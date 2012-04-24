版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 02:37 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Builders FirstSource outlook to positive

Overview	
     -- Operating conditions at U.S.-based building products manufacturer 	
Builders FirstSource Inc. are improving, and we expect it to post positive 	
annual EBITDA for the first time since 2007, albeit at a low level.	
     -- In our view, this distributer still has high levels of expensive debt 	
and we do not expect EBITDA to fully cover interest costs this year.	
     -- We revised the outlook to positive. We affirmed our 'CCC' corporate 	
credit rating and affirmed our 'CC' issue rating on Builders FirstSource's 	
$140 million of second lien notes due 2016. 	
     -- The positive reflects our expectation that improved profitability will 	
better position the company to refinance some of its expensive floating rate 	
debt.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Dallas-based Builders FirstSource Inc. to positive from negative. 	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC' corporate credit rating on the company 	
and affirmed the 'CC' issue rating on its $140 million of second-lien notes 	
due 2016. 	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our assessment that Builders FirstSource's 	
operating conditions are improving such that we now expect the building 	
products manufacturer and distributor to post positive annual EBITDA for the 	
first time since 2007, albeit at very low levels. In our view, improved 	
profitability will better position the company to refinance some of its 	
expensive floating rate debt and possibly close its interest coverage 	
shortfall over the next 12 months.	
	
Our rating continues to reflect our assessment of the company's business risk 	
as "vulnerable" and its financial risk as "highly leveraged". Our vulnerable 	
business risk opinion acknowledges that demand for the company's products is 	
highly cyclical and is only beginning to recover from very weak levels. Our 	
highly leveraged financial risk assessment reflects a very heavy debt burden 	
with high interest costs.	
	
Under our baseline scenario we expect EBITDA to be slightly positive in 2012, 	
for the first time since 2007. We expect EBITDA to improve further to about 	
$35 million in 2013. Despite this meaningful improvement, leverage would 	
remain high (near 10x when adjusted for operating leases) and EBITDA would not 	
fully cover interest expense. Our baseline forecast reflects the following 	
assumptions:	
	
     -- Revenues increased 20% and 35% in 2013 (to over $1.2 billion), in line 	
with our forecast for U.S. housing starts;	
     -- Gross margins hold steady at about 22% and EBITDA margins to turn 	
positive as overhead costs are spread over a larger revenue base; and	
     -- Book debt holds steady at $300 million with a weighted average cost of 	
12% (based on spreads over LIBOR floors).	
	
Liquidity	
We view Builders FirstSource to have a "less-than-adequate" liquidity position 	
based on the following observations and estimates:	
	
     -- Current available cash holdings are sufficient, in our view, to cover 	
uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months;	
     -- In our opinion, 2012 cash balances are expected to remain above the 	
$35 million minimum cash requirement under the terms of its first-lien term 	
loan; however	
     -- Our view of qualitative criteria factors including the likely ability 	
to absorb high-impact, low-probability events preclude an "adequate" liquidity 	
assessment at this time.	
	
Liquidity consists primarily of an estimated $112 million in available cash 	
after adjusting for a minimum $35 million cash requirement under the terms of 	
its first-lien term loan. Under our baseline scenario for 2012, we expect 	
Builders FirstSource to post a $60 million to $70 million in operating cash 	
flow deficit after working capital and other cash outflows, but to end the 	
year with a cushion of at least $40 million above the $35 minimum cash 	
threshold.	
	
Builders FirstSource repaid $20 million of borrowings and terminated its 	
revolving credit facility in December 2011 after it obtained a $160 million 	
first-lien term. It also obtained a $20 million letter of credit facility. 	
Both agreements mature in September 2015. There are no other significant debt 	
maturities before then and the company is not subject to leverage or coverage 	
covenants.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Builders 	
FirstSource to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation that operating 	
improvements will accelerate in line with our forecast for higher housing 	
starts and that Builders FirstSource will likely be in a better position next 	
year to refinance some of its expensive floating rate debt and possibly close 	
its interest coverage shortfall.	
	
We would upgrade our corporate credit rating if operating improvements closely 	
track our baseline assumptions over the next year and we viewed it likely that 	
Builders FirstSource would soon generate sufficient EBITDA to fully cover its 	
interest costs on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would be further supported 	
if improved operations and accommodative credit markets enable the company to 	
refinance some of its expensive variable rate debt at a lower cost.	
	
While less likely over the next 12 months given the company has no near-term 	
maturities and our growth assumptions, we would lower our rating if the 	
housing market recovery stalls and Builders FirstSource posts larger than 	
expected operating cash flow deficits such that cash holdings dropped close to 	
the $35 million level required under its first-lien term loan agreement.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011.	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 	
Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008. 	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Positive	
                                        To                 From	
Builders FirstSource Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC/Positive/--    CCC/Negative/--	
 Senior Secured                         CC      	
  Recovery Rating                       6

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐