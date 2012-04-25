TEXT-Fitch revises Occidental Petroleum Corp outlook

April 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Occidental Petroleum Corporation's
(NYSE: OXY) ratings as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior Unsecured Revolver and Notes at 'A';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
The Rating Outlook is Positive. Approximately $5.87 billion in debt is affected
by this rating action
Rating Rationale: OXY's ratings reflect the company's large size, strong
operational track record, diverse resource base, significant exposure to liquids
(73.9% of 2011 production was oil and NGLs, among the highest for any upstream
peer); robust cash flow generation, and low debt levels, which remain at the
upper end of the range for the 'A' category and are comparable to levels seen at
larger integrated oil companies. The company also enjoys modest integration
benefits (chemicals and midstream) which account for approximately 15% of total
earnings, and low geological risk, stemming from its enhanced oil recovery (EOR)
strategy.
Credit concerns are minimal and center on the possibility of a leveraging
transaction; exposure to the politically volatile Middle East and North Africa
(MENA) region (36% of 2011 production and 37% of reserves); the need for
periodic property acquisitions as part of the company's EOR model, and
transparency issues associated with commodities trader Phibro. With visible
longer-term production growth of 5 - 8% over the next several years, and a large
backlog of higher margin opportunities in U.S. onshore plays and elsewhere,
Fitch believes there is limited need to go out and do a leveraging deal to grow.
Fitch also has a positive view of the appointment of Steve Chazen as CEO in
2011. Under Chazen's longstanding tenure as CFO, financial policy at the company
has been very conservative and is expected to remain so.
Recent Financial Performance: OXY's latest twelve months (LTM) financial
performance has been very strong, prompted by high oil prices. As calculated by
Fitch, for the period ending Dec. 31, 2011, OXY generated near-record EBITDA of
$14.43 billion versus $11.05 billion the year prior, resulting in debt/EBITDA
leverage of just 0.4 times (x), EBITDA/gross interest coverage of 37.6x, and
FFO-interest coverage of 31.9x. Free cash flow was $3.3 billion, comprised of
cash flow from operations of $12.31 billion minus capex of $7.52 billion and
common dividends of $1.44 billion. Under Fitch's base case assumptions
($87.50/bbl WTI and $3.25/mcf natural gas), the agency anticipates the company
will be strongly FCF positive in 2012 despite record high capex of $8.3 billion.
Upstream Performance: OXY's 2011 operational metrics were reasonable, but were
negatively impacted by a relatively light year of reserve additions. As
calculated by Fitch, OXY's total proven reserves grew a modest 0.3% to 3.176
billion, as stronger reserve growth in the U.S. was significantly offset by
reserve debookings linked with lower natural gas prices, and on the oil side,
debookings linked to production sharing contracts (PSCs). All-in reserve
replacement was a modest 103% but remain solid on a three year basis at 150%. At
year-end 2011 approximately 1.0 million boe of OXY's reserves were PSC-linked.
Proven developed reserves remained high at 76% of the company's total reserves.
OXY's one year FD&A rose to $39.34/boe, in large part due to low reserve adds
mentioned above, but three year FD&A remained strong at $19.64/boe.
Liquidity: OXY's liquidity remains very robust. Cash on hand at year end was
$3.78 billion, and the company's $2.0 billion credit facility (maturing 2016)
remained untapped. Covenant restrictions on the revolver are light and exclude
MAC clauses or ratings triggers. Covenants include maximum adjusted
debt/adjusted tangible net worth of 2.6x and a change of control put. The
revolver also has a $1.0 billion sub limit for Letters of Credit (LCs). OXY
maintains a CP program to fund seasonal cash needs. Near-term maturities are
light, with nothing due until 2013 when $600 million in 1.45% notes come due and
no major maturities following that until 2016. Fitch does not view share
repurchases as a significant credit issue, given the company's track record of
buying back shares out of FCF and historical preference for funding growth over
repurchases.
Other Liabilities: OXY's other obligations are manageable. The company's 2011
Asset Retirement Obligation (ARO) increased to $1.089 billion from $800 the year
prior, due primarily to acquisitions. Total rental expense at year-end 2011 was
$144 million and was primarily linked to leases for railcars, power plants,
manufacturing facilities, tankage, and office space. Environmental reserves were
$360 million at year-end 2011 and covered expected costs at 160 sites. The
funding deficit on the company's pension at year-end 2011 was negative $125
million, which is very modest when scaled to OXY's underlying cash flows.
Catalysts for Future Rating Action: Catalysts for positive rating actions
include continued strong operational performance and maintenance of conservative
balance sheet debt levels, including total debt/boe of 1p reserves of less than
$2.50/boe and E&P debt/flowing barrel of less than $12,000/barrel.
Catalysts for negative rating action include a change in philosophy on use of
the balance sheet; a major operational issue; a sustained collapse in crude
prices without offsetting adjustments to the capital program; or a large
increase in the scope of Phibro's trading activities.