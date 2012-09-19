TEXT-S&P affirms Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Overview -- Germany-based health care provider Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) has aborted its plans to acquire German private hospitals operator Rhon-Klinikum AG for about EUR3.1 billion. -- We believe that the debt protection metrics of FSE and its subsidiary, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME), will remain commensurate with the current ratings. -- We are therefore affirming our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on FSE and FME. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that FME will refinance sizable 2013 debt maturities by the end of 2012, and that FSE will manage its acquisitions such that both FME and FSE maintain debt protection metrics commensurate with a 'BB+' rating. Rating Action On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit ratings on Germany-based health care group Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) and subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME; together with FSE, the group). At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 30, 2012, following FSE's plans to acquire German private hospitals operator Rhon-Klinikum AG (Rhon). In addition, we withdrew the 'BBB-' issue and '2' recovery ratings on the proposed EUR1,850 million and $1,600 million senior secured credit facilities to be issued by FSE's subsidiaries Fresenius Finance II B.V. and Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc., respectively, to finance the acquisition of Rhon Klinikum. We also affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'BBB-' issue rating on FSE's and FME's senior secured debt facilities. The recovery rating on these instruments is unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured creditors in the event of a payment default. In addition, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'BB+' issue rating on FSE's and FME's senior unsecured notes. The recovery rating on these instruments is unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for senior unsecured noteholders in the event of a payment default. Finally, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'BB-' issue rating on FSE's euro-denominated promissory notes ("Schuldscheindarlehen"). The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating actions primarily reflect that FSE has aborted its plans to take over German private hospitals operator Rhon-Klinikum, because the group failed to reach its target equity level of no less than 90%. The rating actions also reflect our understanding that the group will use the equity of about EUR1 billion that it raised initially to help finance the Rhon-Klinikum acquisition, to purchase Illinois-based blood technology company Fenwal Inc. (B+/Stable/--). As such, we estimate that FSE's debt protection metrics will remain at levels that we view as commensurate with the 'BB+' rating, namely, Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 3.0x-3.5x, and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 20%. We believe that the group will achieve these metrics by maintaining organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits in the remainder of 2012. In addition, we forecast that various acquisitions executed over the past 12 months could lift the group's total revenues by about 14% in full-year 2012. Furthermore, we anticipate that, over the medium term, total revenue growth will remain in the mid-single digits, reflecting the solid performance of FSE's clinical nutrition and intravenous generic business supported by growth in emerging markets. We anticipate that the group will maintain an EBITDA margin of 19%-20% over the short and medium term, with pricing pressure (including changes in reimbursement policies) from established markets such as the U.S. and Europe offset by cost efficiencies and synergies from other parts of the business. The ratings continue to reflect our assessment of the group's financial risk profile as "significant" owing to frequent and primarily debt-financed acquisitions. However, we view the group's ability to deleverage and generate good free cash flow as supportive of the ratings. Among the factors supporting our assessment of the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory" are FME's position as the world's largest provider of products and services for dialysis, FSE's market-leading position in Europe for clinical nutrition and infusion therapy, and its leading position in the German private hospital industry. Additional supporting factors include a recurrent revenue stream due to the ongoing need for kidney failure treatment; growth prospects due to aging populations; and increasing demand for health care in developing countries. We align our corporate credit rating on FME with that on FSE in accordance with our assessment of FME's relationship with FSE, which is characterized by FSE's significant influence over FME, as well as the nature of their economic relationship. Liquidity We assess the group's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria. The company faces significant debt maturities in March 2013, which, under our definition would mean that its sources would cover its uses over the next 12 months by less than 1.2x. However, we believe that FME will be able to refinance their syndicated bank facility due March 2013. We understand that FME has already started the refinancing process and that it benefits from a diversified pool of lending banks, and solid relationships with most of them. We see this as evident from the recent commitments from banks to refinance the group's facilities for the purpose of the Rhon-Klinikum acquisition, and therefore we consider the refinancing of the bank debt as very likely. In addition, both FSE and FME have a very good standing in the capital markets, as demonstrated by the two recent large-scale issuances at favorable rates. We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors: -- On June 30, 2012, the group had cash of EUR1 billion available, together with about EUR1 billion of proceeds from the recent equity issuance, which was invested in German government bonds. -- The group also had approximately EUR300 million under committed bank facilities (with maturities up to June 2014), and $550 million under FSE's $2.45 billion credit agreement expiring in September 2014. Furthermore, FSE it had $348 million under an $800 million accounts receivable facility due July 2014. -- FSE has a commercial paper program, under which it can issue up to EUR250 million in short-term notes. -- We anticipate that FSE should be able to generate at least EUR2 billion of cash from operations per year over the next three years, comfortably covering capital expenditures and dividends of about EUR800 million and EUR400 million per year, respectively. The group faces the following major debt maturities over the next 12 months: -- Aggregated amortization payments of $60 million from July to December 2012 under the term loan A of the FME's senior credit agreement, and a final installment payment of about $1 billion in March 2013. -- Aggregated amortization payments of about $758 million from July to December 2012 under the term loan B of FME's senior credit agreement, and about a $379 million final installment in the first quarter of 2013. -- Semi-annual amortization payments of EUR250 million under FSE's senior credit agreement, and a final installment of about EUR81 million under the term loan A due in September 2013 and under term loan D due in September 2014. -- EUR500 million notes issued by Fresenius Finance B.V. due in January 2013. -- EUR155 million of euro notes issued by FME due in October 2012. -- EUR196 million of FSE's borrowings and EUR113 million of FME's borrowings under the European Investment Bank facility due in 2013 Recovery analysis The issue rating on FSE's and FME's senior secured debt facilities is 'BBB-'. The recovery rating on these instruments is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured creditors in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on FSE's and FME's senior unsecured notes is 'BB+'. The recovery rating on these instruments is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for senior unsecured noteholders in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on FSE's euro-denominated promissory notes ("Schuldscheindarlehen") is 'BB-'. The recovery rating on these notes is at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our assumptions for the default scenario and valuation metrics for FSE are broadly similar to those before the announcement of the takeover offer for Rhon-Klinikum and proposed financing. We have revised the stressed EBITDA multiple for FME to 6.5x from 6.1x, in line with that for FSE. Our other assumptions remain unchanged. For our full recovery reports, see "Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Recovery Rating Profile" and "Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Recovery Rating Profile," both published on April 11, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that FME is likely to refinance sizable 2013 debt maturities by the end of 2012. It further reflects our view that the group will be able to maintain an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 3.0x-3.5x and FFO to debt of about 20%. We see these ratios as reflective of revenue growth in the high-single digits over the medium term. We anticipate that revenue growth will be driven primarily by both FME's and FSE's strong performance in emerging markets and contributions from acquired businesses. We could consider taking a negative rating action if FSE fails to refinance its 2013 debt maturities by the end of 2012 or if the group steps up its acquisition activities such that debt protection metrics fall below the levels that we view as commensurate with the 'BB+' ratings. We see downside to the ratings due to operational problems as unlikely in view of favorable industry trends. However, any pressure on profitability would likely mainly stem from a tougher-than-anticipated reimbursement environment in established markets, in our opinion. Rating upside appears remote over the next six to 12 months because the group will have to address its debt maturities and fully integrate and absorb the debt from the recent acquisitions. We could consider a positive rating action over the medium term if FSE diversifies its revenue stream and continues to improve its operating performance, in the context of a stable reimbursement environment. KGaA Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Watch Neg/-- Fresenius Finance II Senior Secured* EUR650 mil bank ln due 12/31/2017 NR BBB- /Watch Neg Recovery Rating NR 2 EUR700 mil var rate bank ln due NR BBB- /Watch Neg 12/31/2017 Recovery Rating NR 2 EUR500 mil 0.25% bank ln due NR BBB- /Watch Neg 12/31/2018 Recovery Rating NR 2 Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc. Senior Secured* US$740 mil 0.25% bank ln due NR BBB- /Watch Neg 12/31/2018 Recovery Rating NR 2 US$460 mil 0.25% bank ln due NR BBB- /Watch Neg 12/31/2018 Recovery Rating NR 2 US$200 mil bank ln due 12/31/2017 NR BBB- /Watch Neg Recovery Rating NR 2 US$200 mil var rate bank ln due NR BBB- /Watch Neg 12/31/2017 Recovery Rating NR 2 Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From APP Pharmaceuticals LLC Senior Secured* US$150 mil revolving credit fac bank BBB- BBB- /Watch Neg ln due 08/20/2013 Recovery Rating 2 2 US$500 mil term loan A2 bank ln due BBB- BBB- /Watch Neg 11/13/2013 Recovery Rating 2 2 US$404 mil 2.50% D2 bank ln due BBB- BBB- /Watch Neg 12/31/2014 Recovery Rating 2 2 FMC Finance VII S.A. Senior Unsecured(4) Local Currency BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 FMC Finance VIII S.A. Senior Unsecured(4) EUR100 mil adj rate nts due BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg 10/15/2016 Recovery Rating 3 3 EUR250 mil 5.25% nts due 07/31/2019 BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 EUR400 mil 6.50% nts due 09/15/2018 BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 Fresenius Finance B.V. Senior Unsecured* EUR150 mil 5.50% nts due 01/31/2016 BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 EUR500 mil 5.50% nts due BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg 01/31/2016 Recovery Rating 3 3 EUR500 mil nts due 04/15/2019 BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 EUR500 mil 5.00% nts due BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg 01/31/2013 Recovery Rating 3 3 Subordinated Local Currency BB- BB- /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 6 Fresenius Finance I S.A. (Luxembourg) Senior Secured* Local Currency BBB- BBB- /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 2 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Senior Secured US$1.85 bil Loan A bank ln due BBB- BBB- /Watch Neg 03/31/2013 Recovery Rating 2 2 US$1.2 bil sr secd revolving credit BBB- BBB- /Watch Neg fac bank ln due 03/31/2013 Recovery Rating 2 2 US$1.75 bil Loan B bank ln due BBB- BBB- /Watch Neg 03/31/2013 Recovery Rating 2 2 Fresenius Medical Care Finance VI S.A. Senior Unsecured(4) Local Currency BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 Fresenius Medical Care US Finance II, Inc Senior Unsecured(4) US$400 mil 6.50% nts due 09/15/2018 BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 US$800 mil 5.625% nts due 07/31/2019 BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 US$700 mil 5.875% nts due 01/31/2022 BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 Fresenius Medical Care US Finance, Inc Senior Unsecured(4) US$500 mil 6.875% fxd rate Global BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg bnds due 07/15/2017 Recovery Rating 3 3 US$650 mil 5.75% nts due 02/15/2021 BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc. Senior Secured* US$500 mil term loan A1 bank ln due BBB- BBB- /Watch Neg 08/20/2013 Recovery Rating 2 2 EUR162 mil 2.50% bank ln ser D2 due BBB- BBB- /Watch Neg 12/31/2014 Recovery Rating 2 2 US$579 mil 2.50% bank ln ser D1 due BBB- BBB- /Watch Neg 12/31/2014 Recovery Rating 2 2 Fresenius U.S. Finance II Inc. Senior Unsecured* US$500 mil 9.00% Tranche 1 bnds due BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg 07/15/2015 Recovery Rating 3 3 EUR275 mil 8.75% Tranche 2 bnds due BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg 07/15/2015 Recovery Rating 3 3 *Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (4)Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Inc., Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland GmbH.