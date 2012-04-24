TEXT-S&P raises Ineos rating to 'B'

Overview -- Ineos' recent operating performance has been more resilient than we anticipated. We now forecast higher EBITDA and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratios of about 4.5x in 2012-2013, down from almost 6x in 2011. -- Ineos' debt maturity profile improved after it issued EUR1.3 billion of new bonds earlier this year and prepaid senior Term Loan B due in 2013. Furthermore, the company has announced its intention to refinance its remaining senior facilities at more favorable terms. -- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Ineos to 'B' from 'B-'. -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of another one-notch upgrade over the next 12 months if Ineos completes the envisioned refinancing, shows further operating resilience, and reduces debt throughout 2012. Rating Action On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Swiss chemicals producer Ineos Group Holdings S.A. and its U.K. subsidiary Ineos Holdings Ltd. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is positive. At the same time, we raised our issue ratings on Ineos' existing senior secured debt to 'B+' from 'B' and our ratings on the existing unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The recovery ratings remain at '2' and '6' respectively. We have also assigned our 'B+' issue ratings to Ineos' proposed EUR1,663 million equivalent senior secured notes due 2020 and its prospective EUR1,113 million senior facility agreement due 2018. The recovery rating on these debt issues is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating actions reflect our view of Ineos' resilient operating performance in recent quarters, reflected in EUR465 million of EBITDA reported for the first quarter of 2012. We have consequently revised our forecast for Ineos' 2012 EBITDA upward in our base-case scenario. In addition, we anticipate an improvement of Ineos' debt maturity profile following the prepayment of Term Loan B (due 2013) with proceeds from EUR1.3 billion in bonds Ineos issued in February 2012. We have revised our forecast of Ineos' EBITDA for 2012 to more than EUR1.45 billion from EUR1.2 billion, which would still however be down from EUR1.7 billion in 2011. The upward revision reflects a stronger-than-expected recovery in the chemicals industry, as shown by Ineos' first-quarter results, and the structurally higher profitability of Ineos' U.S. olefins and polyolefin (O&P) activities, which benefited from low cost feedstocks. In the first quarter of 2012, EBITDA from intermediates chemicals (phenols, nitriles, oxides, and oligomers) reached EUR233 million, which reflects favorable, but not top cycle conditions, while U.S. O&P reported a record EUR175 million in the first quarter. Ineos' European O&P operations activities recovered somewhat in line with naptha-cracker spreads, generating EUR57 million of EBITDA after a small loss in fourth-quarter 2011. However, we continue to expect weak 2012 profits from this division in view of its exposure to Europe and lower benefits from lighter and cheaper feedstocks. We estimate that Ineos' adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain at about 4.5x over 2012-2013. We expect only a modest reduction in adjusted debt over 2012, owing to modest free cash flow, assuming capital spending of about EUR0.4 billion and likely higher working capital in view of increased oil and petrochemical prices. Under our revised base case, the risk of a covenant breach under Ineos' senior facilities has decreased. However, headroom under financial covenants will likely remain very tight over 2012-2014 because of the net-debt-to-EBITDA and EBITDA interest coverage ratio limits stipulated in the documentation. This is even if we currently assume that Ineos' lenders would consent to resetting covenant levels, as they have in the past. The key risk we see to our forecasts is a deep recession in Europe. A material deterioration in the European and global macroeconomic landscape would likely also put pressure on currently fairly supportive supply-demand fundamentals of many base and intermediate chemicals sectors, bearing in mind the cyclicality of the petrochemicals industry. If the refinancing proceeds as expected, we would still view Ineos' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged", but liquidity would significantly improve. We assess Ineos' business risk profile as "fair", reflecting the group's diverse large-scale integrated petrochemical sites, access to low-priced ethane for its U.S. cracker and polyolefin plants, and its fairly resilient chemical intermediate segment. We also consider that Ineos' profitability has improved, owing to previous cost reduction efforts and reduced capital intensity. Key business weaknesses include the cyclicality of petrochemical profits and exposure to challenging economic conditions in Europe. Liquidity We currently assess Ineos' liquidity as "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. In the event of a successful refinancing of the senior facilities, we would likely raise our assessment of the company's liquidity to "adequate". This is because cash balances would likely rise to EUR1 billion, of which we would treat EUR0.4 billion as tied to the operations (including EUR200 million in letters of credit backed by cash collateral). In addition, the company has no debt maturing until 2015, except for the securitization facility. Our current assessment of "less than adequate" liquidity is essentially because of low EBITDA-based covenant headroom under the revolving credit facility (RCF) and bank term loans. We estimate, for instance, that covenant-breakeven levels will require EBITDA of about EUR1.4 million-EUR1.5 billion in 2012-2013. At the same time, in case of a covenant breach, we would expect the banks to remain supportive, as they were in 2008. Covenant issues aside, we foresee liquidity becoming "adequate" in 2012 and 2013, with the ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs comfortably exceeding 1x. Ineos' sources of liquidity on Dec. 31, 2011, consisted of: -- Surplus cash of EUR0.38 billion, excluding EUR0.2 billion of cash that we treat as tied to the operations; -- About EUR0.4 billion aggregate availability under the RCF (maturing December 2013) and receivables securitization (maturing December 2014); and -- Funds from operations of close to EUR0.8 billion in 2012. Potential uses of liquidity are: -- Minor debt maturities in 2012 and 2013, with the exception of the EUR0.75 billion RCF that matures in December 2013; -- Capital spending of about EUR0.35 billion-EUR0.4 billion; and -- Potential working capital outflows of EUR0.1 billion-EUR0.2 billion. Recovery analysis The proceeds of the proposed EUR1,663 million equivalent senior secured notes due 2020 and the new EUR1,113 million senior facility agreement due 2018 will repay outstanding amounts under the revolving credit facility (EUR429 million), Term Loan C (EUR982 million), and Term Loan D (EUR650 million), pay transaction costs, and provide additional cash of approximately EUR600 million. The existing revolving credit facility will be cancelled. The recovery ratings of '2' on the proposed senior secured notes and the new senior facility agreement are underpinned by the group's substantial asset base, a guarantee from subsidiaries representing about 90.8% of the group's EBITDA and 85.3% of its assets as of year-end 2011, and pledges over the shares, properties, inventories, and receivables of some of Ineos' subsidiaries. The recovery ratings are constrained by the notes' documentation, which allows for some debt baskets, and by the substantial proportion of the group's working capital assets that are pledged in respect of a receivables securitization. We also see a risk that other material unsecured claims, including pension liabilities and guarantees in favor of BP PLC (A/Stable/A-1), could weigh on recovery prospects for senior secured lenders. The documentation for the new senior facility agreement contains weaker covenants than is the norm, in our view. For example, it includes only incurrence-based financial covenants limiting the incurrence of new unsecured and secured debt. The documentation of the new notes, which mature two years after the senior facility agreement, includes incurrence-based covenants set at the same levels as those of the senior facility agreement. The new notes and the notes' guarantees will be secured by first-ranking liens over the same assets that secure Ineos' obligations under the notes due in 2015 and 2019 and the new senior facilities agreement. An intercreditor agreement, which has been amended to reflect the new debt instruments, establishes the pari passu status of the three categories of debt in the event of the realization of collateral. To estimate recovery, we have simulated a default scenario in which we assume default will be caused by limited recovery of volumes and profitability for the remainder of 2012 and in 2013-2014. This would have resulted from difficult conditions in the automotive and construction core end markets leading to Ineos' inability to refinance its notes due in 2015. We calculated a stressed enterprise value at the point of the hypothetical default of EUR5.6 billion. After deducting priority claims of up to EUR1.5 billion (comprising enforcement costs, pension liabilities, and the EUR1.2 billion securitization facility) from our stressed enterprise value, this leaves sufficient value for 70%-90% recovery on the company's senior secured debt (comprising the new senior facility agreement, the new notes, and existing notes due 2015 and 2019). Given that there would be no residual value, we foresee no recovery prospects for holders of the subordinated bonds due in 2016, hence the recovery rating of '6'. We would like to point out that, for this analysis, we assume that no new debt would be raised in the path to default under the different debt baskets included in the notes documentation. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the possibility of another one-notch upgrade in the next 12 months in the event that the company is successful in extending its debt maturity profile and reducing covenant risk, notably through covenant-lite loans as envisioned in the announced refinancing. Before upgrading the company we would, however, seek further evidence of adequate operating resilience and further deleveraging in 2012 in line with our base-case scenario, while considering the highly uncertain economic conditions. At the current rating level, we see a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of 5.0x-5.5x as adequate; at the 'B+' level we would expect a ratio in the 4.0x-4.5x range. -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, June 6, 2007 