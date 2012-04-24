版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Radiation Therapy outlook to stable

Overview	
     -- Fort Myers, Fla.-based oncology services company Radiation Therapy 	
Services Inc. is refinancing its existing senior secured credit facility in a 	
leverage neutral transaction. The new structure restricts performance 	
covenants to the revolving credit facility with only a first-lien secured 	
leverage test expected.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and raising the 	
outlook to stable from negative, reflecting the elimination of any near-term 	
covenant or liquidity concerns.	
     -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB-' debt rating and a '1' 	
recovery rating to the proposed revolver and a 'B+' debt rating and '2' 	
recovery rating to the proposed second-lien notes. These ratings reflect our 	
expectations of very high (90%-100%) and substantial (70%-90%) recovery on the 	
revolver and second-lien notes, respectively, in the event of a payment 	
default. The 'CCC+' debt rating and '6' recovery rating on the subordinated 	
notes remains unchanged.	
     -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation of approximately 10% 	
revenue growth, steady EBITDA margins and minimal deleveraging as the company 	
utilizes cash flow to fund its growth strategy.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating on Radiation Therapy Services Inc. and raised the 	
rating outlook to stable from negative. In addition, we assigned our 'BB-' 	
debt rating and '1' recovery rating to the company's proposed revolver, and 	
our 'B+' debt rating and '2' recovery rating to the proposed second-lien 	
notes. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Fort Myers, Fla.-based Radiation Therapy Services Inc. reflects 	
our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the 	
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We expect Radiation Therapy to 	
continue to be subject to significant reimbursement risk such as the recent 	
Medicare payment cut (8% for IMRT and 22% for IGRT treatments) to radiation 	
treatment providers for 2012. We expect Radiation Therapy's total revenue to 	
increase by approximately 10% for 2012, primarily on the impact of acquisition 	
activities and continued growth of the company's Latin American business, 	
Medical Developers LLC. Our expectations are for EBITDA margins to remain 	
relatively flat in 2012 over 2011, as cost mitigation strategies are offset by 	
increases in lower margin multi-specialty practice businesses. We expect any 	
free operating cash flow to be used to fund acquisitions rather than to repay 	
debt. 	
	
We view Radiation Therapy's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged", 	
reflected in our forecast of adjusted debt to EBITDA of over 6.5x at the end 	
of 2012, down from 6.9x at year-end 2011, and our expectation of adjusted 	
funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the high single digits. We do not 	
expect any shareholder dividends or debt paydown, and expect any discretionary 	
cash flow (estimated to be approximately $20 million in 2012) will be used to 	
fund acquisitions. Significant revolver availability along with growth 	
strategy means the company likely will borrow to finance acquisitions, keeping 	
leverage high.	
	
We view the company's business risk as weak; Radiation Therapy operates in the 	
highly fragmented and competitive radiation therapy (oncology) market, has 	
geographic and technology concentration, and faces ongoing reimbursement 	
concerns. It has reduced its dependency on Florida from nearly 50% of global 	
freestanding revenues in 2008 to 40% in 2011. We note however, that its latest 	
acquisition and license agreement are both in Florida. The company is 	
continuing to reposition itself as a multispecialty cancer care organization 	
(rather than a freestanding radiation oncology model), and is rebranding 	
itself under the name "SaviaCare." 	
	
Radiation Therapy owns, operates, and manages outpatient radiation oncology 	
services in its 127 treatment centers in 16 states, with a significant 	
concentration in Florida and a growing presence in Latin America through its 	
Medical Developers LLC business. Approximately 45% of Radiation Therapy's 	
revenue is derived from government reimbursement, predominantly Medicare. The 	
uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care spending subjects the 	
company to ongoing federal regulatory risk, as evidenced by the Medicare cuts. 	
The underlying radiation business is expected to grow at a fairly modest pace 	
(1% to 3% annually), with the Medicare rate cuts partly offset by improvement 	
in volumes and in improved commercial reimbursement rates. We believe growth 	
is going to be primarily derived from acquisition activity. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Radiation Therapy's liquidity is adequate, revised from less than 	
adequate. The refinancing will extend maturities into late 2016 for the 	
revolver and 2017 for the notes, with no amortization and only a first-lien 	
leverage covenant on the revolver. Relevant aspects of Radiation Therapy's 	
liquidity are: 	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (consisting primarily of $20 million of 	
cash on hand, discretionary cash flow of approximately $20 million and 	
availability under the revolver) to exceed uses by over 2.0x over the next 12 	
to 24 months;	
     -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 	
20%;	
     -- We believe the company could absorb a high-impact, low probability 	
event;	
     -- We view the bank facility as covenant-light; the first-lien leverage 	
test is on the revolver only, which is expected to be held predominantly by 	
key relationship banks, making any amendments more easily negotiated; 	
     -- We estimate the revolver will be utilized to fund acquisitions; and	
     -- In our assessment, the company has well-established bank 	
relationships; however, sponsor ownership and high debt leverage could hurt 	
prospective access to capital markets in the future. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The rating on the company's revolving credit facility is 'BB-' (two notches 	
above the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '1', indicating 	
our expectation of very high recovery in the event of a payment default. The 	
rating on the proposed second-lien notes is 'B+'(one notch above the corporate 	
credit rating on Radiation Therapy), and the recovery rating is '2', 	
indicating our expectation that lenders would receive substantial (70%-90%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on subordinated notes 	
is 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating on Radiation 	
Therapy), and the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation that 	
lenders would receive negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report 	
on Radiation Therapy, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.)	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Radiation Therapy reflects our expectation of 	
approximately 10% revenue growth, steady EBITDA margins, and minimal debt 	
paydown as the company uses cash flow to fund its growth strategy. Considering 	
its weak business risk profile, sponsor ownership, and adjusted debt leverage 	
well over 5.0x, we do not expect an upgrade in the near to medium term. A 	
downgrade would most likely be predicated on a large, debt-funded acquisition 	
limiting revolver availability and liquidity or a decline in EBITDA such that 	
headroom under its covenants was reduced to below 10%.	
Ratings List	
Radiation Therapy Services Inc.	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                       To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Negative/--

