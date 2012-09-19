版本:
TEXT-S&P assigns ADT 'A-2' short-term ratings

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-2' short-term rating to Boca Raton, Fla.-based ADT Corp. and to
ADT's $750 million 4(a)(2) commercial paper (CP) program. The company expects to
use the new CP program for working capital needs and other general corporate
purposes. Back-up support for the program will be provided by the company's
existing $750 million revolving credit facility maturing in June 2017. 

The 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on ADT remain unchanged. 

RATINGS LIST

ADT Corp.
 Corporate credit rating              BBB/Stable/A-2

New Ratings

ADT Corp.
 Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating   A-2
 $750 mil. 4(a)(2) Commercial Paper   A-2


