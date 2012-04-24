TEXT-S&P revises West Fraser outlook to stable

Overview -- We are revising our outlook on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) to stable from positive. -- We are also affirming our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and senior secured debt ratings on the company. The '3' recovery rating on the senior secured debt is unchanged. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's credit metrics will weaken in the near term; however, we expect favorable long-term fundamentals leading to a robust recovery in the medium term. -- WFT is a wood products company, primarily located in western Canada, with 5.7 billion board feet of lumber manufacturing capacity and 1.15 million metric tons of pulp capacity. Rating Action On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) to stable from positive. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and senior secured debt ratings on the company. The '3' recovery rating on the senior secured debt is unchanged, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. The outlook revision reflects our expectations of the company's credit metrics temporarily weakening in the near term, followed by a more robust recover in 2013 stemming from favorable long-term fundamentals. Rationale The ratings on WFT reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's position as a leading North American lumber producer, its low-cost lumber operations, high degree of fiber integration, good product diversity, and low leverage. These strengths are somewhat offset, in our opinion, by the company's participation in the north American cyclical housing construction market, shrinking annual allowable cuts (AAC) in British Columbia (B.C.) subsequent to the mountain pine beetle (MPB) infestation, and volatile pulp markets. WFT is an integrated wood products company with operations in western Canada and the southern U.S. Although its core business is lumber production, it also produces panels, pulp, and newsprint. The company has an annual production capacity of 5.7 billion board feet of lumber (Bbf) and 1.15 million metric tons of pulp capacity. Standard & Poor's considers WFT's business risk profile as fair. The company's Canadian lumber mills, which represent close to two-thirds of its production capacity, are very cost-competitive and are considered to be on the lower end of the industry cost curve. Even in the current weak demand environment, WFT's Canadian lumber mills are running at full capacity while other Canadian producers are running at 74% of capacity on average. Operating efficiencies in the near term are being overshadowed by increasing log costs. For 2011, log costs in Canada increased while market lumber prices declined; we consider these trends temporary and expect it to correct itself in the next few quarters. The company's U.S. lumber mills, which represent about one-third of capacity, are not as cost-competitive and have been operating at lower rates. WFT is in the process of upgrading its sawmills in the U.S., which should lead to improved efficiencies at these mills. For 2012, we expect an increase in lumber production stemming from a recovery of U.S. housing starts. Furthermore, we believe WFT's panels, and pulp and paper operations benefit from upstream integration with its lumber business and will benefit from Canadian Green Transformation credits, which are expected to lead to stable, albeit modest, revenues from electricity generation. The company's business is heavily exposed to the cyclical North American housing construction market and, while the long-term fundamentals for the industry are positive, we expect a prolonged recovery in the U.S. market. Standard & Poor's expects U.S. housing starts to be about 740,000 for 2012, a 21% increase from the previous year, and about 1 million in 2013, which is well below the historical average of about 1.5 million housing starts. Although Canadian lumber exports to China have helped offset depressed demand in the U.S., Canadian producers exported 1.9 Bbf in 2010, and about 3.1 Bbf in 2011; lumber sold to China is typically lower grade and sold at a discount to the higher-grade benchmark. While WFT has a sufficient fiber supply for its Canadian lumber mills through long-term timber tenures, our concern is the long-term availability of sufficient fiber for its lumber mills in the interior B.C, which represents close to half of its production capacity. Specifically, we are worried that the MPB infestation in the interior B.C., where WFT's operations are, will eventually lead to a lower annual allowable cut, but at present it's not clear how much lower. Moreover, the MPB infestation will shrink the B.C. lumber industry by weeding out high-cost capacity. In January 2011, B.C.'s chief forester reduced the AAC for Prince George by 16% and for Quesnel by 25%. While current AAC exceeds harvest levels it could have a long-term impact. We believe recent steps the company took, which included purchasing timber tenures in B.C., will help offset reduced AAC. WFT's financial risk profile is intermediate in Standard & Poor's view. Its current adjusted debt is C$519 million and we expect it to remain at this level for the next few years. EBITDA for 2011 weakened more than expected due to rising input costs in the company's lumber operations, resulting in adjusted leverage at 2.3x at Dec. 31, 2011. In our base case scenario for WFT, we expect revenues to increase by about 5% with a more robust recovery in 2013. We expect EBITDA margins to be affected by wood supply conditions in Canada in the near term, resulting in leverage increasing to about 3.5x in 2012. While we expect lumber prices to be flat to somewhat better in 2012, given our expectations of WFT's higher sales volumes of lower-grade lumber, the company's realized lumber price is likely to be significantly lower. We expect log supply conditions to subside by late 2012, improved margins at the U.S. sawmills, and moderate recovery in U.S. housing starts to generate better earnings in 2013 when we expect leverage to improve to 1.5x. Current cash flow protection levels (as measured by funds from operations to total debt on an annualized basis) are 25% as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect them to remain relatively unchanged in the near term. Liquidity Standard & Poor's considers WFT's liquidity strong based on our criteria. As of Dec. 31, the company has C$68 million cash on hand and full availability under its C$500 million revolver, which was recently extended to September 2016. Other sources of liquidity include cash flow from operations of which we expect about C$130 million in 2012 excluding any excess contributions to its defined benefits plan. Near-term capital commitments include capex and dividends totaling C$214 million and resulting in a sources-to-uses ratio of 3.3x in 2012, and 3.0x in 2013. Our sources minus uses test, based on 70% of expected EBITDA for 2012 is also comfortably met in 2012 and 2013. Debt maturities are favorable, as no debt is due until October 2014. We expect heavy capital expenditure in 2012 and 2013 as WFT upgrades its lumber mills and invests in green transformation programs at its pulp mills. We expect capital expenditure to be fully funded with internally generated cash flows and credits from the Government of Canada. WFT is compliant with all its bank covenants and has ample cushion. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that while WFT's credit metrics will deteriorate slightly in the near term due to industrywide factors, its debt levels should remain stable. Furthermore, we believe the company's debt levels will remain flat despite expected high capital expenditure in the next two years. An upgrade would require improvement in the company's business risk profile, either as a result of improved U.S. housing starts leading to a sustained leverage ratio of about 1.5x, or a change in the company's asset mix resulting in more stable EBITDA generation. We could lower the ratings on WFT if lumber and pulp prices decline sharply, or if log costs relative to product prices do not return to historical norms, resulting in lower EBITDA generation and a leverage ratio of about 3x on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, Dec. 11, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Ratings List West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Outlook Revised To Stable To From Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed/Recovery Ratings Unchanged Senior secured notes BB+ Recovery rating 3