版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 26日 星期四 03:21 BJT

TEXT-Fitch: Illinois utility legislation good for bondholders

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Illinois Utility Legislation Good for BondholdersApril 25 - According to a Fitch Ratings report, business and 	
financial risk is lower for Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) and Ameren 	
Illinois Company (AIC) due to their participation in a formula rate plan (FRP) 	
enacted into law by the Illinois Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act. The 	
FRP fundamentally changes and improves regulation of electric delivery service 	
in Illinois.	
	
The FRP meaningfully shortens regulatory lag and enhances the two utilities' 	
opportunity to earn their authorized return on equity (ROE). Although the FRP 	
relies on an historical rate year, rates are updated annually. Rates also 	
include recovery of and on post-rate year net plant additions for the ensuing 	
12-month period and a true-up (with interest), of the previously allowed revenue	
requirement to reflect actual costs. 	
	
The Act reduces regulatory uncertainty by establishing a legislatively set ROE 	
that is not subject to Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) adjustments. Although 	
the ROE calculation results in an allowed ROE that is below the average of 	
recently allowed equity returns across the U.S., Fitch Ratings considers the 	
enhanced opportunity to earn the allowed ROE to be more important for 	
bondholders than the nominal authorized return.	
	
The report: 'Illinois Utility Legislation Good for Bondholders' is available at 	
www.fitchratings.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐