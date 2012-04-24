TEXT-S&P says Regions Financial unaffected by Q1 results

April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
Regions Financial Corp. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) are not affected by the
company's first-quarter results, which we view as satisfactory and generally
consistent with our expectations. Regions reported
income of $185 million from continuing operations available to common
shareholders. The company raised roughly $900 million in common equity in the
first quarter and subsequently redeemed its $3.5 billion in cumulative
perpetual preferred shares sold to the U.S. Treasury.
Results benefited primarily from lower loan-loss provisions compared with the
fourth quarter and a relatively stable net interest margin (NIM). However,
core non-interest expenses rose materially in the first quarter. Specifically,
the NIM increased by 1 basis point from the fourth quarter to 3.09%, and we
expect it could rise slightly over the next few quarters. Pretax, preprovision
income was lower than our expectations, but we expect improvement throughout
the remainder of 2012.
Credit quality improved in the first quarter, as material sequential declines
in nonaccrual loans, net charge-offs, and inflows of nonperforming loans
demonstrate. However, our assessment of Regions' risk position remains
"moderate" given the still high level of total nonperforming assets (NPAs),
which includes a large amount of restructured loans. We expect credit quality
to improve throughout 2012, though improvement could be gradual given the
bank's large loan exposures in the southeast.
Loan balances decreased slightly from the fourth quarter because of declines
in investor commercial real estate (CRE) loan balances. Lower loan balances
coupled with higher average deposit balances resulted in a sequentially lower
loan-to-deposit ratio.
Common equity capital ratios improved significantly in the first quarter,
largely because of Regions' roughly $900 million equity issuance. In March, we
revised our assessment of the company's capital and earnings to "adequate"
from "moderate," largely based on our substantially higher projected
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the company. As a result, we raised our
ratings on both Regions and its primary bank subsidiary by one notch to 'BBB-'
and 'BBB', respectively.