TEXT-Fitch revises Mercantil Commercebank Florida to stable from negative

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mercantil Commercebank Florida Bancorp's (MCFB) and Mercantil Commercebank, N.A.'s (MCB) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB' and 'B', respectively. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative, reflecting improvements in asset quality, earnings and solid capital levels and good liquidity profile. Through its domestic parent, Mercantil Commercebank Holding Corp. (MCH), the bank is beneficially owned by Mercantil Servicios Financerios (MSF), one of the largest financial institutions based in Venezuela. During 2011, the company returned to profitability after reporting three years of net losses. Results benefited from reduced provisioning needs, gain on sales of securities and a rise in fee revenue from private wealth management business. MCFB's earnings measures remain modest with ROA at 0.38% for the fourth quarter of 2011 (4Q'11). Fitch also analyzes the company's earning measures on a risk-adjusted basis given the company's large investment securities book. RORWA improved to 0.67% for 4Q'11, while PPNR/RWA and PPNR/NCOs were solid at 1.72% and 1.71% and in-line with current ratings. Although non-performing loans remain elevated, credit trends have improved year-over-year as NCOs, NPAs, and the inflows of criticized/classified assets all continue to decline. Fitch expects future credit costs to be manageable given the continued reduction in overall balances in the riskier segments of CRE and construction portfolios. Since 2008, MCFB has been reducing its real estate exposure and shifting it to commercial lending. At Dec. 31, 2011, real estate lending accounted for 35% of loans compared to 60% in 2008 while commercial and industrial loans (C&I) now represents 40% compared to 30% in 2008. Total CRE (including construction)/total risk-based capital was reduced to 169% in 2011 compared to 260% in 2008. Fitch believes performance in 2012 will likely be modestly higher than the previous year. MCFB should see some benefits from new loans originated at higher yields with the growing C&I lending segment. Additionally, the company expects to increase its purchase of syndicated loans, which should also offset the impact to margin pressures from the investment securities portfolio. Although problem loans are expected to remain elevated, Fitch does not expect a significant rise in provisioning expense given overall asset quality trends. However, adverse trends in the local real estate sector could clearly put upward pressure on MCH's non-performing assets, which may dictate increased provisions. Fitch considers capital at the bank level as providing some cushion to the risks inherent in the bank's business mix. The company's Fitch Core Capital/RWA ratio stood at 14.43% and Tier 1 Common stood at 9.64%, which is deemed appropriate given the high level of NPLs that may lead to continued net charge-offs. Over the years, capital ratios have been augmented by capital contributions from MSF (about $250 million for 2008-2010). Although MSF has demonstrated its willingness to provide capital support to MCFB and ultimately to MCB, Fitch assumes that additional contributions from MSF are unlikely over the near term and cannot be relied upon. Given the expectation of modest operating performance at the bank level, capital is expected to remain solid to support the bank's risk profile. MCFB's balance sheet is highly liquid as the combination of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities represented about 32% of total assets on Dec. 31, 2011 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 84%. The investment portfolio is highly-rated, short in duration and, to date, has had minimal negative market valuation issues. In most recent periods, MCFB's C&I portfolio grew by 11% compared to the previous year. Although Fitch view's the diversification in the loan mix as a positive, the industry in general has also been growing C&I loans and competition is fierce. In general, Fitch is concerned with the potential for credit quality deterioration since performance for these loans is better than historical averages. Offsetting, MCFB's targeted client base is more niche, which gives the company an opportunity to leverage its expertise in Latin America as well as in oil-related industries. Additionally, the bank also engages in syndicated lending through participations in large lending arrangements to domestic corporate borrowers. Participations are generally entered into with the initial lending group (not purchased in the secondary market) and are for clients in the bank's targeted markets. On a stand-alone basis at the holding company, MCFB's liquidity is considered ample. The holding company maintained its own source of liquidity with cash and investment securities totaling $29 million at Dec. 31, 2011. Annual MCFB (parent company only) interest expense totals approximately $7.8 million providing about 3.7 times (x) coverage. The only debt outstanding at MCFB consists of $118.1 million of trust preferred securities (unrated), issued privately and through pools, as of Dec. 31, 2011. Ratings are considered to be at the high-end of its potential range given current performance is in-line with similarly rated-peers. Should MCFB produce metrics that outperform peers, Fitch would review current ratings. In Fitch's analysis for the rating of MCFB, the U.S. bank subsidiary of MSF, the criteria noted in 'Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher than Parent Banks' was applied. Factors that could trigger negative rating action would be a declining trend in earnings and/or a reversal of recent improvements to credit performance. Although not anticipated, reputational risk events is also a concern given MCH's ultimate parent is domiciled in Venezuela. To date, MCH's has actually benefited from its Mercantil brand, despite volatility in Venezuela, demonstrated by its stable deposit base. Mercantil Commercebank Florida Bancorp reported $6.7 billion of total assets and $601 million in total equity on Dec. 31, 2011. The bank has 14 branches in the Miami-Dade County and two in Broward County, one in New York and one in Houston. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. The Outlook has been revised to Stable: Mercantil Commercebank Florida BanCorp. --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF.; Mercantil Commercebank, N.A. --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; --Long-term deposits t 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Short-term deposits at 'B'; --Viability at 'bb'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and