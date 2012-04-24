TEXT-S&P affirms Air Canada at 'B-', off watch negative

April 24 - Overview
-- We are affirming our ratings on Air Canada, including the 'B-'
long-term corporate credit rating.
-- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectations of Air Canada's weaker
cash flow generation in 2012, due to operational disruptions caused by labor
disputes, which we expect could lead to lower bookings and lower EBITDA
generation in 2012.
Rating Action
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including the 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating, on Air Canada. At
the same time, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where they had been placed March 23, 2012. The outlook is negative
and reflects our expectations of weaker cash flow generation in 2012 due to
operational disruptions caused by labor disputes, which we expect could lead
to lower bookings and lower EBITDA generation in 2012.
Rationale
The ratings on Air Canada reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the
company's highly leveraged capital structure, weak cash flow protection
measures, participation in the high-risk airline industry, and modest (and
volatile) cash flow to cover relatively high fixed costs. Mitigating these
weaknesses are the company's strong market position in Canada as the largest
provider of commercial airline services; broad route network (providing some
ability to offset domestic weakness); and good brand recognition.
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international full-service
airline. The company is also the 15th-largest commercial airline in the world,
serving more than 30 million customers annually. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Air
Canada operated a mainline fleet of 205 aircraft. In addition, the company has
capacity purchase agreements with Jazz Aviation LP, Sky Regional Airlines
Inc., and others.
We consider Air Canada's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". As of
Dec. 31, 2011, Air Canada's reported and adjusted debt stood at C$4.3 billion
and C$8.5 billion, respectively. Standard & Poor's adjustments to reported
debt include about C$1.5 billion for operating leases (primarily for leased
aircraft) and C$2.6 billion for after-tax pension deficit. As of Jan. 1, 2014,
the Air Canada 2009 Pension Regulations will expire and the company will have
five years to make up the deficit, which could place a heavy burden on its
cash flows. Based on the current deficit, annual payments would be more than
C$500 million. However, the company might be able to get another moratorium in
place, similar to the 2009 pension regulations. Also, as interest rates
increase, Air Canada's pension deficit should decline; according to the
company, a 0.25% increase in interest rates has the effect of reducing pension
obligations by about C$473 million. The company's current adjusted leverage
ratio is 8.1x and we expect it to increase in 2012 to closer to 9.0x. This is
based on our expectations of weaker EBITDA generation in 2012. While load
factor was high in the first quarter of 2012, we expect revenues to be
negatively affected by recent labor disruptions and summer bookings to be
lower, leading to load factor of around 80.5% in 2012. We are not forecasting
any increase in available seat miles, as Air Canada is not taking delivery of
any additional aircraft. Overall, we expect EBITDA margin to decline in 2012
to slightly below 7% from close to 8% in 2011. For 2013 we expect leverage to
improve slightly to below 9.0x on improvements in passenger yields. Cash flow
protection as measured by funds from operations to debt is currently about 10%
but we expect it to decline in 2012 to below 10%.
Management has stated its intention to reduce debt from any free cash
generation in the next few years to gain sufficient financial flexibility
ahead of the anticipated purchase of 37 Boeing 787 aircraft starting in 2014
(31 aircraft have committed financing from the aircraft and engine
manufacturers). Air Canada also has established a policy of maintaining
liquidity at 15% of trailing 12-month revenue. Given our current projections,
we do not expect Air Canada to be able to meaningfully reduce debt in 2012.
However, we currently expect that it should be able to maintain unrestricted
cash balances in excess of its policy target.
Standard & Poor's considers Air Canada's business risk profile as "weak". The
company operates in the North American airline sector, which we consider high
risk due to cyclical demand, high competition, and capital intensity.
Furthermore, the passenger airline industry is susceptible to outside events
such as war, terrorism, and epidemics. We consider Air Canada to have a higher
operating cost structure compared with that of other North American carriers
and low-cost airline competitors. Air Canada's cost available seat mile
excluding fuel is close to 25% higher than that of its U.S. peers, and it
tends to have higher fuel costs and airport taxes than its U.S. peers.
We consider Air Canada's ongoing disputes with its unions to be
counterproductive and to have a negative impact on the company's public image.
This could lead to some loss of market share to its key competitors. The
company has a strong position in Canada with 55% of the domestic market share
and 35% of the transborder market. Collective agreements representing the
majority of Air Canada's unionized workforce expired in 2011. Although the
company has successfully concluded four collective agreements, it continues to
negotiate with pilots (Air Canada Pilots Association) and mechanics and
baggage handlers (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers). In the past, a contentious issue with the pilots association has
been Air Canada's desire to operate a low-cost carrier. Over the years it has
been focused on reducing costs. Cost available seat miles have declined since
2009 by 10% and in 2011 the company achieved annualized recurring improvements
of C$530 million from a cost transformation program.
Liquidity
Air Canada's liquidity is viewed to be "adequate" per our liquidity criteria.
While we expect some decline in cash and short-term investments over the next
two years, we expect liquidity to remain above the company's target of 15% of
revenues. Air Canada's primary source of liquidity is its substantial
unrestricted cash balances. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's unrestricted
cash and short-term investments stood at C$2.1 billion, equating to about 18%
of 2011 revenue. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following:
-- Sources to uses ratio to remain above 1.2x for the next 12 months;
-- Net sources to remain meaningfully positive even with a 20% drop in
EBITDA;
-- We assume about C$60 million negative impact on liquidity related to
the recent Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) filing by major
maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider Aveos;
-- Use of cash also includes capital expenditure (capex) of about C$277
million.
Standard & Poor's expects capex requirements until 2014 to remain modest to
support investment in new technology and general maintenance with no new
aircraft purchases planned (although the company could continue to lease
additional aircraft to manage capacity). Although Air Canada will be taking
new aircraft deliveries in 2014, we do not expect this to place significant
pressure on the company's liquidity, as the company has committed financing
for these aircraft. The near-term debt maturities are related to existing
aircraft and for 2012 the company has refinanced most of this debt.
We believe that Air Canada will continue to have limited financial flexibility
as it does not have any credit facilities available and will rely on EBITDAR
alone to cover the estimated net interest and rental expenses aggregating to
an estimated C$650 million. Although it has further financing options to raise
additional funds through its asset base, we believe that these opportunities
would be more readily available at times when the company's performance is
strong. As a result, if there is a shortfall in Air Canada's cash flow
(unlikely, we believe, in the next 12 months) it would likely be covered by
the company's cash balance, as a majority of assets are now encumbered to
support existing financing.
Recovery analysis
We rate Air Canada's US$600 million and C$300 million first-lien secured notes
'B+', with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high
(90%-100%) recovery in the event of a default. We also rate Air Canada's
US$200 million second-lien secured notes 'B-', with a recovery rating of '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectations of Air Canada's weaker cash
flow generation in 2012, due to operational disruptions caused by labor
disputes, which we expect could lead to lower bookings and lower EBITDA
generation in 2012. We expect the leverage ratio to increase to around 9.0x in
2012. We also expect that this, combined with high fixed charges, could lead
to a deterioration in liquidity to below C$2 billion. We could lower the
ratings if ongoing labor disruptions, a stalled Canadian and U.S. economic
recovery, or serious oil price spike were to cause losses, eroding liquidity
to below C$1.5 billion. We believe that an upgrade is not likely in the near
term, given high debt levels and expected increased cash outflow starting in
2014 due to expiry of the Air Canada 2009 Pension Regulations.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria For Rating The Airline Industry, Oct. 22, 2010
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Removed From CreditWatch
To From
Air Canada
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured B- B-/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 4
Senior Secured B+ B+/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.