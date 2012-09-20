版本:
TEXT-S&P Rates Westgate Resorts 2012-2 LLC notes

OVERVIEW
     -- Westgate Resorts 2012-2 LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed 
by deeded vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A, B, and C notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's timely interest and 
ultimate principal payments, the legal structure, the initial and future 
lessees' estimated credit quality, and the manager's experience, among other 
factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today assigned its ratings to Westgate Resorts 2012-2 LLC's $221 
million timeshare-collateralized notes (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by deeded 
vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.

The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the 
form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available 
excess spread; and our view of Westgate Resorts Ltd.'s servicing ability and 
experience in the timeshare market.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: Westgate Resorts 2012-2 LLC, Sept. 13, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments in Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- Credit FAQ: Can the U.S. Timeshare Industry Continue its Sales Growth 
Rebound?, Feb. 6, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed, 
Aug. 12, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 
Assessment, May 28, 2009
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006 
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, Oct. 8, 2003 
 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Westgate Resorts 2012-2 LLC
 
Class       Rating       Amount

A           A (sf)          141
B           BBB (sf)         49
C           BB (sf)          31

