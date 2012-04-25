TEXT-S&P raises National Oilwell Varco to 'A'

Overview -- National Oilwell Varco should continue to benefit from strong demand for drilling and production equipment as a result of robust crude oil prices. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on National Oilwell Varco to 'A' from 'A-'. -- We are also raising our senior unsecured rating on National Oilwell Varco to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation the company will continue to benefit from its strong competitive position and resulting operational performance. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Houston, Texas-based National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our rating on NOV's $501 million senior unsecured debt to 'A-' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) from 'BBB+'. Rationale The upgrade reflects the very strong financial performance of NOV and our expectation that financial measures will remain strong through weak points in the business cycle. Additionally, through acquisitions such as NKT Flexibles, Ameron International Corp., and the recently announced acquisition of Wilson distribution business from Schlumberger, NOV has both broadened its offerings and strengthened its position within its business segments, particularly rig technology. The ratings on NOV reflect the company's "strong" business profile and "modest" financial profile (as our criteria define the terms). NOV has a solid business franchise as an equipment provider to the oil and gas industry and leading market positions in multiple products and services. Good operating performance, the ability to generate operating cash flow well in excess of ongoing capital spending requirements, and a moderate financial policy with modest debt leverage and "strong" liquidity also support the rating. The company operates in a cyclical industry, with its revenues ultimately tied to the investment levels of its oil and gas exploration and production company customers. Its also competes with certain other large, financially strong oilfield service companies that offer a wide range of products and services. We expect that NOV's competitive position will continue to enable it to successfully compete with these peers. NOV operates in three business segments: rig technology, petroleum services and supplies, and distribution and transmission. The rig technology segment is NOV's largest and most profitable, and it accounted for about 50% of revenues and almost 65% of reported operating profits during 2011. The rig technology group generally lags behind the commodity cycle by a few quarters, reflecting the timing of its backlog. In the rig technology business, NOV's competitive position benefits from a leading position in the manufacturing of rig components and growing market share of equipment used in floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels. Further support comes from this segment's large installed base of its equipment that provides stable maintenance and repair revenues. NOV's petroleum services and supplies segment, and distribution and transmission business provide consumable goods and services. Broadly, the company enjoys a leading position in many market segments, with a particular strength in oilfield tubular services where demand tends to be relatively stable throughout the business cycle. Sustained improvements in crude oil prices since mid-2010 have spurred increased construction of rigs and production facilities globally, benefitting virtually almost all of NOV's business lines. Thus, the company's capital equipment backlog was a robust $10.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, double the 2010 level. Particularly beneficial for NOV, given its business mix, has been the industrywide growth in unconventional shale-based drilling and in deepwater projects. In particular, we expect robust crude oil prices to support further growth, especially in international markets. Increased business activity and higher prices have buoyed NOV's financial performance, with significant sequential improvement during 2011, with FF0 to debt of over 100% and debt leverage below 0.5x. We expect financial performance to remain strong over the next 12 to 18 months. Our forecasted performance assumes revenue growth slows to 15% due to lower North American demand and that gross margins stay about the five-year average of 34%. Additionally, we estimate capital expenditures to be between $650 million and $700 million, and total acquisitions of $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion. Based on these assumptions, we expect NOV to generate about $3.75 billion to $4.0 billion of EBITDA with free cash flow of $1.75 billion to $2.0 billion in 2012. We expect the resulting financial measures to remain very strong, with FFO to debt of well over 100% and debt leverage of 0.5x or less. Over time, we believe that NOV could draw down its current liquidity to fund additional acquisitions and expanded capital spending. Additionally, we currently do not expect NOV's strong cash balances to be used for large share repurchase programs or special dividends. Large acquisitions should be prudently financed such that the company maintains its low debt leverage and strong cash flow measures. Liquidity We assess NOV's liquidity to be strong. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had about $3.5 billion in cash (about $3.3 billion outside the U.S.) and about $1.1 billion in availability under its $2 billion revolving credit facility due 2013. We expect that: -- NOV should generate free cash flow of $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion; -- Total acquisitions during 2012 could range between $1.5 million and $2 billion; -- Small to midsize acquisitions will be funded with cash on hand; -- Financial policies toward dividends and share repurchases will remain conservative; and -- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next 18 months. Other factors include NOV's good standing in the capital markets, good cash flow generation during weak business conditions because of its low capital spending needs, and a consistent track record of conservative financial policies. Outlook The stable outlook on NOV reflects our expectation that NOV will continue to benefit from its strong competitive position and resulting operational performance, in addition to conservative financial policies that should help sustain strong financial measures such as FFO to debt above 50%. A downgrade could occur if FFO to debt fell below 45%. This would require a reversal of NOV's conservative financial policies combined with a prolonged market downturn that drained cash and significantly raised debt levels. To give a frame of reference, assuming stable margins, the company would need to meaningfully increase debt levels by over $6.0 billion. The company would have to take on a significant all debt financed transaction in order for this scenario to occur. An upgrade would require NOV to improve its business risk by diversifying its product offerings and lessen its dependence on the drilling and production sectors of the exploration and production sector. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From National Oilwell Varco Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/-- A-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured A- BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.