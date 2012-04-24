TEXT-S&P downgrades SS&C Technologies to 'BB-'

April 24 - Overview
-- U.S. financial software provider SS&C has announced an all-cash offer
for U.K.-based hedge fund administrator GlobeOp Financial Services S.A. for
$949 million and it also agreed to acquire PORTIA, a financial software
provider, from Thompson Reuters for $170 million.
-- SS&C is issuing $1.367 billion of senior secured credit facilities in
conjunction with the acquisitions, including a $100 million revolving credit
facility and a $142 million bridge loan (not rated).
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from 'BB' and
assigning a 'BB-' issue rating to the company's new senior secured credit
facilities with a '3' recovery rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SS&C will continue to
generate consistent growth and free operating cash flow, and that the company
will de-lever modestly over the coming year, largely through EBITDA expansion.
Rating Action
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Windsor, Conn.-based financial software provider SS&C
Technologies Inc. to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned an issue rating of 'BB-' to the company's
proposed senior secured credit facilities, which include a term loan A of $300
million, a term loan B-1 of $725 million, a term loan B-2 of $100 million, and
a $100 million revolving credit facility. We assigned a recovery rating of '3'
to the debt, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in
the event of default.
The downgrade reflects increased leverage--partially offset by an improved
business profile--associated with SS&C's announced all-cash offer for
U.K.-based hedge fund administrator GlobeOp Financial Services S.A. for $949
million, along with its agreement to acquire PORTIA, a financial software
provider, from Thompson Reuters for $170 million.
Rationale
The ratings on SS&C reflect our expectation that after the completion of the
recently announced GlobeOp and PORTIA acquisitions, the company will have a
"fair" business risk profile, resulting from a good position in the hedge fund
administration (HFA) industry, high recurring revenue, and EBITDA margin in
the high-30% area. We viewed the company as having a "weak" business risk
profile on a stand-alone basis. Offsets to these strengths are its narrow
market focus, exposure to the cyclical financial services industry, and an
"aggressive" financial profile. Prior to the acquisitions, we viewed its less
levered financial profile as "significant."
SS&C is a software and services company catering to alternative asset
managers, insurance and pension funds, and institutional asset managers. It
provides systems with trading, modeling, portfolio management, reporting, and
accounting functionality and fund administration services, which include
portfolio valuation, accounting, statement generation, and redemption and
subscription processing. The company competes with larger custodian banks,
smaller software providers targeting specific markets, and internal IT
departments.
The business focused on alterative asset managers grew organically in the
high-teens in 2010 and 2011 as a result of a cyclical rebound in assets under
administration (AUA) from the lows in 2009. The business focused on
traditional buy-side managers and other financial service providers grew
organically in the low-single digits in 2011. Pricing for fund administration
services is based on assets under management, complexity of the portfolio, and
number of transactions. Growth in this segment depends on SS&C's existing
clients' performance and their ability to raise new funds, and its ability to
capture new start-up clients or clients from other administrators.
GlobeOp is a U.K.-based hedge fund administrator with about 200 clients in the
U.S., Europe, and the Cayman Islands. The combination with its existing unit
will give SS&C the No. 3 position in the HFA industry, with about $300 billion
in AUA, resulting in approximately a 10% share behind Citco and State Street.
SS&C will also gain GlobeOp's operations in India which it plans to leverage
to support future growth of the combined HFA platform. PORTIA, an operating
unit of Thompson Reuters, will add portfolio management software and about 200
institutional investment manager clients.
We believe that SS&C will have a fair business profile, reflecting its
enhanced market position within the HFA industry, high recurring revenue, and
stable EBITDA margin. The company's client base is diverse, with its top-10
clients representing 15% of revenues. Good revenue visibility is provided by a
client retention rate in excess of 90% and recurring revenues from
software-enabled services and maintenance of near 88%. However, the company
has a narrow target market of financial services providers, whose businesses
are cyclical.
Pro forma for GlobeOp and PORTIA, 2011 revenues totaled $635 million,
representing organic growth of about 9% over 2010, reflecting strength in the
HFA business, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38%. We expect that the
combined company will maintain profitability and generate organic growth in
the mid-single digits, as strength in the HFA business moderates and the
institutional asset manager business continues to grow in the low-single
digits.
SS&C will have an aggressive financial profile, with pro forma adjusted
leverage at 4.9x and pro forma funds from operation (FFO) to debt near 15% as
of December 2011. However, we do expect the company to de-lever modestly over
the next year, largely as a result of EBITDA expansion. Leverage in December,
before the acquisitions, was about 1x and FFO to debt was 75%. The current
rating does not incorporate material debt-financed acquisitions, although
tuck-in acquisitions are likely to continue.
Liquidity
SS&C will have "adequate" liquidity with sources of cash likely to exceed uses
by 20% over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include about $40 million
of cash, $100 million of capacity under its new revolving credit facility, and
positive free operating cash flow (FOCF). We expect annual uses over the next
24 months to include working capital investment and capital expenditures near
$21 million and debt amortization of about $23 million.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- Net sources will be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA.
-- We expect financial covenants to have adequate headroom.
-- The company has satisfactory standing in capital markets.
-- The company will continue to pursue tuck-in acquisitions.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on SS&C, to
be published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SS&C will continue to
generate consistent growth and FOCF, and that the company will de-lever
modestly over the coming year, largely through EBITDA expansion. An upgrade is
unlikely in the near term given SS&C's current pro forma financial profile and
its acquisitive growth strategy.
We could lower the rating if the company does not reduce leverage to the
mid-4x area over the next 12 months, either due to integration challenges or
additional acquisitions.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
SS&C Technologies Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB/Watch Neg/--
New Ratings
SS&C Technologies Inc.
Senior Secured
US$100 mil revolving bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 3
US$725 mil term B-1 bank ln due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 3
SS&C Technologies Holdings Europe S.A.R.L.
Senior Secured
US$100 mil fltg-rate term B-2 bank BB-
ln due 2019
Recovery Rating 3
SS&C Technologies Inc.
SS&C Technologies Holdings Europe S.A.R.L.
Senior Secured
US$300 mil term A-2 bank ln due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 3
