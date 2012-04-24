版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 04:21 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises West Fraser outlook to stable

Overview	
     -- We are revising our outlook on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) to 	
stable from positive.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and senior 	
secured debt ratings on the company. The '3' recovery rating on the senior 	
secured debt is unchanged.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's credit 	
metrics will weaken in the near term; however, we expect favorable long-term 	
fundamentals leading to a robust recovery in the medium term.	
     -- WFT is a wood products company, primarily located in western Canada, 	
with 5.7 billion board feet of lumber manufacturing capacity and 1.15 million 	
metric tons of pulp capacity.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) to stable from positive. At the same
time, 	
Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and senior 	
secured debt ratings on the company. The '3' recovery rating on the senior 	
secured debt is unchanged, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) 	
recovery in the event of default. 	
	
The outlook revision reflects our expectations of the company's credit metrics 	
temporarily weakening in the near term, followed by a more robust recover in 	
2013 stemming from favorable long-term fundamentals.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on WFT reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's position as 	
a leading North American lumber producer, its low-cost lumber operations, high 	
degree of fiber integration, good product diversity, and low leverage. These 	
strengths are somewhat offset, in our opinion, by the company's participation 	
in the north American cyclical housing construction market, shrinking annual 	
allowable cuts (AAC) in British Columbia (B.C.) subsequent to the mountain 	
pine beetle (MPB) infestation, and volatile pulp markets.	
	
WFT is an integrated wood products company with operations in western Canada 	
and the southern U.S. Although its core business is lumber production, it also 	
produces panels, pulp, and newsprint. The company has an annual production 	
capacity of 5.7 billion board feet of lumber (Bbf) and 1.15 million metric 	
tons of pulp capacity. 	
	
Standard & Poor's considers WFT's business risk profile as fair. The company's 	
Canadian lumber mills, which represent close to two-thirds of its production 	
capacity, are very cost-competitive and are considered to be on the lower end 	
of the industry cost curve. Even in the current weak demand environment, WFT's 	
Canadian lumber mills are running at full capacity while other Canadian 	
producers are running at 74% of capacity on average. Operating efficiencies in 	
the near term are being overshadowed by increasing log costs. For 2011, log 	
costs in Canada increased while market lumber prices declined; we consider 	
these trends temporary and expect it to correct itself in the next few 	
quarters. The company's U.S. lumber mills, which represent about one-third of 	
capacity, are not as cost-competitive and have been operating at lower rates. 	
WFT is in the process of upgrading its sawmills in the U.S., which should lead 	
to improved efficiencies at these mills. For 2012, we expect an increase in 	
lumber production stemming from a recovery of U.S. housing starts. 	
Furthermore, we believe WFT's panels, and pulp and paper operations benefit 	
from upstream integration with its lumber business and will benefit from 	
Canadian Green Transformation credits, which are expected to lead to stable, 	
albeit modest, revenues from electricity generation. 	
	
The company's business is heavily exposed to the cyclical North American 	
housing construction market and, while the long-term fundamentals for the 	
industry are positive, we expect a prolonged recovery in the U.S. market. 	
Standard & Poor's expects U.S. housing starts to be about 740,000 for 2012, a 	
21% increase from the previous year, and about 1 million in 2013, which is 	
well below the historical average of about 1.5 million housing starts. 	
Although Canadian lumber exports to China have helped offset depressed demand 	
in the U.S., Canadian producers exported 1.9 Bbf in 2010, and about 3.1 Bbf in 	
2011; lumber sold to China is typically lower grade and sold at a discount to 	
the higher-grade benchmark. 	
	
While WFT has a sufficient fiber supply for its Canadian lumber mills through 	
long-term timber tenures, our concern is the long-term availability of 	
sufficient fiber for its lumber mills in the interior B.C, which represents 	
close to half of its production capacity. Specifically, we are worried that 	
the MPB infestation in the interior B.C., where WFT's operations are, will 	
eventually lead to a lower annual allowable cut, but at present it's not clear 	
how much lower. Moreover, the MPB infestation will shrink the B.C. lumber 	
industry by weeding out high-cost capacity. In January 2011, B.C.'s chief 	
forester reduced the AAC for Prince George by 16% and for Quesnel by 25%. 	
While current AAC exceeds harvest levels it could have a long-term impact. We 	
believe recent steps the company took, which included purchasing timber 	
tenures in B.C., will help offset reduced AAC. 	
	
WFT's financial risk profile is intermediate in Standard & Poor's view. Its 	
current adjusted debt is C$519 million and we expect it to remain at this 	
level for the next few years. EBITDA for 2011 weakened more than expected due 	
to rising input costs in the company's lumber operations, resulting in 	
adjusted leverage at 2.3x at Dec. 31, 2011. In our base case scenario for WFT, 	
we expect revenues to increase by about 5% with a more robust recovery in 	
2013. We expect EBITDA margins to be affected by wood supply conditions in 	
Canada in the near term, resulting in leverage increasing to about 3.5x in 	
2012. While we expect lumber prices to be flat to somewhat better in 2012, 	
given our expectations of WFT's higher sales volumes of lower-grade lumber, 	
the company's realized lumber price is likely to be significantly lower. We 	
expect log supply conditions to subside by late 2012, improved margins at the 	
U.S. sawmills, and moderate recovery in U.S. housing starts to generate better 	
earnings in 2013 when we expect leverage to improve to 1.5x. Current cash flow 	
protection levels (as measured by funds from operations to total debt on an 	
annualized basis) are 25% as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect them to remain 	
relatively unchanged in the near term.	
	
Liquidity	
Standard & Poor's considers WFT's liquidity strong based on our criteria. As 	
of Dec. 31, the company has C$68 million cash on hand and full availability 	
under its C$500 million revolver, which was recently extended to September 	
2016. Other sources of liquidity include cash flow from operations of which we 	
expect about C$130 million in 2012 excluding any excess contributions to its 	
defined benefits plan. Near-term capital commitments include capex and 	
dividends totaling C$214 million and resulting in a sources-to-uses ratio of 	
3.3x in 2012, and 3.0x in 2013. Our sources minus uses test, based on 70% of 	
expected EBITDA for 2012 is also comfortably met in 2012 and 2013. Debt 	
maturities are favorable, as no debt is due until October 2014. We expect 	
heavy capital expenditure in 2012 and 2013 as WFT upgrades its lumber mills 	
and invests in green transformation programs at its pulp mills. We expect 	
capital expenditure to be fully funded with internally generated cash flows 	
and credits from the Government of Canada. WFT is compliant with all its bank 	
covenants and has ample cushion. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report to be published on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that while WFT's credit metrics 	
will deteriorate slightly in the near term due to industrywide factors, its 	
debt levels should remain stable. Furthermore, we believe the company's debt 	
levels will remain flat despite expected high capital expenditure in the next 	
two years. An upgrade would require improvement in the company's business risk 	
profile, either as a result of improved U.S. housing starts leading to a 	
sustained leverage ratio of about 1.5x, or a change in the company's asset mix 	
resulting in more stable EBITDA generation. We could lower the ratings on WFT 	
if lumber and pulp prices decline sharply, or if log costs relative to product 	
prices do not return to historical norms, resulting in lower EBITDA generation 	
and a leverage ratio of about 3x on a sustained basis. 	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, 	
Dec. 11, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.	
Outlook Revised To Stable	
                          To              From	
Corporate credit rating   BB+/Stable/--   BB+/Positive/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed/Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
Senior secured notes      BB+	
 Recovery rating          3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐