TEXT-S&P rates Global Bank Covered Bond notes prelim 'BBB-'

OVERVIEW -- Global Bank Covered Bond Programme's series 2012 note issuance is a secured covered bond issuance of a Panamanian mortgage portfolio transferred to a guarantee trust in HSBC Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. (BBB-/Positive/A-3). -- We assigned our preliminary 'BBB-' rating to the series 2012 notes. -- The preliminary rating reflects the issuer credit rating on Global Bank, our view of the portfolio's credit quality, the two-month interest reserve account, the initial overcollateralization, and the transaction's legal structure, among other factors. April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'BBB-' rating to Global Bank Covered Bond Programme's up to $200 million structured covered bonds under its new $500 million covered bond program. The outlook is stable. This is the first issuance from this program, which will be Global Bank's primary mortgage covered bond issuance platform. Further issuances could be made under this program. The covered bonds issued under the new program represent the issuer's direct unconditional and unsubordinated obligations and rank pari passu among themselves. The covered bonds are backed by a cover pool of residential mortgages denominated in U.S. dollars and located in Panama; the covered bondholders have a priority claim on these assets. The program will have a separate cover pool that will be transferred to a guaranty trust in HSBC Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. (BBB-/Positive/A-3). The preliminary rating is based on information as of April 24, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating. The preliminary rating reflects our view of: -- The first recourse to Global Bank Corporation y Subsidiarias (Global Bank; BB+/Stable/B foreign currency rating). -- The second recourse to a portfolio of mortgages transferred to a guarantee trust, and the credit quality of the portfolio, which can withstand stressed credit risk during a pass-through scenario (i.e., without considering the covered bonds' maturity date). -- The initial overcollateralization of 18.5% (one minus the amount of the liabilities divided by the amount of the assets). -- The two-month reserve account to cover any potential interest shortfalls. -- The fact that 47% of the portfolio benefits from an interest rate subsidy from the government of Panama (BBB-/Positive) for the first 15 years after the loan's origination. -- The transaction's legal structure, which contemplates a true sale of the mortgage loans from Global Bank to the guarantee trust, effectively isolating the mortgage portfolio from the issuer's assets in case of default. In our stress scenario, we assume that Global Bank becomes insolvent and the covered bond transaction has to instead rely on the cover pool assets for repayment, including the possible sale of the portfolio of mortgages to meet scheduled debt service. At the assigned preliminary rating, we expect that the credit support will be sufficient to withstand losses of approximately 14.8% (assuming a foreclosure frequency of 28% and loss severity of 53%). In this case, the securities may default if the sale of the collateral is insufficient to pay the securities on time. However, the assigned preliminary rating is one notch higher than the issuer credit rating on Global Bank, which reflects our view that credit support should be sufficient to cover credit losses under a stress scenario consistent with the assigned preliminary rating. This approach is consistent with the corporate recovery criteria, which indicate that a one-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating would apply when recovery prospects are more than 70%. Our positive outlook on the covered bonds transaction reflects our positive outlook on Global Bank. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at