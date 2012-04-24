TEXT-Fitch raises Banco de Credito del Peru to 'BBB+'

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; the Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of the ratings is included at the end of this press release. BCP's Viability Ratings and IDRs were upgraded as the bank maintained strong performance, improved profitability and sustained solid asset quality metrics coupled with ample loan loss reserves. In addition, the bank's capital stabilized at a higher level than prior to the global crisis, in spite of more stringent capital requirements. In Fitch's view, given the strong economic backdrop, sound competitive position and cautious approach to business, the bank will maintain its performance and structural strengths as it continues to grow in a still under-banked market. BCP's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor were upgraded to reflect Peru's improved ability to support local banks (reflected in the sovereign rating's upgrade to 'BBB' during fourth quarter 2011 and the bank's outsized systemic importance (BCP holds about 36% of the banking system's assets). BCP's Viability rating and IDRs would benefit from stronger capital levels, sustained performance and the maintenance of its structural strengths within a stable operating environment, but Fitch does not envision upward ratings momentum over the medium term. The ratings could suffer if the operating environment deteriorates significantly, affecting the bank's asset quality and performance, eroding the bank's reserve and capital cushions. BCP has long been the largest bank in Peru and boasts a dominant franchise with leading market shares in almost all segments. A truly universal bank, BCP has a large branch network throughout the country, a wide array of banking products and the country's largest customer base. Little concentration on both sides of the balance sheet and a strong presence in all segments allows the bank to minimize risks and diversify its revenue streams. This should be further deepened by its planned future expansion into new businesses, segments and markets. BCP shows a strong and consistent performance together with adequate cost control and adroit risk management that minimizes loan loss provisions pressure. Profitability reflects the relatively low risk of its loan portfolio. BCP has solid asset quality, thanks to its well-diversified portfolio, sound risk management and proactive collection efforts. In addition, the positive economic background and continuous growth contribute to BCP's strong Past Due Loan (PDL) ratios. BCP's core capital compares well with that of its peers and has grown consistently thanks to earnings retention. In addition, capital should be viewed in the light of its ample reserve coverage, sound profitability and robust asset quality. BCPs franchise and strong perception as a safe haven have allowed the bank to build, maintain and grow a wide and low-cost deposit base. This is one of the bank's key strengths, as it provides stability to its balance sheet and underpins its margins. Peru's economy shows strong growth momentum based on sound macro fundamentals. In addition, a proactive regulator, eager to take the lead and apply pre-emptive remedies, has created a strong regulatory environment. BCP has a liquid balance sheet and robust asset and liability management processes. Internal limits ensure that ample cushions are held and the bank is actively present in local and international capital markets. Given its sizeable network and relatively low-risk loan portfolio, the bank's spreads are lower than peers and it has relatively high operating expenses. Efficiency could improve as the bank continues to grow, deepen its customer penetration, and improve cross-selling. BCP is Peru's largest bank with a dominant market share of about 36% of the banking system's assets. The bank is controlled by Credicorp, Peru's largest financial services group with presence in the banking, insurance, pension management and private banking segments. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: --Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. --Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '3'; --Support Rating Floor upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Fitch also took the following rating actions on BCP's issues: --Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --Junior subordinated debt upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'. In addition, the following rating for BCP Emisiones Latam 1 S.A. was upgraded: --Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'AA(cl)' from 'AA-(cl)'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 16, 2011; --'Rating Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', Dec. 15, 2011.