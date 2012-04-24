TEXT-Fitch cuts RadioShack issuer default rating to 'B-'

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for RadioShack to 'B-' from 'B+.' The Rating Outlook is Negative. As of March 31, 2012, RadioShack had $675 million of debt outstanding. A full list of rating actions is shown below. The downgrade reflects weaker than anticipated operating results, due in particular to pressure on the company's mobility segment, and the resulting increase in financial leverage. The Negative Outlook reflects the lack of stability in the business as exhibited by recent sharp declines in EBITDA. Fitch believes that the pressures on RadioShack's business profile will make it difficult for it to return to historical EBITDA and FCF levels or even sustain current LTM trends. A positive catalyst to improve leverage is not apparent given the recent trends, and Fitch expects that the company will need to continue to be promotional given the challenging economy, price-sensitive consumer and largely commoditized consumer electronics space. As a result, depressed EBITDA and higher levels of financial leverage may not be a short term event. RadioShack's comparable store sales declined 2.2% in 2011 and 4.2% in the first quarter of 2012, while EBITDA fell to $221 million in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 from $473 million in 2010. Total lease adjusted leverage stood at approximately 5.7 times (x) at March 31, 2012, compared with 3.9x at end-2010, and Fitch now expects leverage could trend above 6x over the intermediate term as EBITDA remains under significant pressure. Two of RadioShack's three key segments are in decline: signature (29% of 2011 sales) and consumer electronics (19%). The signature business includes sales of accessories, power and technical products sales. It generates healthy margins and experienced modest 1% growth in the first quarter following a 4% sales decline in 2011. The consumer electronics segment experienced a 19% sales decline in 2011 and was off 24% in the first quarter, reflecting the competitive nature of that business as sales shift to the online channel. The third platform, mobility, has generated healthy growth and accounts for around 50% of sales. However, margins from this business have declined sharply due to weakness in Sprint wireless sales due to changes by Sprint in its early upgrade program and its credit model. In addition, growth in the Verizon Wireless business has been slower than expected since it was introduced in September 2011. The overall growth of smart phones (iPhones in particular) has also been dampening margins. The mobility segment is a lower-margin business operating in a competitive space, and consumer awareness of RadioShack's mobile phone offerings appears low, as the bulk of industry-wide wireless transactions are completed at the carrier's stores. Thus, RadioShack's longer-term prospects for earnings growth remain a concern. The 'other' segment includes the Target mobile centers, which are contributing to top line growth, though Fitch believes that it will be some time before they are making a positive contribution to operating profit. RadioShack has adequate liquidity, with $566 million in cash and cash equivalents and an unused $450 million credit facility as of March 31, 2012. The credit facility expires on Jan. 4, 2016. Availability on the facility would be reduced by 12.5% ($56.3 million) if the fixed charge coverage ratio drops below 1x, though this would not have a material impact on RadioShack's liquidity. Fitch notes that the calculation of fixed charge coverage has been amended to exclude the $49.6 million dividend payment made on Dec. 15, 2011, providing some near-term relief to this covenant. RadioShack's annual free cash flow after dividends has remained positive, though it dropped to below $100 million in 2010 and 2011. FCF is expected to turn negative, particularly given that the company increased the annual dividend to $50 million from $25 million during October 2011. The company also approved a new $200 million share repurchase program in October, but share repurchases were suspended later in fourth quarter due to weak operating trends. The company has sufficient cash on hand to repay its nearest debt maturity, the $375 million of 2.5% convertible notes due August 2013, though Fitch believes the company would consider refinancing at least part of this maturity if its financial condition stabilizes and it can access the debt markets. In addition, the notes could be rolled into the revolver if necessary. The revolver, which is unused except for LCs, is subject to a borrowing base, which currently exceeds the $450 million facility size. There are no maintenance covenants in the revolver or the notes, though a 1x FCC debt incurrence covenant kicks in if availability on the revolver falls below 12.5% of the facility size. There are no meaningful restrictions on dividends or share repurchases in the revolver or notes. The ratings on the various securities reflect Fitch's recovery analysis which is based on a liquidation value of RadioShack in a distressed scenario of around $850 million. Applying this value across the capital structure results in an outstanding recovery prospect (91%-100%) for the asset-based revolver. This revolver is collateralized by a first lien on inventory and receivables. The unsecured senior notes and convertible debt have average recovery prospects (31%-50%). Fitch has downgraded the following ratings as indicated: RadioShack Corporation --IDR to 'B-' from 'B+'; --$450 million secured revolving credit facility to 'BB-/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'B-/RR4' from 'B+/RR4' The Rating Outlook is Negative.