公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 22:56 BJT

HARBORFREIGHTTOOLSUSA/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 25 Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc: * Moodys assigns harbor freights proposed $1 billion term loan at b1

