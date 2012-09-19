TEXT-S&P comments on Wynn Resorts Ltd

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings said today that its corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Wynn Las Vegas LLC are unaffected by the company's announcement that it terminated its Wynn Las Vegas amended and restated credit agreement (consisting of a $100 million revolver), released the liens and subsidiary guarantees securing the mortgage notes issued by Wynn Las Vegas, and distributed the golf course land to the parent. The notes remain secured by a first-priority pledge of Wynn Resorts' equity interest in Wynn Las Vegas. Although the security package for the mortgage notes is weaker following the release of the collateral and the removal of the golf course land from the Wynn Las Vegas entity, we continue to believe recovery prospects for mortgage noteholders remain aligned with a '2' recovery rating (expectation for 70% to 90% recovery) and associated 'BBB-' issue-level rating (one notch higher than our 'BB+' corporate credit rating). In our previous recovery analysis (published March 8, 2012), we incorporated some value from the sale of the golf course land and assumed a fully drawn revolver at the point of default. The combination of the reduction in enterprise value following the elimination of the golf course collateral and the lower amount of debt outstanding at the time of default following the termination of the credit agreement results in recovery at the very low end of the 70% to 90% range. However, any subsequent meaningful debt issuance that is either pari passu to the mortgage notes or ranks ahead of the notes in priority (the terms of the notes indentures allow for up to $100 million of priority debt) could result in a revision of our recovery rating on the mortgage notes to '3' from '2' and lowering the issue-level rating to 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'BBB-'. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, please see our research report on Wynn Resorts Ltd., published April 11, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)