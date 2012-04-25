版本:
2012年 4月 25日

TEXT-S&P: HSN Inc rating unaffected by new credit facilities

April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on
HSN Inc. ('BB' with a stable rating outlook) is not affected the
company's new credit facilities. The new credit facilities (which are not rated
by Standard & Poor's) consist of a $350 million revolving credit facility due
2017 and a $250 million delayed-draw term loan due 2017. HSN will use proceeds
from the credit facilities for working capital, capital expenditures, and
general corporate purposes, including redeeming (in whole or in part) its 11.25%
notes due 2016. Assuming HSN retires its 11.25% notes with the delayed-draw term
loan, the transaction will lower overall interest expense and improve EBITDA
coverage of interest. At the end of 2011, HSN's debt leverage and EBITDA
coverage of interest were 1.1x and 7.5x, respectively.	
	
We consider HSN's business profile as "fair" (based on our criteria) because 	
of its No. 2 position in a highly competitive TV retailing business. We regard 	
its financial risk profile as "significant" because of the variability in debt 	
leverage that can result from revenue swings in the retail business.

