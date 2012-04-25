版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Anixter notes 'BB'

April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BB' issue-level rating to Glenview, Ill.-based Anixter Inc.'s $350 million
senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating on this debt is '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for lenders in the
event of a payment default.	
	
The 'BB' corporate credit rating on parent Anixter International Inc.,
the guarantor of the notes, remains unchanged. The ratings on Anixter reflect
the company's "significant" financial risk profile and somewhat aggressive 	
financial policy. Anixter's business risk profile is "fair," reflecting a good 	
position in its primary markets and consistent profitability. The company is a 	
leading distributor of specialty wire and cable systems and industrial 	
fasteners. It benefits from its global capabilities, despite deriving about 	
half of its revenues from a relatively narrow market segment. Its liquidity is 	
"adequate." (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full 	
analysis on Anixter, published March 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Anixter International Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating            BB/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Anixter Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $350 mil notes due 2020           BB	
   Recovery Rating                  4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

