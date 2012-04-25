TEXT-S&P raises Georgia Gulf Corp to 'BB-'

Overview
-- U.S. commodity chemical and building products maker Georgia Gulf
Corp.'s credit quality has been strengthening through earnings
improvement and
debt reduction.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Georgia Gulf by one
notch to 'BB-' and our senior secured debt rating by two notches to 'BB', both
from 'B+'.
-- All our ratings on Georgia Gulf remain on CreditWatch with positive
implications pending the outcome of Westlake Chemical Corp.'s offer to acquire
Georgia Gulf.
Rating Action
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Georgia Gulf Corp. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time, we
raised our senior secured debt rating on Georgia Gulf Corp. to 'BB' with a
recovery rating of '2' from 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3'. The '2' senior
secured recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial (70%-90%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
All our ratings on Georgia Gulf remain on CreditWatch with positive
implications pending the outcome of Westlake Chemical Corp.'s offer to acquire
Georgia Gulf.
Rationale
The one-notch upgrade follows significant strengthening in credit measures
through earnings improvement and debt reduction since 2009, when the company
completed a debt restructuring that included a debt for equity exchange. The
additional notch of improvement in the senior secured debt rating results from
our updated recovery analysis.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, total adjusted debt was about $620 million, with debt to
EBITDA of about 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 30%. We
adjust debt to include capitalized operating leases as well as tax-effected
postretirement, environmental, and asset retirement liabilities. At the
current ratings, we expect FFO to debt to average 20%-25%. As a result, there
is cushion in the ratings for earnings and cash flow volatility, as well as
seasonal and price-related working capital increases. The company should also
be able to execute some debt-funded capital spending or acquisitions while
maintaining credit quality.
The ratings reflect our assessment of Georgia Gulf's business profile as
"weak" and financial profile as "significant."
Based in Atlanta, Georgia Gulf is an integrated vinyls and building materials
producer operating a primarily commodity business with some volatility in
earnings and cash flow. Georgia Gulf is an integrated producer of PVC building
and home improvement products, PVC resin, and aromatic chemicals, with 2011
revenue of $3.2 billion. It also sells caustic soda, a co-product resulting
from its backward integration into chlorine, which is used in PVC production.
Georgia Gulf is among the top four U.S. producers of PVC. It also benefits
from favorable long-term demand growth prospects linked to economic output and
the housing market, and a significant degree of backward integration into
major inputs (like chlorine) and value-added PVC products. Relative to its
competitors, it is also well forward-integrated into PVC end products (window
and door components, siding, and pipe), mainly as a result of its 2006
acquisition of the Royal Group. Still, demand remains susceptible to cyclical
downturns, and operating performance is vulnerable to large supply additions
by competitors. A recent increase in PVC exports, which has offset weakness in
domestic demand, depends at least partly on the continuation of favorable
ethylene prices in North America and favorable exchange rates.
During the past couple of years, better operating performance has resulted
from volume gains and cost reductions. However, like many commodity chemical
companies, Georgia Gulf's fourth quarter 2011 performance weakened as a result
of industry destocking, high raw material costs, and lower selling prices in
some product categories. But we expect this weakness to have been temporary
based on current industry conditions and our expectation for modest global
economic growth in 2012. Although return on capital improved after the debt
restructuring and is currently near 10%, EBITDA margins remain low, at
approximately 8%. During the next few years, we expect operating performance
to continue to strengthen, given our outlook for continued economic growth and
recovery in the U.S. housing market--a critical source of demand for the
company's products. Key elements of our forecast include:
-- Relatively flat EBITDA generation in 2012 compared with 2011. Although
results should improve sequentially from weak fourth-quarter 2011 levels, we
expect the company to experience increased operating costs and lower
production in connection with a major chloralkali turnaround in the second
quarter of 2012, as well as a modestly unfavorable impact of repricing
ethylene supply contracts.
-- A potential increase in the combined amount of capital spending and
acquisitions ($138 million in 2011). This amount could rise significantly
after 2012 if the company proceeds with plans to expand its chlorine
integration (currently about 50%), but this could also materially increase
profitability.
-- A modest boost in U.S. housing starts in 2012, with accelerated
improvement thereafter.
-- Continued favorable U.S. natural gas costs.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" in our assessment. We expect the company's sources of
funds to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
Georgia Gulf had $285 million available under its $300 million asset-based
lending (ABL) revolving credit facility, which matures in 2016. It also had
$89 million in cash balances. Liquidity typically dips early in the year, in
connection with a seasonal working capital increase, and expands later in the
year. The ABL is subject to a springing fixed-charge coverage covenant of
1.1x, which applies if excess availability is less than $45 million. We expect
availability to remain well above this amount.
Discretionary cash generation is likely to be modest and potentially negative
if Georgia Gulf proceeds with a large chlorine expansion project. The company
could also reinstate a modest dividend (it was suspended in 2009). The debt
maturity profile is favorable, with the ABL maturing in 2016 and the company's
sole note issue ($500 million) in 2017.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Georgia Gulf to
be published later on RatingsDirect.
CreditWatch
All our ratings on Georgia Gulf remain on CreditWatch with positive
implications pending the outcome of Westlake's offer to acquire Georgia Gulf.
If that transaction takes place, we would expect to lower, or potentially
(although less likely) affirm, our ratings on Westlake (currently BBB-/Watch
Neg/--). The rating outcome will depend on the acquisition price and how it is
financed. If the transaction closes, we expect to raise the rating on Georgia
Gulf so it is equal to the rating on Westlake and to assign issue-level
ratings based on a recovery analysis of the new capital structure. The ratings
on Georgia Gulf are on CreditWatch with positive implications because, if
Westlake acquires Georgia Gulf, we expect the corporate credit rating of the
combined entity to be 'BB-' or higher.
If Westlake withdraws its offer for Georgia Gulf, we would expect to affirm
our ratings on Georgia Gulf and remove them from CreditWatch. At the 'BB-'
corporate credit rating we expect Georgia Gulf's FFO to debt to average
20%-25%. Despite industry cyclicality and potentially significant capital
spending to expand chlorine capacity, we believe this performance level is
sustainable based on favorable natural gas costs, prospects for North American
construction markets to gradually strengthen, and our expectation that Georgia
Gulf will use debt prudently to support modest growth initiatives in its core
businesses.
