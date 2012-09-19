TEXT-S&P affirms Lowe's 'A-' rating, off watch

Overview -- U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's has withdrawn its nonbinding proposal to acquire Quebec-based RONA Inc. -- We believe this decision should enable Lowe's to sustain credit measures near current levels and permit its management team to focus on improving performance at its core U.S. stores. -- We are affirming all of our ratings on Lowe's, including our 'A-' corporate credit rating, and removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is negative. -- The negative outlook reflects the company's increasingly aggressive financial policy and moderate profit weakness associated with a more competitive environment. Rating Action On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all of the ratings on Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe's Cos. Inc., including the 'A-' corporate credit rating, and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on July 31, 2012. The outlook is negative. Total debt outstanding was about $9.6 billion as of Aug. 3, 2012. At the same time, we removed our ratings on RONA Inc., including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on July 31, 2012. The outlook is negative. Total debt and preferred stock outstanding was about C$639 million as of June 24, 2012. Rationale The ratings affirmation on Lowe's and the removal of its ratings from CreditWatch Negative reflects our forecast that the company should be able to sustain credit measures near current levels, including debt leverage of around 2.4x (using our standard adjustments), and permit its management team to focus attention on improving sales and profitability at the core U.S. operations. The proposed acquisition-rejected by RONA and, in our opinion, not well received by much of the Quebec political establishment--would have at least temporarily resulted in deterioration in Lowe's credit metrics, including around 2.7x debt leverage. The ratings reflect our opinion that Lowe's has a "strong" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. The business risk assessment reflects Lowe's solid position as the second-largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. and our forecast for continued satisfactory profitability despite ongoing weak demand, which we expect to continue. Lowe's has reported moderate comparable sales and profit weakness, and continues to underperform market leader Home Depot Inc. The ratings also assume a further meaningful decline will not occur in the housing and home improvement industries, both of which remain at low levels. Standard & Poor's forecasts the probability of a recession in the U.S. at 25%. The financial risk assessment incorporates Lowe's ample free cash flow-generating ability, partly offset by an increasingly aggressive financial policy, including the relaxation of its target leverage metric several times over the past few years (to its existing 2.25x level as calculated by Lowe's), and its demonstrated willingness to assume acquisition risk in a weak economy. Lowe's financial policy is a key factor in maintaining the rating. The company has little cushion at the current rating for increased financial risk-including further relaxing its target leverage metric for debt-financed share buybacks or sizable acquisitions-or profit deterioration. Our non-recessionary, weak-growth forecast incorporates the following assumptions: -- Comparable sales growth of 0.5% in 2012, followed by 1% annually thereafter; -- EBITDA falls about 5% in 2012 due to highly competitive industry conditions, which we believe have complicated Lowe's efforts to successfully move to an everyday low price format. Thereafter, EBITDA grows by a low-single-digit rate annually; -- Free cash flow totaling about $2.1 billion in 2012 and $2.4 billion in 2013, after $1.3 billion of annual capital expenditures; -- A 35% dividend payout ratio; -- The maintenance of its current 2.25x target leverage metric, which equates to about 2.4x using Standard & Poor's calculations, leading to share repurchase activity totaling $3.3 billion in 2012 and $2.2 billion in 2013; -- Our forecast assumes no major acquisitions, divestitures, or store closures occur. Under our assumptions, we forecast debt leverage, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt, and EBITDA interest coverage of about 2.4x, 28%, and 7x, respectively, compared to 2.4x, 30%, and 8x as of the 12 months ended Aug. 3, 2012; -- We believe Lowe's is addressing its profit weakness by attempting to move toward an everyday low price format aimed at maximizing profits, while increasing technology/e-commerce investments, limiting new store development, and reducing corporate staff, which was tailored for a higher growth economy. In our opinion, Lowe's efforts to move away from select promotional pricing reflects intense competition from Home Depot and other retailers, and consumers accustomed to discounts. Liquidity Our short-term and commercial paper (CP) rating on Lowe's is 'A-2'. We view Lowe's liquidity as "adequate," mainly due to its solid free cash flow, revolving credit facility availability, and minimal debt maturities, partly offset by significant shareholder distributions. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria and assumptions, are as follows: -- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses of cash by over 1.2x over the next 24 months. Even if EBITDA falls 15%, we believe sources of cash would exceed uses; -- Lowe's unused $1.75 billion CP backstop revolving credit facility matures in 2016. The sole 0.75x debt to capitalization ratio covenant under the revolver permits for substantial debt capacity and equity cushion prior to a covenant default; -- Minimal debt maturities until 2015, when about $500 debt matures; -- Free cash flow before dividends is likely to total about $2.1 billion in 2012, increasing to $2.4 billion in 2013; -- We expect Lowe's to pay dividends totaling $660 million, $720 million, and $775 million in 2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. We also forecast that share repurchases will total $3.3 billion, $2.2 billion, and $2.3 billion in 2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. In our opinion, repurchases could be curtailed if economic conditions deteriorate meaningfully. As of Aug. 3, 2012, cash and equivalents totaled about $1.7 billion, and combined unrestricted short- and long-term investments were about $570 million. As of Aug. 3, 2012, Lowe's has $1.75 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization. The company may have additional financial flexibility, since it owns about 89% of its stores with negligible secured debt outstanding, though we do not reflect this directly in our liquidity calculations. The book value of net property totaled about $21.7 billion as of Aug. 3, 2012. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the company's willingness to assume higher risk levels in a weak economy, moderate profit weakness, and underperformance relative to market leader Home Depot. Financial policy is a key factor in maintaining the existing ratings. We estimate that Lowe's will use all of its discretionary cash flow for share repurchases. We forecast that profitability will fall about 5% in 2012, but credit measures should remain about consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile, including 2.4x leverage and 28% FFO to total debt. We could lower the rating if Lowe's financial policy becomes even more aggressive than we currently expect, by further relaxing of its target leverage metric to permit for debt-financed share repurchases or a meaningful acquisition, or if leverage exceeds 2.5x (based on our lease-adjusted calculations). We estimate this could occur if Lowe's uses all of its free cash flow for shareholder payments and EBITDA contracts by about 10%, or if EBITDA remains flat and the company transacts $625 million of additional debt-financed share repurchases. We estimate that each additional $1 billion of share repurchases raises leverage about 0.2x assuming flat EBITDA. We could also consider a downgrade if we believe credit measures could deteriorate below our current expectations, due to lower profitability associated with a protracted recession and intensely competitive pricing. -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 2008 -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch; Short-Term Rating Affirmed To From Lowe's Cos. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Senior Unsecured A- A-/Watch Neg Rating Affirmed Lowe's Cos. Inc. Commercial Paper A-2 All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.