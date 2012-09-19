版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Production Resources Group ratings

Sept 19 Moody's cuts Production Resources Group corporate family and probability of default ratings to B3 from B2

