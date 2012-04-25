TEXT-S&P rates Anixter notes 'BB'

April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating to Glenview, Ill.-based Anixter Inc.'s $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The 'BB' corporate credit rating on parent Anixter International Inc., the guarantor of the notes, remains unchanged. The ratings on Anixter reflect the company's "significant" financial risk profile and somewhat aggressive financial policy. Anixter's business risk profile is "fair," reflecting a good position in its primary markets and consistent profitability. The company is a leading distributor of specialty wire and cable systems and industrial fasteners. It benefits from its global capabilities, despite deriving about half of its revenues from a relatively narrow market segment. Its liquidity is "adequate." (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Anixter, published March 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First Quarter, April 11, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012 -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Anixter International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- New Ratings Anixter Inc. Senior Unsecured $350 mil notes due 2020 BB Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.