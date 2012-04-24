TEXT-Fitch affirms Belo's ratings

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and all outstanding ratings for Belo Corporation (Belo). The Rating
outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings appears at the end of this release.
The ratings reflect the ongoing improvement in Belo's credit profile, driven by
the company's debt reduction efforts as well as improvement in operating
profits. Fitch estimates total leverage of 4.3 times (x) at Dec. 31, 2011,
versus a peak of 6.0x in the downturn. Metrics are well within Fitch's
previously stated leverage threshold of 4.0x, in a political year (5.0x in a
non-political year), and place the company at the higher end of the 'BB' ratings
category.
Fitch expects a stable operating environment in 2012, with core advertising
revenue growth in the low single digits, bolstered by strength in auto
advertising (the company's largest vertical). Further, although Belo has smaller
exposure to political advertising than many of its local affiliate peers, Fitch
expects political advertising to make a meaningful contribution that at least
equals the $56 million seen in 2010 (approximately 8% of total revenue). As a
result, Fitch expects total revenue growth of approximately 10% in 2012.
Although the ratings do not give a material amount of credit to political
revenue, given its temporary and volatile nature, it does provide a strong free
cash flow (FCF) boost in even years.
Fitch expects Belo to continue to benefit from growth of high margin
retransmission revenue, which provides incremental stability and visibility in
the operating profile. Retransmission revenue reduces the overall risk in the
operating profile as it moves the local affiliate model more towards the
dual-revenue stream model of cable networks. However, given the leverage that
Fitch expects the broadcast networks to retain over the local affiliates
(particularly in an over the top world), Fitch expects This revenue will
be partially offset by increasing reverse compensation fees to the networks,
although Fitch expects the overall impact to remain a moderate net positive to
Belo.
Fitch expects Belo will continue to deploy its FCF for the benefit of both
equity- and bond-holders. After the 60% dividend increase, Fitch expects Belo to
generate nearly $100 million of FCF in 2012 (including a $30 million tax refund
in first quarter 2012), and $30 million in 2013. Fitch expects a portion of this
cash could be used for acquisitions or share repurchases. Fitch also expects the
company to repay at least a portion of its $176 million May 2013 maturity with
cash.
Belo maintains significant financial flexibility at current ratings for FCF
funded share repurchases and M&A. Given expected stability in the ad revenue
base and growth in retransmission revenues over the medium term, debt reduction
is not necessary to maintain current ratings. Further, given metrics below
Fitch's target, in a stable macroeconomic environment there is room for some
debt-funded buybacks, though this would likely remove any potential ratings
upside.
The ratings continue to be supported by Belo's strong local presence in the
top-50 U.S. markets, with either the No.1 or No.2 station in most of its
markets, driven by a track record of making investments in its news
infrastructure. Additionally, the company benefits from a diverse array of top
network affiliations (excluding Arizona). These dynamics are expected to offer
more protection from secular pressures than lower rated stations or weaker
affiliations, and as such, Fitch would expect Belo to compete effectively with
print products, radio and other broadcasters, for local ad dollars over the
intermediate term.
Long-term secular risks continue to be present related to declining audiences
amid increasing entertainment alternatives, with further pressures from the
proliferation of OTT Internet-based television services. However, it is Fitch's
expectation that local broadcasters, particularly the higher-rated stations,
will continue to remain relevant and capture material audiences that local,
regional and national spot advertisers will demand. Retransmission revenue
reduces the overall risk to the operating profile.
Fitch does not anticipate a negative impact to Belo from the recent legislation
authorizing the FCC to conduct a voluntary incentive auction of broadcasters'
spectrum, for purposes of reallocation for wireless broadband use. It is unknown
whether and to what degree Belo or other local broadcasters would participate in
the auction, as well as auction timing. Belo plans to deploy the spectrum not
currently used for traditional television broadcasting for multicast stations
and mobile applications, and Fitch does not expect the company to sell spectrum
that would impede these plans.
Further sustainable deleveraging below 3.25x in a political year and 4.25x in a
nonpolitical year (assuming a similar business risk profile), as well as clarity
around the repayment/refinancing of the 2013 maturity could result in positive
rating actions. Fitch would be unlikely to take positive rating actions in a
volatile macroeconomic environment given the cyclicality of the business. A more
aggressive use of cash than anticipated for M&A or share buybacks could also
have rating pressure. Negative actions could occur if cyclical or secular
pressure results in leverage outside of Fitch's current threshold, with no
ability to get back in a reasonable amount of time.
Fitch views Belo's current liquidity as adequate, with more than $100 million of
cash on hand (pro forma for a $30 million tax refund in January 2012) and $194
million available under the undrawn $200 million revolving credit facility (RCF;
net of letters of credit). The company has grown its cash balance since the
repayment of its RCF in early 2011. As stated Fitch expects some of this cash to
be used for potential M&A and share repurchases, with a portion likely used to
repay some of the May 2013 maturity.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, there was $891 million face value of debt outstanding,
consisting of:
--$176 million of senior unsecured notes maturity May 2013;
--$275 million of guaranteed senior unsecured notes maturing November 2016;
--$440 million of senior unsecured notes maturing 2027.
Fitch affirms Belo's ratings as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';
--Guaranteed RCF at 'BB+';
--Guaranteed senior unsecured notes at 'BB+';
--Non-guaranteed senior unsecured notes/bonds at 'BB'.
The 'BB+' rating on the RCF reflects the senior guarantee from substantially all
of Belo's domestic subsidiaries, as well as the absence of secured debt in the
capital structure. Although the guarantee on the senior unsecured 2016 notes is
contractually subordinated to the guarantee on the bank debt, Fitch equalizes
the ratings on the two obligations, given Belo's enterprise value and the
portion of total debt and leverage comprised by both tranches of debt. The
legacy notes are not guaranteed and are therefore notched down one from the
guaranteed debt.