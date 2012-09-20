版本:
TEXT-S&P cut Baker & Taylor to 'B-'

Overview
     -- Privately-held North Carolina-based Baker & Taylor Acquisitions 
Corp.'s fourth-quarter operating performance was weaker than we expected and 
the company's proposed debt refinancing higher interest rates will weaken its 
credit protection measures.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-' 
from 'B'. The outlook is stable.
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' senior secured debt rating and '1' recovery 
rating to the company's proposed $245 million revolving credit facility and 
$45 million FILO tranche--both maturing in 2016--and assigning our 'CCC' and 
'6' recovery rating to the company's $150 million senior secured second lien 
notes due 2017.
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that Baker & Taylor's will 
maintain adequate liquidity following the refinancing, despite our expectation 
of continued revenue pressure in its retail segment. 
Rating Action
On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Charlotte, N.C.-based Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp. to 
'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' senior secured debt rating to Baker & 
Taylor's proposed $245 million revolving credit facility due 2016 and $45 
million FILO tranche due in 2016. We also assigned this debt a recovery rating 
of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for 
lenders in the event of a payment default. 

Concurrently, we assigned our 'CCC' issue-level rating to the company's 
proposed $150 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2017. We also 
assigned this debt a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of 
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment 
default. 

Furthermore, we lowered our senior secured debt rating on the company's $165 
million senior secured second-lien notes due 2013 to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The 
recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectations for negligible (0% to 
10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

According to the company, it intends to use the proceeds from these new issues 
to pay in full all amounts outstanding under its existing revolving credit 
facility and existing notes. Upon completion of the refinancing, we will 
withdraw our ratings on the $165 million second-lien notes. 

Rationale
The ratings on privately held, Charlotte, N.C.-based Baker & Taylor reflect 
our assessment that the financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and its 
business risk profile is "vulnerable." The company's financial risk profile 
reflects its highly leveraged capital structure following the refinancing, 
thin credit protection measures, and modest free operating cash flow (FOCF) 
generation. Credit protection metrics deteriorated for the fiscal year ended 
June 29, 2012, because of lower EBITDA. This in turn was due in part to the 
bankruptcy of Borders, a major customer in the retail segment, as well as 
continued softness with its other retail customers. Declining cash flow 
resulted in weakened credit protection measures, with total debt to EBITDA of 
5.8x, EBITDA to interest of 1.7x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total 
debt of 11.7% at year-end, compared with 4.3x, 2.2x, and 15.8%, respectively 
in the prior year. 

Our forecast for Baker & Taylor assumes that:
     -- Revenues remain pressured in the retail segment and decline in the 
low- to mid-single digits in fiscal 2013 and 2014. 
     -- Gross margin remains relatively flat, given the company's focus on its 
higher-margin library and education segment, offset by the lower retail 
segment's margins.
     -- Capital expenditures will be $18 million or less.
     -- Modest free cash flow will be less than $10 million.

We estimate that total debt (including unrated third-lien notes and holding 
company debt) to EBITDA will remain in the 6.5x area, EBITDA to interest 
coverage will be in the 1.3x area, and FFO to total debt will be in the 8.5% 
area. We believe that the company will use some of its modest FOCF for debt 
repayment, but that it will not materially reduce leverage over the next 
several years.

In terms of Baker & Taylor's "vulnerable" business risk profile, we believe 
that the company will continue to be susceptible to small changes in costs 
(especially higher freight costs), given its low operating margins as a 
distributor. Customer concentration is also a risk, especially given the 
rapidly changing landscape in its retail segment. Still, we estimate that the 
company will benefit from its continued focus on cost control. We believe the 
company will focus mainly on extensions of its library and educational 
business, and digital media initiatives. Also, we expect limited acquisition 
activity in the near term, given its thin FOCF.

Liquidity
We believe Baker & Taylor's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs over the 
next 12 months. Also, we expect that there should be no significant shortfall 
in liquidity over this time frame, given that the company has minimal debt 
maturities until 2016. Our view of the company's liquidity profile 
incorporates the following expectations:

     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash and availability under its 
revolving credit facility) to exceed uses by 1.2x or more.
     -- We also expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA declines by 15%.
     -- We do not expect Baker & Taylor to have any covenant issues, even if 
there is a 15% decline in EBITDA, because covenants do not apply unless 
availability falls below a prescribed percentage of the revolving credit 
facility.

We expect cash flow from operations and borrowing under the company's bank 
facilities to be sufficient for working capital needs (especially in seasonal 
peaks during the September and December quarters) and capital expenditures. We 
believe that the company could use modest FOCF for debt repayment or very 
small-sized acquisitions in the consolidating industry.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
Baker & Taylor, to be published as soon as possible after this report on 
RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our outlook on Baker & Taylor is stable. We expect the company to maintain 
current levels of margins and profitability measures, despite our expectations 
for negative sales growth in the retail segment in fiscal 2013 and 2014. 

We could downgrade the company if Baker & Taylor's liquidity position 
deteriorates or it loses a major customer, resulting in much lower EBITDA and, 
consequently, thinner cash flow protection measures. In addition, if revenues 
decline in the mid- to high-single digit range and gross margin contracts by 
50 basis points (bps) or more, or some combination of the two, we estimate 
that EBITDA to interest coverage will be less than 1x. We would then consider 
lowering the rating.

Although unlikely in the near term, we could raise the rating if we see 
meaningful new customer additions resulting in improved operating performance 
and credit protection measures, including debt leverage in the 5.5x area or 
less. We estimate that this could occur if we see a combination of positive 
sales growth, gross margin improvement (150 bps or more), or debt reduction. 
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
Ratings List

Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
                                      To             From
Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating              B-/Stable/--   B/Stable/--
  Second-Lien Notes                   CCC            CCC+
   Recovery Rating                    6              6

New Ratings

Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp.
 Senior Secured
  $245 mil revolver due 2016         B+
   Recovery Rating                   1
  $45 mil FILO tranche due 2016      B+
   Recovery Rating                   1
  $150 mil second-lien nts due 2017  CCC
   Recovery Rating                   6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

