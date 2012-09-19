版本:
TEXT-S&P rates General Cable proposed senior notes 'B+'

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to General
Cable Corp.'s proposed $550 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The
recovery rating on the notes is '5', indicating our expectation of modest
(10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The notes are being issued
pursuant to Rule 144A with registration rights.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations, will rank equally with all of 
General Cable's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness, 
and will be effectively subordinated in the right of payment related to 
collateral to secured indebtedness. The company intends to use the proceeds 
from this offering to redeem its $200 million 7.125% senior notes due 2017 and 
either tender for, purchase, or pay at maturity its $355 million 0.875% senior 
convertible notes due 2013. 

The 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable rating outlook on General Cable 
reflects the combination of what we consider to be the company's "fair" 
business risk and "aggressive" financial risk profiles. The company's business 
is supported by its diversified sales and operations and its broad product 
portfolio. These attributes are somewhat offset by the competitive 
characteristics of the wire and cable industry, which is highly fragmented, 
exposed to raw material price volatility, and has low margins. We assess the 
financial risk as aggressive because of the company's strategy to grow through 
acquisitions and use debt to finance them. 

We believe that full-year 2012 EBITDA could reach $400 million, an improvement 
over 2011 due to higher volumes, and results in 2013 should benefit from the 
recent acquisition of Alcan Cable. We expect debt-to-EBITDA to be under 4x by 
year-end 2012 and funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt to be around 20%, 
consistent with the rating. (For the most recent complete corporate credit 
rating rationale, see our summary analysis on General Cable published Sept. 5, 
2012.)
 
RATINGS LIST

General Cable Corp.
 Corporate credit rating                     BB-/Stable

New Rating

General Cable Corp.
 Proposed $550M sr unsecured notes due 2022  B+
  Recovery rating                            5

