TEXT-Fitch affirms Beam issuer default ratings

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
the debt ratings of Beam Inc. (Beam) following the company's
announcement that it signed a definitive agreement with White Rock Distilleries
to acquire Pinnacle Vodka and Calico Jack rum bands and other related assets for
$605 million. The ratings are as follows:
Beam Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's actions affect $1.9 billion of debt as of
Dec. 31, 2011.
The acquisition multiple for Pinnacle Vodka and Calico Jack rum brands and other
related assets is 20 times (x) based on 2012 standalone EBITDA, implying $30
million of EBITDA. Although the acquisition multiple is high, the Pinnacle
brand, including its flavored vodkas, complements Beam's product lines by adding
a high growth premium Vodka to the portfolio. Furthermore, growth of dessert
flavor spirits has increased over the past few years and Pinnacle brands have
benefited from expansion of the category. Beam's competencies in developing and
managing flavors demonstrated by the success of its Skinnygirl product line will
further enhance that growth. Besides Pinnacle's high growth potential Beam
anticipates that it could derive significant synergies by reducing production,
selling and packaging costs and more than doubling Pinnacle's EBITDA.
Beam will finance the acquisition with debt and it is expected to complete the
transaction during the second quarter of 2012. Pro forma leverage total debt to
EBITDA is 3.4x, high for the current rating category, compared to 2.6x at Dec
31, 2011. Fitch forecast Beam's free cash flow (FCF) approaching $200 million
annually over the next two years and expects the company to use it to pay down a
substantial portion of maturing debt and restore its credit measures to
pre-acquisition levels. Beam has its 4% 219 million Euro notes maturing on Jan.
30, 2013 and 4.875% $181 million senior unsecured notes maturing on Dec. 1,
2013.
Beam's ratings are supported by its consistent and meaningful cash flow
generation. The spirits business has generated a significant portion if not a
majority of the company's historical operating cash flow prior to the
divestiture of its Golf business and the spin-off of its Home & Security
business. In 2011, Beam generated over $100 million in FCF, calculated as cash
flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends. During the
intermediate term, Fitch expects Beam to generate over $200 million of FCF on a
normalized basis after capital expenditures are scaled back to fund solely the
spirits business asset base and cash costs of the separation are cycled.
For the year ended 2011, Beam had total debt to operating EBITDA of 2.6x versus
3.7x for 2010. The year over year is not very comparable given the dramatic
changes in the company's operations and capital structure, but they are
illustrative of Beam's management targeting a 'solid, investment grade' rating.
Beam's interest coverage improved to 6.4x from 5.2x on an operating EBITDA to
gross interest basis over the comparison period. Beam's funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted leverage decreased to 2.8x from 4.2x over the same time period.
The ratings incorporate Fitch's understanding that Beam will engage in small
bolt-on acquisitions. Beam purchased Cooley Distillery, a maker of Irish whiskey
brands Kilbeggan, Connemara, Tyrconnell and Greenore, for $95 million on Jan.
17, 2012. Beam also purchased Skinnygirl in early 2011. These acquisitions were
less than FCF and provide growth. Low calorie mixed drinks provide a platform
for health conscious consumers, and Irish whiskeys have experienced growth
similar to bourbon. However, large-bolt on acquisitions, similar to the
Pinnacle transaction are likely to result in a ratings review.
Beam's ratings are supported by its position as the fourth largest premium
spirits company in the world. Beam is the second largest premium spirits company
in the U.S. (the world's most profitable spirits market) and Australia.
Australia is the second largest bourbon market, and Jim Beam is the largest
spirits brand in Australia. Beam's largest brands (over $100 million in sales)
include Jim Beam, Marker's Mark, Sauza, Canadian Club, Courvoisier, and
Teacher's. Beam's portfolio skews towards bourbons and whiskeys which Fitch
believes is a strength. Given the aging process and inventory investments
required, brown spirits are protected from value competition and new entrants
while vodka has been hit by both in recent years. Brown spirits also have grown
share in the past couple years. Spirits in general have grown share versus other
alcoholic beverages, primarily versus beer.
Beam's ratings are not likely to be upgraded in the near term given periodic
acquisitions that increases the company leverage beyond the rating category.
Furthermore, substantial debt reduction may make the company a more desirable
acquisition target. Beam's ratings would be negatively affected by large, debt
financed share repurchases and/or acquisitions which would drive leverage on a
total debt to EBITDA basis to the low 3x beyond an 18-24 month period of time.
This is not expected by Fitch. Likewise, an acquisition bid from a well-funded
but leveraged potential acquirer would be credit negative.
Beam's liquidity is adequate with $218 million of cash and an undrawn $750
million five year revolving credit facility which expires in December 2016. The
credit facility contains a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 3.0x.
The company has meaningful room under the covenant as EBITDA to gross interest
was 6.4x for the year ended 2011. The facility also requires maximum debt
capitalization of 55%, under which Beam also has an adequate cushion. Beam is
expected to maintain its liquidity position given its FCF generation which is
estimated to be in excess of $200 million on a normalized basis. Beam's maturity
schedule is manageable with none in 2012, $470 million in 2013, $326 million in
2014, none in 2015, and $400 million in 2016. As mentioned previously, Fitch
expects Beam to pay down a significant portion of the 2013 maturities with FCF.