TEXT-S&P rates Attachmate first-lien credit facility

Overview
-- U.S. host connectivity and systems and security management provider
Attachmate intends to pay dividends of $585 million to sponsors,
with proceeds from incremental debt as part of refinancing existing senior
secured facilities and from existing cash on hand.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- In addition, we are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating to the
company's $1.14 billion senior secured first-lien credit facility with a
recovery rating of '1'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Attachmate's
operating performance will continue to improve following the integration of
the Novell acquisition.
Rating Action
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its existing
'B' corporate credit rating on Houston-based host connectivity and systems and
security management provider Attachmate Corp. The outlook remains stable.
Attachmate is one of four business units in a privately held enterprise
software holding company named The Attachmate Group Inc. The other three
business units are Novell, NetIQ, and SUSE. The senior secured facilities are
secured by substantially all the assets of The Attachmate Group.
Additionally, we assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating to the company's $1.14
billion senior secured first-lien credit facility (co-issued by NetIQ Corp. &
Novell Inc.), which includes a $1.1 billion first-lien term loan due 2018 and
a $40 million revolving credit facility due 2017. The recovery rating is '1',
indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
The company also has a $400 million second-lien term loan that we do not rate.
Attachmate intends to use the proceeds from the first- and second-lien term
loan facilities, after the repayment of existing credit facilities, along with
about $276 million of existing cash, to pay dividends of $585 million to the
sponsors.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our expectation that Attachmate will generate good free
operating cash flow (FOCF) and the substantial progress made in its
integration of Novell, which it acquired in April 2011. Attachmate had
identified substantial operational and end-market synergies and expects to
fully realize the planned benefits by June 2012, the most considerable of
which is from reduction-in-force, which the company already implemented by
September 2011. However, the rating reflects its aggressive financial policy,
with the proposed dividend recapitalization at about a year after a
transformative acquisition, while still facing the challenge of reversing the
negative revenue trend at Novell.
For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, total revenue has declined modestly.
Legacy Attachmate has experienced revenue growth while Novell's has been under
pressure, with revenue declines due to the establishment of post-closing
business unit structure and the extended closing period for the acquisition.
Overall profitability is good, in the high-30% area, and we expect it to
remain at the current level as the cost-reduction plan has been mostly
complete.
As part of the Novell acquisition, a significant amount of Novell's deferred
revenue cannot be recognized in accordance with GAAP. As a result, we believe
that cash flow metrics rather than debt to EBITDA metrics currently better
reflect both the company's underlying operating performance and its credit
quality. Pro forma for the dividend financing, we estimate Attachmate's ratio
of FOCF to debt to be in the high-single-digit area, which is good for the
rating. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma debt to EBITDA is
about 8x, on a GAAP-basis.
We view Attachmate's business risk as "weak" (as defined in our criteria). The
company has a narrow product portfolio, consisting of its host connectivity
business and a systems and security product line. The host connectivity
business has significant market share in its modestly declining, mature
market. The systems and security management business, which consists of
Attachmate's NetIQ and Novell's Identity/Security Management and Systems and
Resource Management businesses, serves the growing markets related to security
and storage and is subject to more competition. The remaining businesses
include its mature Novell Collaboration Solutions and its SUSE Linux solution,
which could represent an area for growth, where Novell holds a No. 2 market
share position and demand for Linux-based products is likely to continue to
grow.
The financial profile of Attachmate is "highly leveraged" (as defined in our
criteria). The company has demonstrated an aggressive financial policy with
the proposed dividend recapitalization, which weakens its credit metrics and
liquidity, while still facing the challenge of reversing negative business
trends in some business segments. Despite that, we expect the company to
generate good FOCF, above $120 million annually.
Liquidity
Attachmate has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria), with sources
of cash likely to exceed uses for at least the next 12 to 24 months. Cash
sources include cash and short-term investment balances of approximately $100
million, pro forma for cash to fund the dividend payment, and expected
positive FOCF in the intermediate term. Additional liquidity is provided by
the company's $40 million revolving credit facility. We expect uses to include
moderate growth-related working capital investments, and annual capital
expenditures of less than $20 million.
Relevant aspects of Attachmate's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We see sources to be in excess of uses for the next 24 months, in part
reflecting no near-term debt maturities;
-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even
with a 15%-20% decline in EBITDA from December 2011 latest-12-month levels;
-- Material additional acquisitions are not expected or incorporated in
the current rating; and
-- Adequate headroom under the financial maintenance covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Attachmate's operating
performance will continue to improve following the integration of the Novell
acquisition. We could raise the rating if Attachmate can grow organically by
improving its Novell and NetIQ businesses without significantly affecting the
company's profitability, while sustaining their leverage at its current level.
We could consider a downgrade if the reduced headcount contributes to
higher-than-expected revenue declines, or if the company engages in additional
shareholder-friendly initiatives, leading to depressed FOCF and leverage
sustained above 8x.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Attachmate Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 1
New Ratings
Attachmate Corp.
NetIQ Corp
Novell Inc.
Senior Secured
US$1.1 bil 1st-lien term bank ln BB-
due 2018
Recovery Rating 1
US$40 mil 1st-lien revolver bank ln BB-
due 2017
Recovery Rating 1