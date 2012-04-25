TEXT-S&P on Corrections Corp of America

April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings, including its 'BB' corporate credit rating and 'BB' issue-level ratings, and positive outlook on Nashville-based Corrections Corp. of America (CCA) remain unchanged following the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's (CDCR) release of a reorganization plan to address prison overcrowding in California's state prison system. The aspect of the reorganization plan that most directly impacts CCA proposes to end out-of-state prison contracts and return the estimated 9,500 inmates associated with these contracts to state-operated facilities by 2016. Under the proposed reorganization plan, the out-of-state capacity would drop to 4,596 inmates by Dec. 27, 2013, to 1,160 inmates by June 30, 2015, and to zero inmates by June 30, 2016. We believe the majority of the out-of-state contracts referenced in the reorganization plan are associated with CCA. For the years ended December 2011, December 2010, and December 2009, the CDCR accounted for about 13%, 13%, and 11% of CCA's revenue, respectively. As of Dec. 31, 2011, CCA disclosed that it housed about 9,300 inmates from the state of California. We still forecast financial ratios to potentially improve to levels indicative of an "intermediate" financial risk profile. We forecast little negative impact to EBITDA in fiscal 2012 and moderate negative impact to EBITDA in fiscal 2013 if the reorganization plan is executed as proposed, with the reduction in out-of-state inmates occurring through 2016. If the negative impact to EBITDA is more severe than we currently forecast, possibly because the reduction in out-of-state inmates occurs at a faster pace than the CDCR currently projects, we believe the company could still improve credit protection measures given its ability to generate consistent cash flow. In this scenario, we presume management's financial policies would remain moderate, and debt reduction would become a more important priority.