版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 23:32 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Bayer to positive, affirms 'A-/A-2' ratings

April 25 - Overview	
     -- Germany-based pharmaceuticals, polymers, and agrochemicals 	
conglomerate Bayer AG continues to deliver strong operating performance, 	
improve its cash flow generation, and reduce its debt.	
     -- We are therefore revising our outlook on Bayer to positive from stable.	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' 	
short-term corporate credit ratings on Bayer.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects our view that Bayer will continue to use 	
strong cash flow to reduce its debt leverage, while continuing to adhere to a 	
conservative financial policy.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Germany-based pharmaceuticals, polymers, and agrochemicals conglomerate Bayer 	
AG to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-'
long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Bayer. 	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our view of a continued improvement in Bayer's 	
cash flow generation and debt reduction. This follows good cost control and 	
improvements to operating efficiency on the back of healthy organic sales 	
growth in all divisions.	
	
The outlook revision also reflects our projection that Bayer's revenues will 	
increase by at least mid-single digits each year for the next three years. We 	
base our projection on what we believe to be still relatively robust demand 	
from emerging markets (albeit not as strong as in 2010), resilient consumer 	
demand in key markets such as France and Germany. We believe that Bayer will 	
likely maintain an EBITDA margin of about 19%-20% over the next three years, 	
by launching new products in the pharmaceuticals, polymers, and agrochemicals 	
divisions and by improving utilization and overhead costs.	
	
We anticipate that Bayer's significant free cash flow is likely to continue to 	
increase gradually over the next three years, in line with the group's sales 	
and blended operating margin. A gradual uplift in margins on the back of the 	
ongoing group efficiency program should also help increase free cash flow 	
generation and debt reduction, in our view. Specifically, we anticipate a 	
Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 	
more than 45% over the next three years, which we view as commensurate with an 	
'A' rating. 	
	
Looking ahead, we believe that the evolution of Bayer's leverage will depend 	
on management's financial policy, especially with regard to its use of cash 	
flow and the composition of financing for any potential sizable acquisition. 	
That said, we do not anticipate an acquisition in the near term.	
	
The ratings on Bayer continue to reflect our view of the group's "strong" 	
business risk profile. This arises from Bayer's sizable presence in the 	
pharmaceuticals market and excellent positions in the agrochemicals and 	
high-performance plastics markets. In addition, the group benefits from 	
internal business diversification. Theoretically, this can balance earnings 	
volatility between the pharmaceuticals division--which can be exposed to 	
pricing pressure and patent expiries--and the agrochemicals and 	
high-performance plastics divisions--which can suffer from seasonal and 	
cyclical demand weakness.	
	
The ratings also reflect our view of Bayer's "intermediate" financial risk 	
profile, particularly its improved free cash flow generation and reduced 	
leverage. 	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. It is supported by Bayer's liquidity profile, 	
which we assess as "strong" under our criteria.	
	
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors:	
     -- The group's current liquidity sources comfortably cover its short-term 	
debt maturities. On Dec. 31, 2011, Bayer had an adjusted balance-sheet cash 	
position of about EUR1.8 billion and about EUR2.5 billion of near-cash 	
investments. On the same date, short-term debt due in the next 12 months was 	
about EUR3.2 billion.	
     -- Bayer has an undrawn EUR3.5 billion syndicated credit facility expiring 	
in 2017 (with a one-year extension option). This can also be used as backup 	
for the group's $8 billion commercial paper program, which remained undrawn on 	
Dec. 31, 2011.	
     -- We anticipate that Bayer will generate at least about EUR6 billion of 	
cash from operations each year for the next two years, comfortably covering 	
capital expenditures and dividends of about EUR1.9 billion and EUR1.4 billion
per 	
year, respectively. This leaves about EUR2.8 billion of discretionary cash flow.	
     -- We estimate that Bayer's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and 	
the available credit facility of EUR3.5 billion) over the next 12 to 24 months 	
should exceed its uses by more than 1.5x. Even if EBITDA declines by 30%, we 	
believe that net sources would cover cash requirements by at least 1x. Bayer's 	
maturities are well spread, with a peak in 2012 when about EUR3.2 billion of 	
debt matures. In our view, the group can easily repay this debt with its 	
short-term liquidity sources.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our view of Bayer's sound position in its 	
markets and in industries that have positive growth trends, enabling the group 	
to continue to grow and generate sizable free cash flows. We anticipate that 	
Bayer's revenues will increase by at least mid-single digits, and that it will 	
maintain an EBITDA margin of at least 19%-20% over the next three years.	
	
On the basis of these assumptions, and taking account of Bayer's ability to 	
generate strong free operating cash flow, and its track record of adhering to 	
a conservative financial policy, we anticipate that the group will continue to 	
deleverage. We could raise the ratings if Bayer maintains FFO to debt of more 	
than 45% on a sustainable basis. 	
	
However, in view of Bayer's position in consolidating industries that could 	
present opportunities for large-scale acquisitions, we believe that the extent 	
of the improvement in Bayer's cash flow and debt reduction will depend on 	
management's financial policy, especially its stance on large debt-financed 	
acquisitions. We could revise the outlook to stable if Bayer undertakes a 	
sizable acquisition such that it is no longer able to achieve FFO to debt of 	
45% on a sustainable basis. 	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 	
Pharmaceutical Industry, Jan. 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
	
Bayer AG	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Positive/A-2    A-/Stable/A-2	
	
Bayer Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Positive/A-2    A-/Stable/A-2	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Bayer AG	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 	
 Junior Subordinated                    BBB-               	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
Bayer Capital Corp. B.V.*	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 	
	
Bayer Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      A-                	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
Bayer Holding Ltd.*	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 	
	
*Guaranteed by Bayer AG.	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐