TEXT-S&P revises Plains Exploration to stable from positive

Overview
-- U.S.-based Plains Exploration & Production Co. announced plans to
issue approximately $500 million of senior unsecured notes with proceeds used
to refinance existing debts.
-- A debt reduction effort that is likely to fall short of our prior
expectations coupled with weaker natural gas prices are likely to result in
credit measures more consistent with the current rating.
-- We are revising our outlook on the company to stable and lowering the
senior unsecured debt rating to 'BB-'. We are revising the recovery rating on
this debt to '5'. We are assigning our 'BB-' issue rating to the company's
proposed $500 million notes offering.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's credit
protection measures are likely remain in line with the current rating category
over the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Houston-based Plains Exploration & Production Co. (PXP) to stable from
positive. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' corporate credit rating on
the company.
In addition, we lowered our rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to
'BB-' from 'BB' and revised the recovery rating to '5' from '4', indicating
our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
default. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' rating to the company's
proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes offering. We assigned a '5'
recovery rating to these notes.
Rationale
We revised the outlook on PXP to stable from positive to reflect a weaker
outlook for improvement in the company's credit protection measures. Share
repurchases undertaken over the last two quarters coupled with weaker natural
gas prices are likely to result in more limited improvement in credit
protection measures over the near term. We anticipate that credit protection
measures in 2012 will likely remain at levels appropriate for the current 'BB'
rating.
Our ratings on PXP reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" business
profile and "significant" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the
company's participation in the highly cyclical exploration and production
(E&P) segment of the oil and gas industry and its historically aggressive
capital and acquisition spending. Our assessment also incorporates PXP's
midsize and geographically diversified oil and gas reserve base and its
significant exposure to oil production volumes.
PXP's stable oil reserves in California support its midsize and geographically
diversified reserve base. At year-end 2011, PXP had 411 million barrels of oil
equivalent (mmboe), 55% proved developed, with a reserve life of about seven
years on a proved developed basis. Aside from its core California
oil-producing assets (located in the San Joaquin Valley, Arroyo Grande, the
Los Angeles Basin, Point Pedernales, and Point Arguello), PXP has operations
in the Eagle Ford Shale, Haynesville Shale play (through a joint-venture
agreement with Chesapeake), the Gulf of Mexico, and the Rocky Mountains. The
company completed the divestiture of its shallow water Gulf of Mexico assets
in late-2010 but still retains its interest in several deepwater Gulf of
Mexico assets in its newly created Plains Offshore Inc. subsidiary. Over the
intermediate term, we expect that the majority of the company's reserve and
production growth will likely come from its Eagle Ford shale play.
Standard & Poor's believes that PXP's credit protection measures will likely
be sustained at levels consistent with the current rating over the next
several quarters. Under our current commodity pricing assumptions ($100 Brent
crude oil and $2.00 Henry Hub natural gas in 2012) and factoring in existing
hedges, we estimate that PXP's EBITDA will be about $1.4 billion in 2012.
Given that the company will largely fund 2012 capital spending with operating
cash flows and existing cash balances, we do not anticipate material changes
in funded debt in 2012. Given this perspective, the company's leverage is
anticipated to remain in the 3x area over the near term.
Liquidity
In our view, PXP's liquidity is "strong". Key elements of its liquidity
profile include:
-- Cash and cash equivalents of $419 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.
-- A secured $1.4 billion ($2.3 billion borrowing base) revolving credit
facility that matures in May 2016. We expect the company to remain in
compliance with the facility's financial covenant, which requires PXP to
maintain a ratio of debt to EBITDAX of less than 4.5x.
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $735 million of borrowings and
$1.2 million in letters of credit outstanding under the revolving credit
facility and had no maturities of long-term debt until 2015.
-- Capital spending will likely exceed cash flow from operations by about
$400 million in 2012 but the deficit will likely be funded largely with
current cash balances.
-- The company owns 51 million shares of McMoRan Exploration Co. stock
that could serve as an alternative source of liquidity.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Plains Exploration & Production to be published on RatingsDirect following the
release of this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's credit protection
measures are likely to remain in line with the current rating category over
the intermediate term. We would consider an upgrade if the company reduced
outstanding debt balances such that it could sustain debt to EBITDA in the
mid-2x area. Alternatively, we would consider a downgrade if the company
pursued a more aggressive growth strategy such that leverage approaches 3.5x.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Positive
To From
Plains Exploration & Production Co.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Positive/--
Downgraded
Plains Exploration & Production Co.
Senior Unsecured BB- BB
Recovery Rating 5 4
New Rating
Plains Exploration & Production Co.
Senior Unsecured
US$500 mil sr nts due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 5
