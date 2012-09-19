版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 04:52 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's says Microsoft 15 pct dividend increase does not affect Aaa rating

Sept 19 Moody's says Microsoft 15 percent dividend increase does not affect Aaa rating

