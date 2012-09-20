版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 23:08 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates RadNet Management proposed credit facilities

Sept 20 Moody's rates RadNet Management proposed credit facilities Ba3

