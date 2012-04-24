TEXT-Fitch cuts RadioShack issuer default rating to 'B-'

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) for RadioShack to 'B-' from 'B+.' The Rating Outlook is Negative. As of
March 31, 2012, RadioShack had $675 million of debt outstanding. A full
list of rating actions is shown below.
The downgrade reflects weaker than anticipated operating results, due in
particular to pressure on the company's mobility segment, and the resulting
increase in financial leverage. The Negative Outlook reflects the lack of
stability in the business as exhibited by recent sharp declines in EBITDA.
Fitch believes that the pressures on RadioShack's business profile will make it
difficult for it to return to historical EBITDA and FCF levels or even sustain
current LTM trends. A positive catalyst to improve leverage is not apparent
given the recent trends, and Fitch expects that the company will need to
continue to be promotional given the challenging economy, price-sensitive
consumer and largely commoditized consumer electronics space. As a result,
depressed EBITDA and higher levels of financial leverage may not be a short term
event.
RadioShack's comparable store sales declined 2.2% in 2011 and 4.2% in the first
quarter of 2012, while EBITDA fell to $221 million in the 12 months ended March
31, 2012 from $473 million in 2010. Total lease adjusted leverage stood at
approximately 5.7 times (x) at March 31, 2012, compared with 3.9x at end-2010,
and Fitch now expects leverage could trend above 6x over the intermediate term
as EBITDA remains under significant pressure.
Two of RadioShack's three key segments are in decline: signature (29% of 2011
sales) and consumer electronics (19%). The signature business includes sales of
accessories, power and technical products sales. It generates healthy margins
and experienced modest 1% growth in the first quarter following a 4% sales
decline in 2011. The consumer electronics segment experienced a 19% sales
decline in 2011 and was off 24% in the first quarter, reflecting the competitive
nature of that business as sales shift to the online channel.
The third platform, mobility, has generated healthy growth and accounts for
around 50% of sales. However, margins from this business have declined sharply
due to weakness in Sprint wireless sales due to changes by Sprint in its early
upgrade program and its credit model. In addition, growth in the Verizon
Wireless business has been slower than expected since it was introduced in
September 2011. The overall growth of smart phones (iPhones in particular) has
also been dampening margins.
The mobility segment is a lower-margin business operating in a competitive
space, and consumer awareness of RadioShack's mobile phone offerings appears
low, as the bulk of industry-wide wireless transactions are completed at the
carrier's stores. Thus, RadioShack's longer-term prospects for earnings growth
remain a concern.
The 'other' segment includes the Target mobile centers, which are contributing
to top line growth, though Fitch believes that it will be some time before they
are making a positive contribution to operating profit.
RadioShack has adequate liquidity, with $566 million in cash and cash
equivalents and an unused $450 million credit facility as of March 31, 2012. The
credit facility expires on Jan. 4, 2016. Availability on the facility would be
reduced by 12.5% ($56.3 million) if the fixed charge coverage ratio drops below
1x, though this would not have a material impact on RadioShack's liquidity.
Fitch notes that the calculation of fixed charge coverage has been amended to
exclude the $49.6 million dividend payment made on Dec. 15, 2011, providing some
near-term relief to this covenant.
RadioShack's annual free cash flow after dividends has remained positive, though
it dropped to below $100 million in 2010 and 2011. FCF is expected to turn
negative, particularly given that the company increased the annual dividend to
$50 million from $25 million during October 2011. The company also approved a
new $200 million share repurchase program in October, but share repurchases were
suspended later in fourth quarter due to weak operating trends.
The company has sufficient cash on hand to repay its nearest debt maturity, the
$375 million of 2.5% convertible notes due August 2013, though Fitch believes
the company would consider refinancing at least part of this maturity if its
financial condition stabilizes and it can access the debt markets. In addition,
the notes could be rolled into the revolver if necessary.
The revolver, which is unused except for LCs, is subject to a borrowing base,
which currently exceeds the $450 million facility size. There are no maintenance
covenants in the revolver or the notes, though a 1x FCC debt incurrence covenant
kicks in if availability on the revolver falls below 12.5% of the facility size.
There are no meaningful restrictions on dividends or share repurchases in the
revolver or notes.
The ratings on the various securities reflect Fitch's recovery analysis which is
based on a liquidation value of RadioShack in a distressed scenario of around
$850 million. Applying this value across the capital structure results in an
outstanding recovery prospect (91%-100%) for the asset-based revolver. This
revolver is collateralized by a first lien on inventory and receivables. The
unsecured senior notes and convertible debt have average recovery prospects
(31%-50%).
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings as indicated:
RadioShack Corporation
--IDR to 'B-' from 'B+';
--$450 million secured revolving credit facility to 'BB-/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'B-/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
The Rating Outlook is Negative.