TEXT-S&P cuts grandfathered debt ratings on 4 German, Austrian banks

Overview
     -- Following a review of our ratings on the grandfathered debt 
obligations of Germany-based Landesbank Hessen (Helaba), DekaBank Deutsche 
Girozentrale, and Westdeutsche Immobilienbank (WIB), and Austria-based Hypo 
NOE Gruppe, Oberoesterreichische Landesbank, and Unicredit Bank Austria, we 
are now applying our criteria on rating government-related entities (GREs) to 
these obligations.
     -- We believe that these obligations benefit from an extremely high 
likelihood of extraordinary government support as our criteria define it.
     -- We are therefore lowering our debt ratings by one notch on 
grandfathered obligations issued by Helaba, Hypo NOE, Oberoesterreichische 
Landesbank, and Unicredit Bank Austria, and affirming the ratings on the 
grandfathered obligations issued by DekaBank and WIB.
     -- At the same time, we are removing the outlooks from our issue ratings 
on these debt obligations. 
     -- Our counterparty credit and other debt ratings on these six banks are 
not affected by these rating actions. 
 
Rating Action
On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered by one notch its 
issue ratings on grandfathered debt issued by Germany-based Landesbank 
Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba), Austria-based HYPO NOE Gruppe
Bank AG, Austria-based Oberoesterreichische Landesbank AG; and UniCredit Bank 
Austria AG. At the same time, the respective issue ratings on grandfathered 
debt issued by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale and Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank 
(WIB) were affirmed. 

At the same time, we removed the stable outlook on all grandfathered debt of 
DekaBank, and removed the negative outlooks on all other banks' grandfathered 
debt, which we initially assigned to indicate uncertainties about the future 
ownership and the guarantors' ongoing commitment to honor the guarantees in a 
timely fashion.  

Rationale
The rating actions reflect our review of the grandfathered debt obligations, 
applying our current criteria for government-related entities (GREs). We 
consider that, by applying our GRE criteria on these debt obligations, we 
better reflect our current view of and future developments that could affect 
our view of the likelihood of extraordinary government support on these debt 
obligations. By applying our GRE criteria only to the banks' grandfathered 
debt, we distinguish our ratings on grandfathering-guaranteed debt from our 
ratings on the banks' other debt obligations, which do not benefit from a 
grandfathering guarantee. 

In our view, the grandfathered debt will benefit from an "extremely high" 
likelihood of extraordinary government support as we define it, based on our 
assessment of its "critical" role for and "very strong" link to the banks' 
respective governments. 

We currently believe that a default of any of the six banks on their 
grandfathered debt would have a "critical" impact for its government for the 
following reasons: 
     -- All grandfathered debt obligations benefit from guarantees issued by 
public authorities as specified in the respective legislation governing these 
entities. 
     -- The respective authorities maintained existing guarantees and provided 
new debt guarantees during the transition process that followed the decision 
to abolish state guarantees as requested by the European Commission (EC). In 
our view, these guarantees served a central purpose of maintaining trust and 
financial market stability, and avoiding reputational risks.
     -- At least as long as the states have material ties to and influence 
over the respective banks, exploiting the wording of the respective laws and 
not honoring the guarantees in a timely fashion would create significant 
reputational risk for the states and their own standing in the markets.
 
Regarding the grandfathered debt, our current view of the "very strong" link 
to the government is based on the following considerations:
     -- All grandfathered debt benefits by definition from a form of legally 
enforceable public guarantee until maturity, which provides a durable link to 
and an incentive for the government to support the banks if needed to make 
payments on these obligations.
     -- Nonpayment on grandfathered debt could significantly affect the 
respective public authorities' reputation because they are publicly associated 
with these debt instruments due to remaining ties to the respective issuers. 
     -- The public authorities in Germany and Austria have demonstrated a 
track record of supporting banking institutions that are systemically 
important or to which they are closely tied, for example, through full or 
partial ownership.

To derive the ratings on grandfathered debt, we apply table 4 of our GRE 
criteria. We do not equalize our ratings on grandfathered debt with those on 
the guarantors in the case of Landesbanks because the wording of the 
grandfathering guarantee does not sufficiently specify that the guarantor is 
obliged to service the guaranteed obligations on the dates on which payments 
are due. We do not equalize our ratings on grandfathered debt with those on 
the guarantors in the case of Austrian banks because the guarantee is one of 
collection. 

The application of GRE criteria had no impact on our ratings on grandfathered 
debt issued by DekaBank and WIB because we already lowered the ratings based 
on a change in ownership in April 2011 in the case of Dekabank, and because of 
the previous ownership of WestLB AG until July 2012 in the case of WIB.

The rating on Unicredit Bank Austria's grandfathered debt is one additional 
notch lower than indicated by table 4 of our GRE criteria. This is due to the 
indirect link to the City of Vienna (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+), which 
allows for a gradual transition in the role and link, potentially leading to a 
weakening of the likelihood of extraordinary government support over time, in 
our view.

Any positive or negative rating action on the grandfathered debt would most 
likely be based on the following factors:
     -- Developments that could lead us to change our assessment of the role 
or link to the respective states with regard to grandfathered debt;
     -- Positive or negative rating actions on the guarantors; or
     -- A lowering of the stand-alone credit profiles of the respective banks. 
 
Background On Grandfathered Debt Obligations:
Grandfathered debt obligations of German Landesbanks and DekaBank are those 
incurred between July 19, 2001, and July 18, 2005, and maturing between July 
19, 2005, and Dec. 31, 2015, as well as any obligations issued until July 18, 
2001, irrespective of their maturity. 

Grandfathered debt obligations of Austrian Landesbanks are those incurred up 
to April 2, 2003, irrespective of their maturity, and obligations incurred 
between April 3, 2003, and April 1, 2007, that mature by Sept. 30, 2017. 

The grandfathering followed the abolition of state guarantees, which was 
enforced by the EC in 2001 on German Landesbanks and in 2003 on Austrian 
Landeshypothekenbanks. The EC granted Landesbanks a "transition period" 
between July 2001 and July 2005 and the Austrian Landesbanks between April 
2003 and April 2007 that allowed banks to continue issuing guaranteed debt to 
prepare for the new environment without state guarantees. 

Grandfathered debt obligations of UniCredit Bank Austria incurred until 
year-end 2001 benefit from a deficiency guarantee from the city of Vienna 
through the city's shell holding company Anteilsverwaltung Zentralsparkasse 
(AVZ; not rated).

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 
     -- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 
 
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                     To        From

Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)
Grandfathered debt ratings           AA-       AA/Negative
 
HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG
Grandfathered debt ratings           AA        AA+/Negative
 
Oberoesterreichische Landesbank AG
Grandfathered debt ratings           AA        AA+/Negative
 
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Grandfathered debt ratings           AA-       AA/Negative
 
 
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
Grandfathered debt ratings           AA-       AA-/Stable
 
Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
Grandfathered debt ratings           A+        A+/Negative
 



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

