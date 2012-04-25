TEXT-S&P cuts Central European Media Enterprises to 'B-'

Overview
-- Bermuda-registered TV broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises
Ltd. (CME) faces significant debt maturities in March 2013 and May 2014.
-- We assess CME's liquidity as less than adequate under our criteria,
taking into account our view of its limited access to capital markets,
potential currency volatility, and uncertain prospects for positive free cash
flow generation in 2012.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on CME to 'B-'
from 'B'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could further
downgrade CME if the company does not refinance its upcoming maturities over
the next few months or if CME implements debt restructuring measures that
could be detrimental to bondholders.
Rating Action
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Bermuda-registered emerging markets TV broadcaster
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) to 'B-' from 'B'. The
outlook is negative.
We are also lowering to 'B-' from 'B' the issue rating on the EUR170 million
senior secured notes due 2017 issued by CME's subsidiary CET 21 spol.s.r.o.
(CET 21; not rated), in line with the corporate credit rating on CME. At the
same time, we are lowering to 'CCC+' from 'B-' the issue ratings on CME's $130
million senior secured convertible notes due 2013, EUR375 million notes due
2016, and EUR148 million notes due 2014.
Rationale
The downgrades mainly reflect our view that CME could have difficulties
repaying its $130 million debt maturity due in March 2013, as well as its EUR148
million bond due in May 2014.
As a result, we have revised our assessment of CME's liquidity to "less than
adequate" from "adequate." Our assessment mainly takes into account CME's $187
million of cash balances at year-end 2011, its sole source of available
funding; potential volatility in the U.S. dollar-denominated and non-hedged
debt against the local currencies in which it collects revenues; uncertain
prospects for positive free cash flow generation; and the need to maintain
some cash on balance sheet to fund working capital. In addition, given the
group's poor history of free cash flow generation and its persistently high
leverage, we believe CME could face significant challenges in accessing
capital markets in the short term to refinance its 2013 and 2014 maturities.
Under our base-case scenario, we assume flat- to low-single-digit growth in
revenues on a like-for-like basis and an EBITDA margin in the low 20s, owing
to top-line growth and cost discipline. We anticipate neutral free operating
cash flow (FOCF) for 2012, and a limited improvement of the company's adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio toward 7x by year-end 2012, which remains high for the
rating category. However, we believe a more adverse economic scenario or
unfavorable currency swings could cause earnings to substantially weaken and
FOCF to turn negative.
The current rating reflects our view of CME's "weak" business risk profile and
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The rating is constrained by the
group's weak cash flow generation and the high leverage resulting from its
past acquisition policy and the difficult advertising and economic environment
that has affected many of its business units. In addition, the rating reflects
CME's high concentration of profitability in a single TV channel in the Czech
Republic (foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; local currency AA/Stable/A-1+) and
in TV channels in Romania (foreign currency BB+/Stable/B; local currency
BB+/Stable/B), and the potential for regulatory intervention and political
risks.
Liquidity
We view CME's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. Although
we currently estimate that CME's sources of liquidity should cover its
liquidity uses by about 1.2x over the next 12 months, we note that this ratio
could be volatile and potentially fall below 1.2x over the coming months. In
particular, the group remains exposed to adverse exchange rate movements in
its local currencies--in which it collects revenues--against the U.S. dollar,
since its debt is not hedged against such movements.
Other factors on which we base our liquidity assessment are:
-- Our opinion that CME needs to permanently maintain significant minimum
cash balances to fund working capital and other potential business needs.
-- Poor FOCF generation. We expect the company to generate neutral free
cash flow over 2012. That said, depending on the future development of
advertising markets and foreign exchange, there is a significant risk that
cash flow could turn negative in 2012. We therefore believe CME's current
liquidity position offers limited protection against difficult operating
conditions.
-- Full utilization of the Czech koruna (CZK) 1.5 billion (approximately
$80 million) revolving credit facility (RCF) to extend short-term debt
maturities.
-- CME's limited access to capital markets, in our view, given its high
leverage, and poor prospects for positive free cash flow generation.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the EUR170 million senior secured notes due 2017, issued by
CET 21, is 'B-', in line with the corporate credit rating on CME. Since we do
not undertake any analysis of the legal jurisdiction in the Czech Republic, as
in many other Eastern European countries, we cap the 'B-' issue rating at the
level of the rating on CME.
The senior secured notes benefit from a strong security package that includes
a first-priority lien over CET 21's shares and assets, and senior guarantees
from CET 21's "core" subsidiaries that generated more than 100% of 2010
operating income before depreciation and amortization. The security package of
the senior secured notes ranks pari passu with the RCF. In addition, the
senior secured notes, the RCF, and the existing notes have a pari passu share
in the collateral pool, excluding CET 21. The indenture on the senior secured
notes includes an additional debt incurrence test, while the RCF includes a
maintenance covenant.
The rating on the remaining $130 million senior secured convertible notes due
2013, EUR375 million notes due 2016, and EUR148 million notes due 2014, issued
by
CME, is 'CCC+', reflecting CME's increased amount of structural priority
liabilities over total assets. Following the refinancing in October 2010 and
the full drawdown of the RCF, the priority liability ratio increased to more
than 30%. Although the value of this ratio would otherwise lead to a two-notch
difference between the rating on the existing debt and the rating on CME, we
believe that some mitigating factors limit the difference to only one notch.
These factors include CME's geographic diversification, which we understand
improved following its acquisition of Bulgarian TV station bTV, the
concentration of priority liabilities in only one subsidiary, and the pari
passu share in CME's collateral of the existing notes and CET 21's debt.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that CME may not be able to meet its
upcoming 2013 bond maturity. It also incorporates our opinion that the group
will face difficulties refinancing this maturity over the coming months, and
that any debt restructuring plan, if considered, could be viewed as tantamount
to a default under our criteria.
Downward rating pressure could arise if CME's liquidity does not improve over
the next few quarters. Similarly, any debt restructuring plans could result in
a rating downgrade.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to significantly
improve its liquidity position over the next few quarters, including having a
credible plan to meet its 2013 and 2014 maturities without implementing any
debt restructuring actions that we could view as detrimental to bondholders.
An outlook revision would also depend on the group's ability to preserve
sizable on-balance-sheet cash as a buffer for any possible shortfalls in cash
flow generation.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
Senior Secured CCC+ B-
CET 21 spol.s.r.o.
Senior Secured* B- B
*Guaranteed by Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
