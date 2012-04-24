TEXT-S&P revises Plains Exploration to stable from positive

Overview -- U.S.-based Plains Exploration & Production Co. announced plans to issue approximately $500 million of senior unsecured notes with proceeds used to refinance existing debts. -- A debt reduction effort that is likely to fall short of our prior expectations coupled with weaker natural gas prices are likely to result in credit measures more consistent with the current rating. -- We are revising our outlook on the company to stable and lowering the senior unsecured debt rating to 'BB-'. We are revising the recovery rating on this debt to '5'. We are assigning our 'BB-' issue rating to the company's proposed $500 million notes offering. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's credit protection measures are likely remain in line with the current rating category over the intermediate term. Rating Action On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Houston-based Plains Exploration & Production Co. (PXP) to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company. In addition, we lowered our rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB-' from 'BB' and revised the recovery rating to '5' from '4', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' rating to the company's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes offering. We assigned a '5' recovery rating to these notes. Rationale We revised the outlook on PXP to stable from positive to reflect a weaker outlook for improvement in the company's credit protection measures. Share repurchases undertaken over the last two quarters coupled with weaker natural gas prices are likely to result in more limited improvement in credit protection measures over the near term. We anticipate that credit protection measures in 2012 will likely remain at levels appropriate for the current 'BB' rating. Our ratings on PXP reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" business profile and "significant" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the company's participation in the highly cyclical exploration and production (E&P) segment of the oil and gas industry and its historically aggressive capital and acquisition spending. Our assessment also incorporates PXP's midsize and geographically diversified oil and gas reserve base and its significant exposure to oil production volumes. PXP's stable oil reserves in California support its midsize and geographically diversified reserve base. At year-end 2011, PXP had 411 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), 55% proved developed, with a reserve life of about seven years on a proved developed basis. Aside from its core California oil-producing assets (located in the San Joaquin Valley, Arroyo Grande, the Los Angeles Basin, Point Pedernales, and Point Arguello), PXP has operations in the Eagle Ford Shale, Haynesville Shale play (through a joint-venture agreement with Chesapeake), the Gulf of Mexico, and the Rocky Mountains. The company completed the divestiture of its shallow water Gulf of Mexico assets in late-2010 but still retains its interest in several deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets in its newly created Plains Offshore Inc. subsidiary. Over the intermediate term, we expect that the majority of the company's reserve and production growth will likely come from its Eagle Ford shale play. Standard & Poor's believes that PXP's credit protection measures will likely be sustained at levels consistent with the current rating over the next several quarters. Under our current commodity pricing assumptions ($100 Brent crude oil and $2.00 Henry Hub natural gas in 2012) and factoring in existing hedges, we estimate that PXP's EBITDA will be about $1.4 billion in 2012. Given that the company will largely fund 2012 capital spending with operating cash flows and existing cash balances, we do not anticipate material changes in funded debt in 2012. Given this perspective, the company's leverage is anticipated to remain in the 3x area over the near term. Liquidity In our view, PXP's liquidity is "strong". Key elements of its liquidity profile include: -- Cash and cash equivalents of $419 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. -- A secured $1.4 billion ($2.3 billion borrowing base) revolving credit facility that matures in May 2016. We expect the company to remain in compliance with the facility's financial covenant, which requires PXP to maintain a ratio of debt to EBITDAX of less than 4.5x. -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $735 million of borrowings and $1.2 million in letters of credit outstanding under the revolving credit facility and had no maturities of long-term debt until 2015. -- Capital spending will likely exceed cash flow from operations by about $400 million in 2012 but the deficit will likely be funded largely with current cash balances. -- The company owns 51 million shares of McMoRan Exploration Co. stock that could serve as an alternative source of liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Plains Exploration & Production to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's credit protection measures are likely to remain in line with the current rating category over the intermediate term. We would consider an upgrade if the company reduced outstanding debt balances such that it could sustain debt to EBITDA in the mid-2x area. Alternatively, we would consider a downgrade if the company pursued a more aggressive growth strategy such that leverage approaches 3.5x. Related Criteria And Research Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Positive To From Plains Exploration & Production Co. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Positive/-- Downgraded Plains Exploration & Production Co. Senior Unsecured BB- BB Recovery Rating 5 4 New Rating Plains Exploration & Production Co. Senior Unsecured US$500 mil sr nts due 2019 BB- Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.