TEXT-S&P revises CPM Holdings recovery rating

April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its
recovery rating on senior secured notes issued by Waterloo, Iowa-based CPM
Holdings Inc. to '3' from '4'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation
for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders following a payment default.
Our recovery expectation has increased because of the agriculture equipment
manufacturer's recent repurchase of about $38 million of its senior secured
notes; $162 million remains outstanding. CPM's capital structure also includes
an unrated $14.5 million asset-backed revolving credit facility due 2013.
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CPM Holdings
Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on CPM Holdings Inc.
remain unchanged. For the corporate credit rating rationale, please see our
summary analysis published Jan. 26, 2012.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
CPM Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Senior secured notes B+ B+
Recovery rating 3 4