inc.
DT Acceptance Corp.
 Issuer Credit Rating                   B/Watch Dev/--     B/Stable/--
 Senior Secured                         B/Watch Dev        B



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐