TEXT-S&P rates Granite Broadcasting Corp

Overview
-- U.S. TV broadcaster Granite Broadcasting is planning to enter into new
bank facilities and other financings to repay its existing debt.
-- We are assigning Granite our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating
with a stable outlook.
-- In addition, we are assigning the proposed first-lien credit
facilities our 'B' preliminary issue-level rating and '4' preliminary recovery
rating.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company
will maintain an appropriate cushion of covenant compliance and adequate
liquidity over at least the next 12 to 18 months to support the rating.
Rating Action
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned New York
City-based TV broadcaster Granite Broadcasting Corp. its preliminary 'B'
corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned preliminary issue-level ratings to the company's
proposed first-lien credit facilities, which are expected to consist of a $5
million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $215 million senior secured
term loan B due 2019. The company is also planning to issue $45.6 million of
second-lien debt (unrated) and $22 million of equity, both of which will be
held by its sponsor, Silver Point Capital. The company plans to use the
proceeds of these issues to repay its existing debt, accrued interest, and
transaction fees and expenses.
The revolving credit facility and term loan B are rated preliminary 'B' (at
the same level as our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating on the company),
with a preliminary recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of
average (30% to 50%) recovery for first-lien lenders in the event of a payment
default.
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
maintain well in excess of a 10% EBITDA cushion of covenant compliance and
adequate liquidity over at least the next 12 to 18 months as a result of
EBITDA growth and modest debt repayment.
Rationale
Our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating reflects our view that the company
has a "weak" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile, based on our criteria. The company's portfolio of low-ranked TV
stations in its large markets and major network affiliated stations in several
small TV markets, along with its relatively low EBITDA margin compared with
peers', support our assessment of the business risk profile as weak. We regard
Granite's financial risk profile as highly leveraged because of its very high
debt leverage, at 9.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011. The proposed transaction is
essentially leverage-neutral.
Granite operates 13 TV stations in two large and seven small and midsize TV
markets. Neither of the large-market stations is affiliated with a major
broadcast network, which puts Granite at a competitive disadvantage in
garnering political ad revenue and retransmission fees for those stations.
Although the company's stations reach 6% of U.S. TV households, its audience
reach declines to 2% when the two large-market stations are excluded. The
company has been making progress in improving its EBITDA since emerging from
bankruptcy in 2007, largely through cost cuts. More recently, management has
turned its attention to revenue enhancement by increasing its sales force.
Recent signal retransmission contract renewals with cable and satellite
operators are also contributing a sharp increase in retransmission fees for
carriage of major network affiliates. Nevertheless, we expect that some of
these gains will erode over the next few years as the company will be obliged
to share its retransmission fees with the networks upon the renewal of their
affiliation contracts.
Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect that Granite's revenue will
increase at a mid-teens percentage rate and EBITDA will jump by more than 40%,
benefiting from an influx of political ad revenue in the second half and
sharply higher retransmission fees. However, these improvements will partly
reverse in 2013, in our view, in the absence of political ad revenue and with
the gradual phase-in of retransmission fee-sharing as network affiliations
renew. The EBITDA margin jumps to the mid-30% area in 2012 under our base-case
scenario, then drops to about 30% in 2013.
In 2011, Granite's EBITDA was flat year over year on a 2% revenue decline.
Higher core ad revenue and retransmission fees were insufficient to offset a
sharp drop in political ad revenue in a nonelection year, but EBITDA benefited
from lower station operating expenses and corporate overhead. The EBITDA
margin was 29% in 2011, up from 28% in 2010, because of the cost reductions,
but Granite's EBITDA margin remains relatively low compared with its peers'.
In 2011, Granite's EBITDA coverage of total interest was extremely thin, at
1.0x, although EBITDA coverage of cash interest was somewhat higher, at 1.5x.
Debt to EBITDA, including Standard & Poor's standard adjustments, was very
high, at 9.0x at year-end 2011. Given that the proposed transaction is
essentially leverage-neutral and that we expect a sharp increase in EBITDA in
2012, we expect EBITDA coverage of total interest to improve to slightly over
2x and leverage to decline to the high-6x area by the end of the year. Using
an average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis to smooth the differences
between election and nonelection years, we expect leverage to decline to about
8x in 2012, from 9x in 2011.
The company had very modest discretionary cash flow in 2011, but discretionary
cash flow would have been negative if the company had been paying cash
interest on all of its debt. We expect discretionary cash flow to improve
somewhat in 2012 because of higher EBITDA, despite a lower benefit from
pay-in-kind interest expense.
Liquidity
We view Granite's liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months as "adequate,"
according to our criteria. Relevant factors and assumptions supporting our
liquidity assessment are as follows:
-- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity (including cash,
discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit facility availability) over the
next 12 to 18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. The company has
minimal debt maturities over the intermediate term.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive even in the event that EBITDA
declines by more than 20%.
-- We expect that the company will be able to maintain appropriate
covenant headroom over the next 12 to 18 months.
-- As the current transaction is Granite's first financing since emerging
from bankruptcy, the company does not yet have a track record of bank
relations or a standing in the credit markets.
The company derives its liquidity from small cash balances, a proposed
revolving credit facility of $5 million that will be undrawn at the close of
the transaction, and our expectation of modest discretionary cash flow in 2012
and 2013. Uses of liquidity include modest capital spending of a few million
dollars per annum. Also, debt maturities are minimal, consisting of 1% annual
amortization on the term loan until its maturity.
Proposed credit facility covenants consist of a first-lien leverage covenant
and an interest coverage covenant, both based on trailing-12-month EBITDA. We
regard the first-lien leverage covenant as the tighter of the two covenants.
In our view, Granite will be able to maintain appropriate covenant headroom in
2012 and 2013.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Granite, to be published on
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Granite's operating
performance will improve significantly in 2012, benefiting from political ad
revenue and sharply higher retransmission fees. In addition, we expect the
company to maintain an appropriate cushion of covenant compliance and adequate
liquidity over at least the next 12 to 18 months as a result of EBITDA growth
and modest debt repayment.
We could lower the rating if operating performance deteriorates because
retransmission fee growth or political ad revenue fails to materialize at the
level we expect, or if a faltering economy weakens core ad revenue, causing
EBITDA coverage of total interest to fall below 1.3x with no expectation of a
turnaround. For example, a downgrade could occur if EBITDA falls by 25% in
2013 from our EBITDA expectation for 2012. We could also lower the rating if
we become convinced that covenant headroom will contract to 10% or less
because of EBITDA declines in a nonelection year, increasing the risk of a
covenant violation. A rating upgrade, which we view as unlikely over the
intermediate term, would entail meaningful deleveraging as a result of EBITDA
growth and debt repayment.
Ratings List
New Rating
Granite Broadcasting Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B(prelim)/Stable/--
$5M revolver due 2017 B(prelim)
Recovery Rating 4(prelim)
$215M sr secd term loan B due 2019 B(prelim)
Recovery Rating 4(prelim)