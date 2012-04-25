TEXT-S&P raises Georgia Gulf Corp to 'BB-'

Overview -- U.S. commodity chemical and building products maker Georgia Gulf Corp.'s credit quality has been strengthening through earnings improvement and debt reduction. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Georgia Gulf by one notch to 'BB-' and our senior secured debt rating by two notches to 'BB', both from 'B+'. -- All our ratings on Georgia Gulf remain on CreditWatch with positive implications pending the outcome of Westlake Chemical Corp.'s offer to acquire Georgia Gulf. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Georgia Gulf Corp. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time, we raised our senior secured debt rating on Georgia Gulf Corp. to 'BB' with a recovery rating of '2' from 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3'. The '2' senior secured recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. All our ratings on Georgia Gulf remain on CreditWatch with positive implications pending the outcome of Westlake Chemical Corp.'s offer to acquire Georgia Gulf. Rationale The one-notch upgrade follows significant strengthening in credit measures through earnings improvement and debt reduction since 2009, when the company completed a debt restructuring that included a debt for equity exchange. The additional notch of improvement in the senior secured debt rating results from our updated recovery analysis. As of Dec. 31, 2011, total adjusted debt was about $620 million, with debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 30%. We adjust debt to include capitalized operating leases as well as tax-effected postretirement, environmental, and asset retirement liabilities. At the current ratings, we expect FFO to debt to average 20%-25%. As a result, there is cushion in the ratings for earnings and cash flow volatility, as well as seasonal and price-related working capital increases. The company should also be able to execute some debt-funded capital spending or acquisitions while maintaining credit quality. The ratings reflect our assessment of Georgia Gulf's business profile as "weak" and financial profile as "significant." Based in Atlanta, Georgia Gulf is an integrated vinyls and building materials producer operating a primarily commodity business with some volatility in earnings and cash flow. Georgia Gulf is an integrated producer of PVC building and home improvement products, PVC resin, and aromatic chemicals, with 2011 revenue of $3.2 billion. It also sells caustic soda, a co-product resulting from its backward integration into chlorine, which is used in PVC production. Georgia Gulf is among the top four U.S. producers of PVC. It also benefits from favorable long-term demand growth prospects linked to economic output and the housing market, and a significant degree of backward integration into major inputs (like chlorine) and value-added PVC products. Relative to its competitors, it is also well forward-integrated into PVC end products (window and door components, siding, and pipe), mainly as a result of its 2006 acquisition of the Royal Group. Still, demand remains susceptible to cyclical downturns, and operating performance is vulnerable to large supply additions by competitors. A recent increase in PVC exports, which has offset weakness in domestic demand, depends at least partly on the continuation of favorable ethylene prices in North America and favorable exchange rates. During the past couple of years, better operating performance has resulted from volume gains and cost reductions. However, like many commodity chemical companies, Georgia Gulf's fourth quarter 2011 performance weakened as a result of industry destocking, high raw material costs, and lower selling prices in some product categories. But we expect this weakness to have been temporary based on current industry conditions and our expectation for modest global economic growth in 2012. Although return on capital improved after the debt restructuring and is currently near 10%, EBITDA margins remain low, at approximately 8%. During the next few years, we expect operating performance to continue to strengthen, given our outlook for continued economic growth and recovery in the U.S. housing market--a critical source of demand for the company's products. Key elements of our forecast include: -- Relatively flat EBITDA generation in 2012 compared with 2011. Although results should improve sequentially from weak fourth-quarter 2011 levels, we expect the company to experience increased operating costs and lower production in connection with a major chloralkali turnaround in the second quarter of 2012, as well as a modestly unfavorable impact of repricing ethylene supply contracts. -- A potential increase in the combined amount of capital spending and acquisitions ($138 million in 2011). This amount could rise significantly after 2012 if the company proceeds with plans to expand its chlorine integration (currently about 50%), but this could also materially increase profitability. -- A modest boost in U.S. housing starts in 2012, with accelerated improvement thereafter. -- Continued favorable U.S. natural gas costs. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate" in our assessment. We expect the company's sources of funds to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Georgia Gulf had $285 million available under its $300 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving credit facility, which matures in 2016. It also had $89 million in cash balances. Liquidity typically dips early in the year, in connection with a seasonal working capital increase, and expands later in the year. The ABL is subject to a springing fixed-charge coverage covenant of 1.1x, which applies if excess availability is less than $45 million. We expect availability to remain well above this amount. Discretionary cash generation is likely to be modest and potentially negative if Georgia Gulf proceeds with a large chlorine expansion project. The company could also reinstate a modest dividend (it was suspended in 2009). The debt maturity profile is favorable, with the ABL maturing in 2016 and the company's sole note issue ($500 million) in 2017. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Georgia Gulf to be published later on RatingsDirect. CreditWatch All our ratings on Georgia Gulf remain on CreditWatch with positive implications pending the outcome of Westlake's offer to acquire Georgia Gulf. If that transaction takes place, we would expect to lower, or potentially (although less likely) affirm, our ratings on Westlake (currently BBB-/Watch Neg/--). The rating outcome will depend on the acquisition price and how it is financed. If the transaction closes, we expect to raise the rating on Georgia Gulf so it is equal to the rating on Westlake and to assign issue-level ratings based on a recovery analysis of the new capital structure. The ratings on Georgia Gulf are on CreditWatch with positive implications because, if Westlake acquires Georgia Gulf, we expect the corporate credit rating of the combined entity to be 'BB-' or higher. If Westlake withdraws its offer for Georgia Gulf, we would expect to affirm our ratings on Georgia Gulf and remove them from CreditWatch. At the 'BB-' corporate credit rating we expect Georgia Gulf's FFO to debt to average 20%-25%. Despite industry cyclicality and potentially significant capital spending to expand chlorine capacity, we believe this performance level is sustainable based on favorable natural gas costs, prospects for North American construction markets to gradually strengthen, and our expectation that Georgia Gulf will use debt prudently to support modest growth initiatives in its core businesses. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From Georgia Gulf Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Pos/-- B+/Watch Pos/-- Senior Secured Local Currency BB/Watch Pos B+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 2 3