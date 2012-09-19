版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 02:55 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Torchmark Corp snr notes and junior sub notes

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A' senior unsecured debt rating to Torchmark Corp.'s (TMK) $300
million senior unsecured notes due in 2022,  and its 'BBB+' junior subordinated
debt rating to TMK's $125 million junior subordinated debt due in 2052.

Our rating on the junior subordinated notes is two notches below our issuer 
credit rating on TMK, reflecting one notch for optional deferral and one notch 
for subordination to senior indebtedness--consistent with our hybrid ratings 
criteria. Furthermore, we treat the notes as intermediate-equity content 
hybrids in our analysis because they allow optional deferral for up to five 
years and have a maturity date greater than 20 years. Consistent with our 
criteria, we treat the junior subordinated notes as minimal equity-content 
hybrids when they have fewer than 20 years remaining until maturity, treating 
them as debt in our analysis at that time.

We expect TMK's financial leverage to increase to 28% from 25% following its 
issuance of the senior unsecured and junior subordinated notes and subsequent 
retirement of its outstanding $124 million trust preferred notes. 
Nevertheless, the company's financial leverage remains appropriate for the 
ratings and risk profile. Moreover, TMK's expected generally accepted 
accounting principles (GAAP) fixed-charge coverage of 11.2x remains very 
strong and supportive of its ratings. In addition to retiring its outstanding 
$120 million of trust preferred notes, TMK expects to use the net proceeds 
from this debt issuance to fund its recently announced acquisition of Family 
Heritage Life Insurance Co. for approximately $200 million; the company 
expects the deal to close in fourth-quarter 2012. The company could 
potentially also pay down $94 million of senior debt ahead of its maturity 
date of Aug. 1, 2013, which we did not consider in our leverage and coverage 
calculations.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- Updated Hybrid Capital Handbook, Sept. 15, 2008


RATING LIST

Torchmark Corp.
 Issuer Credit Rating                   A/Stable/A-1

NEW RATING
Torchmark Corp.
 $300 mil sr unsec notes due 2022       A
 $125 mil junior sub notes due 2052     BBB+

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐