版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 21:46 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Jones Group notes ratings unchanged after $100m add-on

Sept 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that our 'B+' rating
on Bristol, Pa.-based The Jones Group Inc.'s existing 6.875% senior
notes due March 2019 is unchanged following the company's proposed $100 million
add-on offering. The recovery rating is also unchanged at '5', indicating our
expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a
payment default.

The company has indicated that it plans to use proceeds from this debt 
issuance for general corporate purposes. Proceeds from the offering will 
replenish cash balances in anticipation of its pending payment to acquire the 
remaining 45% interest in Stuart Weitzman in December 2012 and could 
ultimately be used to redeem a portion of its notes due in 2014. We estimate 
the total debt level will rise to about $959 million following this offering. 
Our forecast is for the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage to remain in the 
mid-4x area at year-end 2012. However, if leverage exceeds our expectations 
and approaches our 5x benchmark for lowering the rating, we could revise our 
outlook to negative.

Our ratings reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile is 
"aggressive," based on the company's high leverage and moderate financial 
policies. The company's leverage has increased over the past year and is in 
line with indicative ratios for an "aggressive" financial profile. In 
addition, we believe the company's business risk profile will continue to be 
"fair," given the very competitive nature of the apparel and footwear 
businesses, and the company's concentration in the department store channel. 
We also factor into our business risk assessment the company's scale and 
portfolio of well-recognized brands and its product portfolio diversity. The 
ratings also reflect the company's continued ability to generate positive cash 
flow despite still weak economic conditions.

The 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Jones Group remains unchanged. (For the 
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Jones 
Group Inc., published April 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
 
RATINGS LIST
Jones Group Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                   BB-/Stable/--
 Senior unsecured 
  $400 mil. 6.875% notes due 2019          B+
     Recovery rating                       5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐