TEXT-S&P puts Alpha Natural Resources on watch negative

Overview
     -- U.S.-based Alpha Natural Resources Inc. has announced plans to curtail 
production in 2013 following previous cuts it made in 2012.
     -- We believe EBITDA in 2013 will be materially lower than our prior 
expectations due to lower expected volumes and pricing. 
     -- We are placing all ratings on Alpha, including the 'BB-' corporate 
credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our performance 
expectations and meet with management to discuss its near-term operating and 
financial prospects, including liquidity and end-market demand trends.

Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 
including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Bristol, Va.-based Alpha 
Natural Resources Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. The 
CreditWatch negative listing means we could affirm or lower the ratings after 
we complete our review.

Rationale
We placed the ratings on CreditWatch following Alpha's announcement that it 
plans further production curtailments in 2013, given weaker pricing and demand 
for both thermal and metallurgical (met) coal. Alpha now plans 2013 tonnage 
production around the low-80 million range, down from our previous expectation 
of 90 million tons. We previously expected 2013 EBITDA of between $750 million 
and $850 million. We now expect that EBITDA will be materially lower, given 
lower expected volumes and pricing. As a result, we expect leverage will 
likely be above 6x, with funds from operations (FFO)-to- debt of below 15%, 
which we may consider to be in line with a lower rating.

The ratings on Alpha reflect our continuing assessment of the company's "fair" 
business risk and its "aggressive" financial risk profiles. The company has 
significant exposure to the high-cost Central Appalachia (CAPP) region and 
faces challenges posed by the inherent risks of coal mining, including 
operating problems, price volatility, and increasing costs and regulatory 
scrutiny. 

CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review our performance 
expectations and Alpha's liquidity position, and assess its operating 
prospects to determine whether a lower rating is warranted. This will include 
meeting with management to discuss near-term operating and financial 
prospects, including end market trends. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch 
listing within the next several weeks.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                From
Alpha Natural Resources Inc.
Corporate credit rating                 BB-/Watch Neg     BB-/Negative
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-/Watch Neg     BB-
  Recovery Rating                       3                 3
  Convertible notes                     B/Watch Neg       B
   Recovery Rating                      6                 6

Massey Energy Co.
 Senior Unsecured
  Local Currency                        BB- /Watch Neg     BB- 
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4


