TEXT-S&P assigns ADT 'A-2' short-term ratings

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-2' short-term rating to Boca Raton, Fla.-based ADT Corp. and to ADT's $750 million 4(a)(2) commercial paper (CP) program. The company expects to use the new CP program for working capital needs and other general corporate purposes. Back-up support for the program will be provided by the company's existing $750 million revolving credit facility maturing in June 2017. The 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on ADT remain unchanged. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST ADT Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Ratings ADT Corp. Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating A-2 $750 mil. 4(a)(2) Commercial Paper A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.