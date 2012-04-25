版本:
TEXT-S&P may still raise Lam Research 'BB+' rating

Overview	
     -- We are raising the ratings on U.S. semiconductor manufacturing 	
equipment provider Lam Research based on an improved business risk
profile 	
following the pending merger with Novellus Systems Inc. (unrated) in a 	
stock-for-stock transaction valued at about $3.3 billion.	
     -- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', 	
assigning a positive outlook, and removing the rating from CreditWatch.	
     -- We are also raising the issue-level ratings on the company's $450 	
million senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2016 and $450 senior unsecured 	
convertible bonds due 2018 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.	
     -- The positive rating outlook reflects our view of potentially enhanced 	
profitability and a leadership position if the merger integration is 	
successful and Lam Research maintains its current financial risk profile.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on 	
Lam Research Corp. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and removed the rating from 	
CreditWatch, where it was listed with positive implications on Dec. 15, 2011. 	
The outlook is positive.	
	
The rating change reflects the company's expanded leadership position beyond 	
its previously narrow business focus to include adjacent markets within the 	
wafer fabrication equipment industry, while maintaining its "intermediate" 	
financial risk profile after the stock-for-stock merger with Novellus.  	
	
We are also raising the issue-level ratings on the company's $450 million 	
senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2016 and $450 senior unsecured 	
convertible bonds due 2018 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.	
	
Rationale	
Lam Research is a global producer of plasma etch and single-wafer cleaning 	
tools used to manufacture memory, logic, and micro-electromechanical system 	
devices.	
	
We placed Lam Research's ratings on CreditWatch following the announcement 	
that the company will merge with Novellus Systems Inc. in a stock-for-stock 	
transaction valued at about $3.3 billion or 1.125 shares of Lam Research for 	
each share of Novellus. We view the proposed merger as a positive for our 	
assessment of Lam Research's business risk profile as the company expands its 	
leadership positions beyond its previously narrow business focus in plasma 	
etch and single-wafer clean segments of the semiconductor wafer equipment 	
addressable market. Novellus is a leader in deposition and surface preparation 	
semiconductor equipment, with sales and EBITDA at approximately half of Lam 	
Research's current size. As a result, we revised Lam Research's business risk 	
profile to "satisfactory" from "fair."	
	
We continue to view Lam Research's financial risk profile as intermediate. Pro 	
forma for the transaction, funded debt will increase due to the assumption of 	
Novellus' existing $700 million of debt, thereby increasing pro forma 	
debt-to-EBITDA to 1.9x from about 1.7x (for Lam Research stand-alone) at the 	
quarter ended March 31, 2012. Although the pro forma leverage increases, it is 	
currently strong for our assessment of the company's intermediate financial 	
risk profile, which incorporates our view that the company's credit metrics 	
may fluctuate significantly along with the industry cycle. In the severe 	
industry downturn in 2009, Lam Research's debt-to-EBITDA temporarily exceeded 	
6x, but recovered to below 1x the following year.	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is "adequate," but limited to unrestricted cash and short-term 	
investments of about $3.4 billion (including Novellus' cash) as of March 31, 	
2012, and combined adjusted free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about $780 	
million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, as Lam Research currently has 	
no revolving credit facility. As a result, Standard & Poor's views the 	
company's existing cash balances as a key liquidity source. Additionally, the 	
company intends to use a portion of the existing cash balance and FOCF to fund 	
its planned $1.6 billion share repurchase program to be executed over the 12 	
months after the closing of the merger with Novellus. We believe Lam 	
Research's FOCF will still be sufficient to cover its working capital and 	
capital expenditure needs.	
	
Additional relevant aspects of the company's liquidity, in our view, are as 	
follows: 	
     -- We expect ratio of cash sources to uses to be materially above 1.2x in 	
the near term. 	
     -- We believe that sources will exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 	
decline by 50% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012.	
     -- Material additional acquisitions are not expected or incorporated in 	
the current rating.	
	
Outlook+	
The outlook is positive, reflecting the company's expanded leadership 	
positions beyond its previously narrow business focus to include adjacent 	
markets within the wafer fabrication equipment industry and a continued 	
moderate financial policy after the stock-for-stock merger with Novellus. We 	
could upgrade the company to 'BBB' if it successfully integrates the merger 	
with Novellus and achieves the $100 million cost synergies as outlined, while 	
maintaining its current pro forma financial profile. We could revise the 	
outlook to stable if the company experiences difficulty with the integration 	
of Novellus, leading to sustained leverage in excess of 2.5x throughout an 	
industry cycle.  	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Lam Research Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Positive/--   BB+/Watch Pos/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BB+/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

