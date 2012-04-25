版本:
TEXT-S&P raises National Oilwell Varco to 'A'

Overview	
     -- National Oilwell Varco should continue to benefit from strong demand 	
for drilling and production equipment as a result of robust crude oil prices.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on National Oilwell Varco 	
to 'A' from 'A-'.	
     -- We are also raising our senior unsecured rating on National Oilwell 	
Varco to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation the company will continue 	
to benefit from its strong competitive position and resulting operational 	
performance.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Houston, Texas-based National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)
to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our rating
on NOV's $501 million senior unsecured debt to 'A-' (one notch below the 	
corporate credit rating) from 'BBB+'. 	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects the very strong financial performance of NOV and our 	
expectation that financial measures will remain strong through weak points in 	
the business cycle. Additionally, through acquisitions such as NKT Flexibles, 	
Ameron International Corp., and the recently announced acquisition of Wilson 	
distribution business from Schlumberger, NOV has both broadened its offerings 	
and strengthened its position within its business segments, particularly rig 	
technology. 	
	
The ratings on NOV reflect the company's "strong" business profile and 	
"modest" financial profile (as our criteria define the terms). NOV has a solid 	
business franchise as an equipment provider to the oil and gas industry and 	
leading market positions in multiple products and services. Good operating 	
performance, the ability to generate operating cash flow well in excess of 	
ongoing capital spending requirements, and a moderate financial policy with 	
modest debt leverage and "strong" liquidity also support the rating. The 	
company operates in a cyclical industry, with its revenues ultimately tied to 	
the investment levels of its oil and gas exploration and production company 	
customers. Its also competes with certain other large, financially strong 	
oilfield service companies that offer a wide range of products and services. 	
We expect that NOV's competitive position will continue to enable it to 	
successfully compete with these peers. 	
	
NOV operates in three business segments: rig technology, petroleum services 	
and supplies, and distribution and transmission. The rig technology segment is 	
NOV's largest and most profitable, and it accounted for about 50% of revenues 	
and almost 65% of reported operating profits during 2011. The rig technology 	
group generally lags behind the commodity cycle by a few quarters, reflecting 	
the timing of its backlog. In the rig technology business, NOV's competitive 	
position benefits from a leading position in the manufacturing of rig 	
components and growing market share of equipment used in floating production 	
storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels. Further support comes from this 	
segment's large installed base of its equipment that provides stable 	
maintenance and repair revenues. NOV's petroleum services and supplies 	
segment, and distribution and transmission business provide consumable goods 	
and services. Broadly, the company enjoys a leading position in many market 	
segments, with a particular strength in oilfield tubular services where demand 	
tends to be relatively stable throughout the business cycle. 	
	
Sustained improvements in crude oil prices since mid-2010 have spurred 	
increased construction of rigs and production facilities globally, benefitting 	
virtually almost all of NOV's business lines. Thus, the company's capital 	
equipment backlog was a robust $10.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, double the 	
2010 level. Particularly beneficial for NOV, given its business mix, has been 	
the industrywide growth in unconventional shale-based drilling and in 	
deepwater projects. In particular, we expect robust crude oil prices to 	
support further growth, especially in international markets. 	
	
Increased business activity and higher prices have buoyed NOV's financial 	
performance, with significant sequential improvement during 2011, with FF0 to 	
debt of over 100% and debt leverage below 0.5x. We expect financial 	
performance to remain strong over the next 12 to 18 months. Our forecasted 	
performance assumes revenue growth slows to 15% due to lower North American 	
demand and that gross margins stay about the five-year average of 34%. 	
Additionally, we estimate capital expenditures to be between $650 million and 	
$700 million, and total acquisitions of $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion. Based on 	
these assumptions, we expect NOV to generate about $3.75 billion to $4.0 	
billion of EBITDA with free cash flow of $1.75 billion to $2.0 billion in 	
2012. We expect the resulting financial measures to remain very strong, with 	
FFO to debt of well over 100% and debt leverage of 0.5x or less. Over time, we 	
believe that NOV could draw down its current liquidity to fund additional 	
acquisitions and expanded capital spending. Additionally, we currently do not 	
expect NOV's strong cash balances to be used for large share repurchase 	
programs or special dividends. Large acquisitions should be prudently financed 	
such that the company maintains its low debt leverage and strong cash flow 	
measures.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess NOV's liquidity to be strong. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had 	
about $3.5 billion in cash (about $3.3 billion outside the U.S.) and about 	
$1.1 billion in availability under its $2 billion revolving credit facility 	
due 2013. We expect that:	
     -- NOV should generate free cash flow of $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion;	
     -- Total acquisitions during 2012 could range between $1.5 million and $2 	
billion;	
     -- Small to midsize acquisitions will be funded with cash on hand; 	
     -- Financial policies toward dividends and share repurchases will remain 	
conservative; and	
     -- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next 	
18 months.	
	
Other factors include NOV's good standing in the capital markets, good cash 	
flow generation during weak business conditions because of its low capital 	
spending needs, and a consistent track record of conservative financial 	
policies.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on NOV reflects our expectation that NOV will continue to 	
benefit from its strong competitive position and resulting operational 	
performance, in addition to conservative financial policies that should help 	
sustain strong financial measures such as FFO to debt above 50%. 	
	
A downgrade could occur if FFO to debt fell below 45%. This would require a 	
reversal of NOV's conservative financial policies combined with a prolonged 	
market downturn that drained cash and significantly raised debt levels. To 	
give a frame of reference, assuming stable margins, the company would need to 	
meaningfully increase debt levels by over $6.0 billion. The company would have 	
to take on a significant all debt financed transaction in order for this 	
scenario to occur.	
	
An upgrade would require NOV to improve its business risk by diversifying its 	
product offerings and lessen its dependence on the drilling and production 	
sectors of the exploration and production sector. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
National Oilwell Varco Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Stable/--        A-/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 BBB+	
	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

