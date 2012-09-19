版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 01:18 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's comments on LifeCare Holdings

Sept 19 Moody's says LifeCare Holdings avoids default as receives temporary waiver from lenders - no change in ratings

