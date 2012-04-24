版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 05:41 BJT

TEXT-S&P downgrades SS&C Technologies to 'BB-'

April 24 - Overview	
     -- U.S. financial software provider SS&C has announced an all-cash offer 	
for U.K.-based hedge fund administrator GlobeOp Financial Services S.A. for 	
$949 million and it also agreed to acquire PORTIA, a financial software 	
provider, from Thompson Reuters for $170 million.	
     -- SS&C is issuing $1.367 billion of senior secured credit facilities in 	
conjunction with the acquisitions, including a $100 million revolving credit 	
facility and a $142 million bridge loan (not rated).	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from 'BB' and 	
assigning a 'BB-' issue rating to the company's new senior secured credit 	
facilities with a '3' recovery rating.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SS&C will continue to 	
generate consistent growth and free operating cash flow, and that the company 	
will de-lever modestly over the coming year, largely through EBITDA expansion.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Windsor, Conn.-based financial software provider SS&C 	
Technologies Inc. to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned an issue rating of 'BB-' to the company's 	
proposed senior secured credit facilities, which include a term loan A of $300 	
million, a term loan B-1 of $725 million, a term loan B-2 of $100 million, and 	
a $100 million revolving credit facility. We assigned a recovery rating of '3' 	
to the debt, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in 	
the event of default.	
	
The downgrade reflects increased leverage--partially offset by an improved 	
business profile--associated with SS&C's announced all-cash offer for 	
U.K.-based hedge fund administrator GlobeOp Financial Services S.A. for $949 	
million, along with its agreement to acquire PORTIA, a financial software 	
provider, from Thompson Reuters for $170 million. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on SS&C reflect our expectation that after the completion of the 	
recently announced GlobeOp and PORTIA acquisitions, the company will have a 	
"fair" business risk profile, resulting from a good position in the hedge fund 	
administration (HFA) industry, high recurring revenue, and EBITDA margin in 	
the high-30% area. We viewed the company as having a "weak" business risk 	
profile on a stand-alone basis. Offsets to these strengths are its narrow 	
market focus, exposure to the cyclical financial services industry, and an 	
"aggressive" financial profile. Prior to the acquisitions, we viewed its less 	
levered financial profile as "significant."	
	
SS&C is a software and services company catering to alternative asset 	
managers, insurance and pension funds, and institutional asset managers. It 	
provides systems with trading, modeling, portfolio management, reporting, and 	
accounting functionality and fund administration services, which include 	
portfolio valuation, accounting, statement generation, and redemption and 	
subscription processing. The company competes with larger custodian banks, 	
smaller software providers targeting specific markets, and internal IT 	
departments.	
	
The business focused on alterative asset managers grew organically in the 	
high-teens in 2010 and 2011 as a result of a cyclical rebound in assets under 	
administration (AUA) from the lows in 2009. The business focused on 	
traditional buy-side managers and other financial service providers grew 	
organically in the low-single digits in 2011. Pricing for fund administration 	
services is based on assets under management, complexity of the portfolio, and 	
number of transactions. Growth in this segment depends on SS&C's existing 	
clients' performance and their ability to raise new funds, and its ability to 	
capture new start-up clients or clients from other administrators.	
	
GlobeOp is a U.K.-based hedge fund administrator with about 200 clients in the 	
U.S., Europe, and the Cayman Islands. The combination with its existing unit 	
will give SS&C the No. 3 position in the HFA industry, with about $300 billion 	
in AUA, resulting in approximately a 10% share behind Citco and State Street. 	
SS&C will also gain GlobeOp's operations in India which it plans to leverage 	
to support future growth of the combined HFA platform. PORTIA, an operating 	
unit of Thompson Reuters, will add portfolio management software and about 200 	
institutional investment manager clients.	
	
We believe that SS&C will have a fair business profile, reflecting its 	
enhanced market position within the HFA industry, high recurring revenue, and 	
stable EBITDA margin. The company's client base is diverse, with its top-10 	
clients representing 15% of revenues. Good revenue visibility is provided by a 	
client retention rate in excess of 90% and recurring revenues from 	
software-enabled services and maintenance of near 88%. However, the company 	
has a narrow target market of financial services providers, whose businesses 	
are cyclical.	
	
Pro forma for GlobeOp and PORTIA, 2011 revenues totaled $635 million, 	
representing organic growth of about 9% over 2010, reflecting strength in the 	
HFA business, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38%. We expect that the 	
combined company will maintain profitability and generate organic growth in 	
the mid-single digits, as strength in the HFA business moderates and the 	
institutional asset manager business continues to grow in the low-single 	
digits.	
	
SS&C will have an aggressive financial profile, with pro forma adjusted 	
leverage at 4.9x and pro forma funds from operation (FFO) to debt near 15% as 	
of December 2011. However, we do expect the company to de-lever modestly over 	
the next year, largely as a result of EBITDA expansion. Leverage in December, 	
before the acquisitions, was about 1x and FFO to debt was 75%. The current 	
rating does not incorporate material debt-financed acquisitions, although 	
tuck-in acquisitions are likely to continue.	
	
Liquidity	
SS&C will have "adequate" liquidity with sources of cash likely to exceed uses 	
by 20% over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include about $40 million 	
of cash, $100 million of capacity under its new revolving credit facility, and 	
positive free operating cash flow (FOCF). We expect annual uses over the next 	
24 months to include working capital investment and capital expenditures near 	
$21 million and debt amortization of about $23 million.	
	
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- Net sources will be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA.	
     -- We expect financial covenants to have adequate headroom.	
     -- The company has satisfactory standing in capital markets.	
     -- The company will continue to pursue tuck-in acquisitions.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on SS&C, to 	
be published separately on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SS&C will continue to 	
generate consistent growth and FOCF, and that the company will de-lever 	
modestly over the coming year, largely through EBITDA expansion. An upgrade is 	
unlikely in the near term given SS&C's current pro forma financial profile and 	
its acquisitive growth strategy. 	
	
We could lower the rating if the company does not reduce leverage to the 	
mid-4x area over the next 12 months, either due to integration challenges or 	
additional acquisitions.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
SS&C Technologies Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      BB/Watch Neg/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
SS&C Technologies Inc.	
 Senior Secured                                         	
  US$100 mil revolving bank ln due 2017 BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  US$725 mil term B-1 bank ln due 2019  BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
SS&C Technologies Holdings Europe S.A.R.L.	
 Senior Secured                                         	
  US$100 mil fltg-rate term B-2 bank    BB-                	
  ln due 2019                     	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
SS&C Technologies Inc.	
SS&C Technologies Holdings Europe S.A.R.L.	
 Senior Secured                                         	
  US$300 mil term A-2 bank ln due 2019  BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      3     	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐