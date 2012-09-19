版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 05:00 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's affirms Primus Telecommunications Group

Sept 19 Moody's affirms Primus Telecommunications Group B3 corporate family rating

