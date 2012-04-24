TEXT-S&P affirms Air Canada at 'B-', off watch negative

April 24 - Overview -- We are affirming our ratings on Air Canada, including the 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating. -- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectations of Air Canada's weaker cash flow generation in 2012, due to operational disruptions caused by labor disputes, which we expect could lead to lower bookings and lower EBITDA generation in 2012. Rating Action On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating, on Air Canada. At the same time, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been placed March 23, 2012. The outlook is negative and reflects our expectations of weaker cash flow generation in 2012 due to operational disruptions caused by labor disputes, which we expect could lead to lower bookings and lower EBITDA generation in 2012. Rationale The ratings on Air Canada reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's highly leveraged capital structure, weak cash flow protection measures, participation in the high-risk airline industry, and modest (and volatile) cash flow to cover relatively high fixed costs. Mitigating these weaknesses are the company's strong market position in Canada as the largest provider of commercial airline services; broad route network (providing some ability to offset domestic weakness); and good brand recognition. Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international full-service airline. The company is also the 15th-largest commercial airline in the world, serving more than 30 million customers annually. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Air Canada operated a mainline fleet of 205 aircraft. In addition, the company has capacity purchase agreements with Jazz Aviation LP, Sky Regional Airlines Inc., and others. We consider Air Canada's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". As of Dec. 31, 2011, Air Canada's reported and adjusted debt stood at C$4.3 billion and C$8.5 billion, respectively. Standard & Poor's adjustments to reported debt include about C$1.5 billion for operating leases (primarily for leased aircraft) and C$2.6 billion for after-tax pension deficit. As of Jan. 1, 2014, the Air Canada 2009 Pension Regulations will expire and the company will have five years to make up the deficit, which could place a heavy burden on its cash flows. Based on the current deficit, annual payments would be more than C$500 million. However, the company might be able to get another moratorium in place, similar to the 2009 pension regulations. Also, as interest rates increase, Air Canada's pension deficit should decline; according to the company, a 0.25% increase in interest rates has the effect of reducing pension obligations by about C$473 million. The company's current adjusted leverage ratio is 8.1x and we expect it to increase in 2012 to closer to 9.0x. This is based on our expectations of weaker EBITDA generation in 2012. While load factor was high in the first quarter of 2012, we expect revenues to be negatively affected by recent labor disruptions and summer bookings to be lower, leading to load factor of around 80.5% in 2012. We are not forecasting any increase in available seat miles, as Air Canada is not taking delivery of any additional aircraft. Overall, we expect EBITDA margin to decline in 2012 to slightly below 7% from close to 8% in 2011. For 2013 we expect leverage to improve slightly to below 9.0x on improvements in passenger yields. Cash flow protection as measured by funds from operations to debt is currently about 10% but we expect it to decline in 2012 to below 10%. Management has stated its intention to reduce debt from any free cash generation in the next few years to gain sufficient financial flexibility ahead of the anticipated purchase of 37 Boeing 787 aircraft starting in 2014 (31 aircraft have committed financing from the aircraft and engine manufacturers). Air Canada also has established a policy of maintaining liquidity at 15% of trailing 12-month revenue. Given our current projections, we do not expect Air Canada to be able to meaningfully reduce debt in 2012. However, we currently expect that it should be able to maintain unrestricted cash balances in excess of its policy target. Standard & Poor's considers Air Canada's business risk profile as "weak". The company operates in the North American airline sector, which we consider high risk due to cyclical demand, high competition, and capital intensity. Furthermore, the passenger airline industry is susceptible to outside events such as war, terrorism, and epidemics. We consider Air Canada to have a higher operating cost structure compared with that of other North American carriers and low-cost airline competitors. Air Canada's cost available seat mile excluding fuel is close to 25% higher than that of its U.S. peers, and it tends to have higher fuel costs and airport taxes than its U.S. peers. We consider Air Canada's ongoing disputes with its unions to be counterproductive and to have a negative impact on the company's public image. This could lead to some loss of market share to its key competitors. The company has a strong position in Canada with 55% of the domestic market share and 35% of the transborder market. Collective agreements representing the majority of Air Canada's unionized workforce expired in 2011. Although the company has successfully concluded four collective agreements, it continues to negotiate with pilots (Air Canada Pilots Association) and mechanics and baggage handlers (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers). In the past, a contentious issue with the pilots association has been Air Canada's desire to operate a low-cost carrier. Over the years it has been focused on reducing costs. Cost available seat miles have declined since 2009 by 10% and in 2011 the company achieved annualized recurring improvements of C$530 million from a cost transformation program. Liquidity Air Canada's liquidity is viewed to be "adequate" per our liquidity criteria. While we expect some decline in cash and short-term investments over the next two years, we expect liquidity to remain above the company's target of 15% of revenues. Air Canada's primary source of liquidity is its substantial unrestricted cash balances. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's unrestricted cash and short-term investments stood at C$2.1 billion, equating to about 18% of 2011 revenue. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following: -- Sources to uses ratio to remain above 1.2x for the next 12 months; -- Net sources to remain meaningfully positive even with a 20% drop in EBITDA; -- We assume about C$60 million negative impact on liquidity related to the recent Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) filing by major maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider Aveos; -- Use of cash also includes capital expenditure (capex) of about C$277 million. Standard & Poor's expects capex requirements until 2014 to remain modest to support investment in new technology and general maintenance with no new aircraft purchases planned (although the company could continue to lease additional aircraft to manage capacity). Although Air Canada will be taking new aircraft deliveries in 2014, we do not expect this to place significant pressure on the company's liquidity, as the company has committed financing for these aircraft. The near-term debt maturities are related to existing aircraft and for 2012 the company has refinanced most of this debt. We believe that Air Canada will continue to have limited financial flexibility as it does not have any credit facilities available and will rely on EBITDAR alone to cover the estimated net interest and rental expenses aggregating to an estimated C$650 million. Although it has further financing options to raise additional funds through its asset base, we believe that these opportunities would be more readily available at times when the company's performance is strong. As a result, if there is a shortfall in Air Canada's cash flow (unlikely, we believe, in the next 12 months) it would likely be covered by the company's cash balance, as a majority of assets are now encumbered to support existing financing. Recovery analysis We rate Air Canada's US$600 million and C$300 million first-lien secured notes 'B+', with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a default. We also rate Air Canada's US$200 million second-lien secured notes 'B-', with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectations of Air Canada's weaker cash flow generation in 2012, due to operational disruptions caused by labor disputes, which we expect could lead to lower bookings and lower EBITDA generation in 2012. We expect the leverage ratio to increase to around 9.0x in 2012. We also expect that this, combined with high fixed charges, could lead to a deterioration in liquidity to below C$2 billion. We could lower the ratings if ongoing labor disruptions, a stalled Canadian and U.S. economic recovery, or serious oil price spike were to cause losses, eroding liquidity to below C$1.5 billion. We believe that an upgrade is not likely in the near term, given high debt levels and expected increased cash outflow starting in 2014 due to expiry of the Air Canada 2009 Pension Regulations. 