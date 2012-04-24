版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Rochester Gas & Electric rating to 'BBB+'

Overview	
     -- Rochester Gas & Electric Corp.'s (RG&E) financial measures have 	
continued to improve and its business profile has benefited from constructive 	
regulatory outcomes.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on RG&E to 'BBB+' from 	
'BBB', the senior secured debt rating to 'A' from 'A-', and the senior 	
unsecured debt rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', as well as affirming our 'BBB+' 	
ratings on subsidiaries New York State Electric & Gas and Central Maine Power.	
     -- Our ratings on RG&E do not reflect significant support from ultimate 	
parent, Spanish utility holding company Iberdrola S.A., although they are 	
effectively capped at the rating on the parent.	
     -- The stable outlook on RG&E reflects the improvement in financial 	
measures over the past year, its decreasing regulatory risk, and our 	
expectations that financial measures will remain in line with our baseline 	
forecast.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Rochester Gas & Electric Corp. (RG&E) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', 	
the senior secured debt rating to 'A' from 'A-', and the senior unsecured debt 	
rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The recovery rating on the senior secured debt 	
remains unchanged at '1+', indicating expectations of full (100%) recovery in 	
a payment default. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' corporate credit ratings and all 	
other ratings on subsidiaries New York State Electric & Gas and Central Maine 	
Power.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrades reflect an improvement in financial measures, which we expect the 	
company to maintain over the intermediate term, and a business profile that 	
has benefited from constructive regulatory outcomes. The recent multiyear rate 	
settlement includes several credit-enhancing recovery mechanisms, and is 	
essentially favorable for credit quality because it gives the company the 	
ability to earn a compensatory return on capital.	
	
Our ratings on electric utility RG&E are based on the utility's stand-alone 	
credit quality because its ultimate parent company, Spanish utility holding 	
company Iberdrola S.A. (A-/Watch Neg/A-2), has assumed the debt of RG&E's 	
parent company, Iberdrola USA (A-/Watch Neg/A-2). We regard the U.S. 	
utilities, which include RG&E, Central Maine Power Co., and New York State 	
Electric & Gas Corp., as effectively under Iberdrola S.A.'s direct control, 	
and none individually is a significant source of cash flow for the holding 	
company. Our ratings on RG&E therefore do not reflect significant support from 	
Iberdrola S.A., although they are effectively capped at the rating on the 	
parent.	
	
Our ratings on RG&E reflect an "excellent" business risk profile under our 	
criteria. The profile benefits from the utility's low-operating-risk 	
transmission and distribution (T&D) business strategy. The company's financial 	
risk profile is "aggressive," in our assessment, and while the profile has 	
improved, we believe a sizable capital spending program could cause pressure.	
	
RG&E is primarily an integrated electric and gas T&D utility and has 	
approximately 367,000 electric and 303,000 natural gas customers in the 	
Rochester, N.Y., area. RG&E operates under regulatory agreements that provide 	
for full and timely recovery of purchased electricity and gas costs, stranded 	
costs, and authorized returns that have been in line with industry averages. 	
	
While Standard & Poor's views the regulatory environment in New York as less 	
credit supportive than in some states, RG&E has been able to reach a 	
constructive multiyear settlement in its rate case filing, reducing the need 	
for regular rate filings and ensuring cash flow stability. RG&E is currently 	
operating under a three-year settlement effective through Dec. 31, 2013. The 	
multiyear settlement, which includes several credit-enhancing recovery 	
mechanisms, is essentially favorable for RG&E's credit quality because it 	
should help it maintain cash flow stability.	
	
RG&E's financial risk profile is aggressive. As of Dec. 31, 2011, RG&E 	
generated $212 million in adjusted funds from operations (FFO) and had total 	
adjusted debt of $871 million. For the same period, adjusted total debt to 	
total capital was about 57%, adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 4.2x, and 	
adjusted FFO to total debt was 24.4%. The credit metrics reflect the 	
off-balance-sheet debt imputation of about $89 million resulting from a 	
shortfall in pension and other postretirement liability funding. While the 	
company's financial profile should benefit from the approved and proposed rate 	
increases, the large capital spending program and need for external financing 	
will place some pressure on its credit protection measures, necessitating a 	
balanced funding approach.	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is "adequate" under Standard & Poor's corporate liquidity 	
methodology, which categorizes liquidity in five standard descriptors. 	
Adequate liquidity supports our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on RG&E. The 	
company's projected sources of liquidity, mostly operating cash flow and 	
available bank lines, exceed its projected uses, mainly necessary capital 	
expenditures and debt maturities, by more than 1.2x. RG&E's ability to absorb 	
high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, its 	
flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank 	
relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and its generally prudent 	
risk management further support our assessment of its liquidity as adequate.	
	
The company has no debt maturities in the next 12 months. Iberdrola USA 	
manages RG&E's liquidity, and each of the U.S. operating utilities is a joint 	
borrower in a $600 million utility-only credit facility maturing in 2016 with 	
about $415 million currently available, of which $100 million is available to 	
RG&E.	
	
We base our assessment of RG&E's liquidity on the following factors and 	
assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including FFO and credit 	
facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 	
1.2x.	
     -- Debt maturities over the next year are manageable. Even if EBITDA 	
declines by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in excess of liquidity 	
requirements.	
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, 	
and has a good standing in the credit markets.	
	
In our analysis, based on information available as of Dec. 31, 2011, we 	
assumed liquidity of about $340 million over the next 12 months, consisting of 	
projected FFO and availability under the credit facility. We estimate the 	
company could use up to $235 million during the same period for capital 	
spending and debt maturities. RG&E's credit agreement includes a financial 	
covenant limiting the consolidated debt to capitalization ratio, with which 	
the company was compliant as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We assign recovery ratings to first-mortgage bonds (FMBs) issued by 	
investment-grade U.S. utilities, which can result in issue ratings that are 	
notched above a corporate credit rating on a utility depending on the category 	
and the extent of the collateral coverage. We base the investment-grade FMB 	
recovery methodology on the ample historical record of 100% recovery for 	
secured bondholders in utility bankruptcies and on our view that the factors 	
that supported those recoveries (limited size of the creditor class, and the 	
durable value of utility rate-based assets during and after a reorganization, 	
given the essential service provided and the high replacement cost) will 	
persist. Under our recovery criteria, when assigning issue ratings to utility 	
FMBs, we consider our calculation of the maximum amount of FMB issuance under 	
the utility's indenture or other legally binding limitations relative to our 	
estimate of the value of the collateral pledged to bondholders, management's 	
stated intentions on future FMB issuance, as well as any regulatory 	
limitations on bond issuance. FMB ratings can exceed a corporate credit rating 	
on a utility by up to one notch in the 'A' category, two notches in the 'BBB' 	
category, and three notches in speculative-grade categories.	
	
RG&E's FMBs benefit from a first-priority lien on substantially all of the 	
utility's real property owned or subsequently acquired. Collateral coverage of 	
more than 1.5x supports a recovery rating of '1+', reflecting our expectation 	
for 100% recovery in the event of default, and an issue rating two notches 	
above the corporate credit rating.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on RG&E reflects the improvement in financial measures over 	
the past year, its decreasing regulatory risk, and our expectations that 	
financial measures will remain in line with current metrics. Our baseline 	
forecast shows adjusted FFO to total debt of 16%, adjusted debt leverage below 	
55%, and debt to EBITDA of 4x over the near-to-intermediate term. Fundamental 	
to our forecast is the expectation that RG&E employ a low-risk strategy of 	
investing in the regulated T&D business, maintaining its balanced capital 	
approach, managing regulatory risk, and producing stable cash flow metrics. 	
	
We could lower the current ratings if we see a decline in cash flow measures, 	
whereby FFO to total debt falls below 15% and total debt to capital is above 	
55% on a sustained basis. Based on the parent company's ratings being on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications, we are not currently considering 	
higher ratings.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Assessing U.S. Utility Regulatory Environments, Nov. 7, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Rochester Gas & Electric Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                BBB+/Stable/--     BBB/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                         A                  A-	
   Recovery Rating                      1+                 1+	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               BBB	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Central Maine Power Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/A-2	
 Senior Secured                         A-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
New York State Electric & Gas Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/A-2	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               	
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

