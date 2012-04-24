版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Air Canada at 'B-', off watch negative

April 24 - Overview	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on Air Canada, including the 'B-' 	
long-term corporate credit rating.	
     -- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our expectations of Air Canada's weaker 	
cash flow generation in 2012, due to operational disruptions caused by labor 	
disputes, which we expect could lead to lower bookings and lower EBITDA 	
generation in 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including the 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating, on Air Canada. At
the same time, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where they had been placed March 23, 2012. The outlook is negative
and reflects our expectations of weaker cash flow generation in 2012 due to 	
operational disruptions caused by labor disputes, which we expect could lead 	
to lower bookings and lower EBITDA generation in 2012.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Air Canada reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the 	
company's highly leveraged capital structure, weak cash flow protection 	
measures, participation in the high-risk airline industry, and modest (and 	
volatile) cash flow to cover relatively high fixed costs. Mitigating these 	
weaknesses are the company's strong market position in Canada as the largest 	
provider of commercial airline services; broad route network (providing some 	
ability to offset domestic weakness); and good brand recognition.	
	
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international full-service 	
airline. The company is also the 15th-largest commercial airline in the world, 	
serving more than 30 million customers annually. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Air 	
Canada operated a mainline fleet of 205 aircraft. In addition, the company has 	
capacity purchase agreements with Jazz Aviation LP, Sky Regional Airlines 	
Inc., and others. 	
	
We consider Air Canada's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". As of 	
Dec. 31, 2011, Air Canada's reported and adjusted debt stood at C$4.3 billion 	
and C$8.5 billion, respectively. Standard & Poor's adjustments to reported 	
debt include about C$1.5 billion for operating leases (primarily for leased 	
aircraft) and C$2.6 billion for after-tax pension deficit. As of Jan. 1, 2014, 	
the Air Canada 2009 Pension Regulations will expire and the company will have 	
five years to make up the deficit, which could place a heavy burden on its 	
cash flows. Based on the current deficit, annual payments would be more than 	
C$500 million. However, the company might be able to get another moratorium in 	
place, similar to the 2009 pension regulations. Also, as interest rates 	
increase, Air Canada's pension deficit should decline; according to the 	
company, a 0.25% increase in interest rates has the effect of reducing pension 	
obligations by about C$473 million. The company's current adjusted leverage 	
ratio is 8.1x and we expect it to increase in 2012 to closer to 9.0x. This is 	
based on our expectations of weaker EBITDA generation in 2012. While load 	
factor was high in the first quarter of 2012, we expect revenues to be 	
negatively affected by recent labor disruptions and summer bookings to be 	
lower, leading to load factor of around 80.5% in 2012. We are not forecasting 	
any increase in available seat miles, as Air Canada is not taking delivery of 	
any additional aircraft. Overall, we expect EBITDA margin to decline in 2012 	
to slightly below 7% from close to 8% in 2011. For 2013 we expect leverage to 	
improve slightly to below 9.0x on improvements in passenger yields. Cash flow 	
protection as measured by funds from operations to debt is currently about 10% 	
but we expect it to decline in 2012 to below 10%. 	
	
Management has stated its intention to reduce debt from any free cash 	
generation in the next few years to gain sufficient financial flexibility 	
ahead of the anticipated purchase of 37 Boeing 787 aircraft starting in 2014 	
(31 aircraft have committed financing from the aircraft and engine 	
manufacturers). Air Canada also has established a policy of maintaining 	
liquidity at 15% of trailing 12-month revenue. Given our current projections, 	
we do not expect Air Canada to be able to meaningfully reduce debt in 2012. 	
However, we currently expect that it should be able to maintain unrestricted 	
cash balances in excess of its policy target.	
	
Standard & Poor's considers Air Canada's business risk profile as "weak". The 	
company operates in the North American airline sector, which we consider high 	
risk due to cyclical demand, high competition, and capital intensity. 	
Furthermore, the passenger airline industry is susceptible to outside events 	
such as war, terrorism, and epidemics. We consider Air Canada to have a higher 	
operating cost structure compared with that of other North American carriers 	
and low-cost airline competitors. Air Canada's cost available seat mile 	
excluding fuel is close to 25% higher than that of its U.S. peers, and it 	
tends to have higher fuel costs and airport taxes than its U.S. peers.  	
	
We consider Air Canada's ongoing disputes with its unions to be 	
counterproductive and to have a negative impact on the company's public image. 	
This could lead to some loss of market share to its key competitors. The 	
company has a strong position in Canada with 55% of the domestic market share 	
and 35% of the transborder market. Collective agreements representing the 	
majority of Air Canada's unionized workforce expired in 2011. Although the 	
company has successfully concluded four collective agreements, it continues to 	
negotiate with pilots (Air Canada Pilots Association) and mechanics and 	
baggage handlers (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace 	
Workers). In the past, a contentious issue with the pilots association has 	
been Air Canada's desire to operate a low-cost carrier. Over the years it has 	
been focused on reducing costs. Cost available seat miles have declined since 	
2009 by 10% and in 2011 the company achieved annualized recurring improvements 	
of C$530 million from a cost transformation program. 	
	
Liquidity	
Air Canada's liquidity is viewed to be "adequate" per our liquidity criteria. 	
While we expect some decline in cash and short-term investments over the next 	
two years, we expect liquidity to remain above the company's target of 15% of 	
revenues. Air Canada's primary source of liquidity is its substantial 	
unrestricted cash balances. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's unrestricted 	
cash and short-term investments stood at C$2.1 billion, equating to about 18% 	
of 2011 revenue. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following:	
     -- Sources to uses ratio to remain above 1.2x for the next 12 months;	
     -- Net sources to remain meaningfully positive even with a 20% drop in 	
EBITDA; 	
     -- We assume about C$60 million negative impact on liquidity related to 	
the recent Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) filing by major 	
maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider Aveos;	
     -- Use of cash also includes capital expenditure (capex) of about C$277 	
million.	
	
Standard & Poor's expects capex requirements until 2014 to remain modest to 	
support investment in new technology and general maintenance with no new 	
aircraft purchases planned (although the company could continue to lease 	
additional aircraft to manage capacity). Although Air Canada will be taking 	
new aircraft deliveries in 2014, we do not expect this to place significant 	
pressure on the company's liquidity, as the company has committed financing 	
for these aircraft. The near-term debt maturities are related to existing 	
aircraft and for 2012 the company has refinanced most of this debt.	
	
We believe that Air Canada will continue to have limited financial flexibility 	
as it does not have any credit facilities available and will rely on EBITDAR 	
alone to cover the estimated net interest and rental expenses aggregating to 	
an estimated C$650 million. Although it has further financing options to raise 	
additional funds through its asset base, we believe that these opportunities 	
would be more readily available at times when the company's performance is 	
strong. As a result, if there is a shortfall in Air Canada's cash flow 	
(unlikely, we believe, in the next 12 months) it would likely be covered by 	
the company's cash balance, as a majority of assets are now encumbered to 	
support existing financing.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate Air Canada's US$600 million and C$300 million first-lien secured notes 	
'B+', with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high 	
(90%-100%) recovery in the event of a default. We also rate Air Canada's 	
US$200 million second-lien secured notes 'B-', with a recovery rating of '4', 	
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario.	
	

Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our expectations of Air Canada's weaker cash 	
flow generation in 2012, due to operational disruptions caused by labor 	
disputes, which we expect could lead to lower bookings and lower EBITDA 	
generation in 2012. We expect the leverage ratio to increase to around 9.0x in 	
2012. We also expect that this, combined with high fixed charges, could lead 	
to a deterioration in liquidity to below C$2 billion. We could lower the 	
ratings if ongoing labor disruptions, a stalled Canadian and U.S. economic 	
recovery, or serious oil price spike were to cause losses, eroding liquidity 	
to below C$1.5 billion. We believe that an upgrade is not likely in the near 	
term, given high debt levels and expected increased cash outflow starting in 	
2014 due to expiry of the Air Canada 2009 Pension Regulations.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria For Rating The Airline Industry, Oct. 22, 2010 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Removed From CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Air Canada	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     B-/Watch Neg/--	
Senior Secured                          B-                 B-/Watch Neg	
  Recovery rating                       4	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 B+/Watch Neg	
  Recovery rating                       1	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

