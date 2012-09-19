TEXT-S&P rates BMW Floorplan Master Owner Trust 2012-1 notes

OVERVIEW -- BMW Floorplan Master Owner Trust's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by receivables from designated revolving floorplan accounts between BMW Financial Services N.A. LLC and BMW dealers. The accounts were established to finance the dealers' inventory of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and motorcycles. -- We assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A notes. -- The rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit support, 45% payment rate "step-up" trigger, and underlying payment structure, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to BMW Floorplan Master Owner Trust's $750 million class A floating-rate vehicle loan-backed notes series 2012-1. The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by receivables from designated revolving floorplan accounts between BMW Financial Services N.A. LLC and BMW dealers. The accounts were established to finance the dealers' inventory of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and motorcycles. The rating reflects our view of: -- Our view that the transaction's 19.26% hard credit support is sufficient to withstand our stress scenarios commensurate with the 'AAA (sf)' rating assigned to the notes. Our stress scenarios assume the payment rate declines to approximately 45%-55% of the applicable early amortization trigger within six months after the transaction enters an early amortization period. Our assumptions also include an increase in the frequency of dealer defaults and the collateral loss severity, which we simulate by assuming annualized net loss rates that begin at 34% of the trust's then-current receivables balance and increase to 46% of the trust's receivables balance during the first six months of the early amortization period. When considering both the annualized loss rates and the monthly payment rate assumptions, the implied loss-to-liquidation rates (the decline in the pool balance that is attributable to the principal loss on loans due from the dealers) begin at 6.5% during month one of the early amortization period and reach 14.6% by month six. Our 'AAA' stress scenario also assumes that the financial strain on the dealer base intensifies after the sixth month because any remaining financial support from the primary manufacturer, BMW AG (A/Stable/A-1), collapses and the collateral's value declines. During this period, we assume dealer defaults quickly accelerate and the remaining vehicles are liquidated at a terminal loss rate in the 45%-55% range.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: BMW Floorplan Master Owner Trust - Series 2012-1, Sept. 10, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Methodology For Assessing Servicer Transfer Risk In Global Auto Dealer Floorplan ABS, Oct. 7, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Assumptions For Auto Dealer Floorplan ABS, Feb. 5, 2009 -- Behind the Ratings: U.S. Wholesale Inventory Finance Securitizations, March 14, 2000