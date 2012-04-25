TEXT-S&P rates DR Horton proposed notes 'BB-'

April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to D.R. Horton Inc.'s proposed offering of $300 million of senior notes due 2017. Our '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a default. The company plans to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. Standard & Poor's expects the offering to immediately bolster the company's holdings of unrestricted cash and marketable securities (which totaled approximately $1.0 billion at March 31, 2012), providing additional funds for investment in land and inventory. The offering will also help the issuer repay its 2013 and 2014 debt maturities. The notes will be guaranteed by substantially all of D.R Horton's homebuilding subsidiaries and will rank equally with the company's other senior unsecured obligations. Our ratings on Ft. Worth, Texas-based D.R Horton reflect the company's "fair" business risk profile. D.R. Horton is the nation's largest homebuilder by volume, having delivered 17,900 homes during the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, primarily to first-time homebuyers. In our view, the company has successfully grown its market share over the past year because of its low average price point (approximately $216,000) and its comparably more aggressive speculative construction strategy. We still view D.R. Horton's financial risk profile as "aggressive," but it is improving. Debt-to-EBITDA (including operating leases) totaled 6.8x at Dec. 31, 2011. While this metric is higher than among similarly rated industrial peers, we expect it to improve over the next 18 months. Our positive outlook on the company acknowledges our expectation that credit metrics will improve to the mid-5x area by year-end 2012, with further improvement expected in 2013. We could raise our corporate credit rating to 'BB' if we think D.R. Horton is poised to achieve low double-digit revenue growth in 2013 and EBITDA margins (excluding impairments and interest in cost of sales) in the mid-7% area. Under this scenario, we would expect debt-to-EBITDA to decline to the mid-4x area by year-end 2013. However, we could revise the outlook to stable if sales growth is more moderate than we currently expect (i.e., it falls below 5%) and EBITDA margins (excluding impairments and interest in cost of sales) decline to the high 6% area. Under this scenario, an upgrade is unlikely and we would not expect debt-to-EBITDA (including operating leases) to improve materially from the current high-6x area. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Report Card: Operating Performance for U.S. Homebuilders Is On The Mend, But Risks Remain, published April 10, 2012. -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, published April 10, 2012. -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, published Sept. 27, 2011. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 8, 2011. -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, published Sept. 14, 2009. RATING LIST D.R. Horton Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Positive New Rating D.R. Horton Inc. $300 million senior notes due 2017 BB- Recovery rating 3