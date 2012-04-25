版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Georgia Gulf Corp to 'BB-'

Overview	
     -- U.S. commodity chemical and building products maker Georgia Gulf 	
Corp.'s credit quality has been strengthening through earnings
improvement and 	
debt reduction.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Georgia Gulf by one 	
notch to 'BB-' and our senior secured debt rating by two notches to 'BB', both 	
from 'B+'.	
     -- All our ratings on Georgia Gulf remain on CreditWatch with positive 	
implications pending the outcome of Westlake Chemical Corp.'s offer to acquire 	
Georgia Gulf.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Georgia Gulf Corp. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time, we 	
raised our senior secured debt rating on Georgia Gulf Corp. to 'BB' with a 	
recovery rating of '2' from 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3'. The '2' senior 	
secured recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
All our ratings on Georgia Gulf remain on CreditWatch with positive 	
implications pending the outcome of Westlake Chemical Corp.'s offer to acquire 	
Georgia Gulf.	
	
Rationale	
The one-notch upgrade follows significant strengthening in credit measures 	
through earnings improvement and debt reduction since 2009, when the company 	
completed a debt restructuring that included a debt for equity exchange. The 	
additional notch of improvement in the senior secured debt rating results from 	
our updated recovery analysis. 	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, total adjusted debt was about $620 million, with debt to 	
EBITDA of about 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 30%. We 	
adjust debt to include capitalized operating leases as well as tax-effected 	
postretirement, environmental, and asset retirement liabilities. At the 	
current ratings, we expect FFO to debt to average 20%-25%. As a result, there 	
is cushion in the ratings for earnings and cash flow volatility, as well as 	
seasonal and price-related working capital increases. The company should also 	
be able to execute some debt-funded capital spending or acquisitions while 	
maintaining credit quality. 	
	
The ratings reflect our assessment of Georgia Gulf's business profile as 	
"weak" and financial profile as "significant." 	
	
Based in Atlanta, Georgia Gulf is an integrated vinyls and building materials 	
producer operating a primarily commodity business with some volatility in 	
earnings and cash flow. Georgia Gulf is an integrated producer of PVC building 	
and home improvement products, PVC resin, and aromatic chemicals, with 2011 	
revenue of $3.2 billion. It also sells caustic soda, a co-product resulting 	
from its backward integration into chlorine, which is used in PVC production. 	
Georgia Gulf is among the top four U.S. producers of PVC. It also benefits 	
from favorable long-term demand growth prospects linked to economic output and 	
the housing market, and a significant degree of backward integration into 	
major inputs (like chlorine) and value-added PVC products. Relative to its 	
competitors, it is also well forward-integrated into PVC end products (window 	
and door components, siding, and pipe), mainly as a result of its 2006 	
acquisition of the Royal Group. Still, demand remains susceptible to cyclical 	
downturns, and operating performance is vulnerable to large supply additions 	
by competitors. A recent increase in PVC exports, which has offset weakness in 	
domestic demand, depends at least partly on the continuation of favorable 	
ethylene prices in North America and favorable exchange rates.	
	
During the past couple of years, better operating performance has resulted 	
from volume gains and cost reductions. However, like many commodity chemical 	
companies, Georgia Gulf's fourth quarter 2011 performance weakened as a result 	
of industry destocking, high raw material costs, and lower selling prices in 	
some product categories. But we expect this weakness to have been temporary 	
based on current industry conditions and our expectation for modest global 	
economic growth in 2012. Although return on capital improved after the debt 	
restructuring and is currently near 10%, EBITDA margins remain low, at 	
approximately 8%. During the next few years, we expect operating performance 	
to continue to strengthen, given our outlook for continued economic growth and 	
recovery in the U.S. housing market--a critical source of demand for the 	
company's products. Key elements of our forecast include:	
     -- Relatively flat EBITDA generation in 2012 compared with 2011. Although 	
results should improve sequentially from weak fourth-quarter 2011 levels, we 	
expect the company to experience increased operating costs and lower 	
production in connection with a major chloralkali turnaround in the second 	
quarter of 2012, as well as a modestly unfavorable impact of repricing 	
ethylene supply contracts.	
     -- A potential increase in the combined amount of capital spending and 	
acquisitions ($138 million in 2011). This amount could rise significantly 	
after 2012 if the company proceeds with plans to expand its chlorine 	
integration (currently about 50%), but this could also materially increase 	
profitability.	
     -- A modest boost in U.S. housing starts in 2012, with accelerated 	
improvement thereafter.	
     -- Continued favorable U.S. natural gas costs.	
	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is "adequate" in our assessment. We expect the company's sources of 	
funds to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year. As of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
Georgia Gulf had $285 million available under its $300 million asset-based 	
lending (ABL) revolving credit facility, which matures in 2016. It also had 	
$89 million in cash balances. Liquidity typically dips early in the year, in 	
connection with a seasonal working capital increase, and expands later in the 	
year. The ABL is subject to a springing fixed-charge coverage covenant of 	
1.1x, which applies if excess availability is less than $45 million. We expect 	
availability to remain well above this amount. 	
	
Discretionary cash generation is likely to be modest and potentially negative 	
if Georgia Gulf proceeds with a large chlorine expansion project. The company 	
could also reinstate a modest dividend (it was suspended in 2009). The debt 	
maturity profile is favorable, with the ABL maturing in 2016 and the company's 	
sole note issue ($500 million) in 2017. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Georgia Gulf to 	
be published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
CreditWatch	
All our ratings on Georgia Gulf remain on CreditWatch with positive 	
implications pending the outcome of Westlake's offer to acquire Georgia Gulf. 	
If that transaction takes place, we would expect to lower, or potentially 	
(although less likely) affirm, our ratings on Westlake (currently BBB-/Watch 	
Neg/--). The rating outcome will depend on the acquisition price and how it is 	
financed. If the transaction closes, we expect to raise the rating on Georgia 	
Gulf so it is equal to the rating on Westlake and to assign issue-level 	
ratings based on a recovery analysis of the new capital structure. The ratings 	
on Georgia Gulf are on CreditWatch with positive implications because, if 	
Westlake acquires Georgia Gulf, we expect the corporate credit rating of the 	
combined entity to be 'BB-' or higher.	
	
If Westlake withdraws its offer for Georgia Gulf, we would expect to affirm 	
our ratings on Georgia Gulf and remove them from CreditWatch. At the 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating we expect Georgia Gulf's FFO to debt to average 	
20%-25%. Despite industry cyclicality and potentially significant capital 	
spending to expand chlorine capacity, we believe this performance level is 	
sustainable based on favorable natural gas costs, prospects for North American 	
construction markets to gradually strengthen, and our expectation that Georgia 	
Gulf will use debt prudently to support modest growth initiatives in its core 	
businesses.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Georgia Gulf Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Watch Pos/--   B+/Watch Pos/--	
 Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        BB/Watch Pos       B+/Watch Pos	
  Recovery Rating                       2                  3

